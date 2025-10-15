Apollo Names Eiji Ueda Head of Asia Pacific as Firm Marks 20 Years in Region

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced Mr. Eiji Ueda has been named a Partner and Head of Asia Pacific, succeeding Matt Michelini. Michelini, who has spearheaded Apollo's rapid expansion across the region since his appointment in 2022, will remain in region to oversee Ueda's transition before assuming broader leadership responsibilities with the firm next year.

Ueda joins Apollo with demonstrated investment expertise and a nuanced understanding of Asia's evolving needs. He most recently served as Chief Investment Officer of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), one of the largest institutional investors globally, where he led a strategic portfolio restructuring to deliver positive results through unprecedented market volatility. Previously, he spent nearly three decades with Goldman Sachs holding positions across major financial centres, including Head of Fixed Income Trading and Head of Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC) in Tokyo as well as Co-Head of Securities, Asia, based in Hong Kong. He also served as a member of Goldman's Asia Pacific Management Committee, Firmwide Risk Committee and Chair of the Asia Pacific Risk Committee.

"Asia Pacific is key to Apollo's next chapter of growth," said Jim Zelter, President of Apollo. "Fundamental shifts in the region's economies are creating a surge in demand for not just capital, but for more integrated financial solutions across capital, wealth and retirement. We believe Apollo's full platform, including our origination ecosystem, is well-positioned to meet these needs. Ueda's track record of innovation, disciplined risk oversight and cross-asset management will enable us to continue scaling with conviction and understanding of local markets."

"Apollo is bringing something new to Asia: beyond global investment expertise underpinned by local sensitivity, the firm goes further to deliver wealth and retirement solutions others may find hard to build," said Ueda. "Asia's demographics, savings base and capital gaps present one of the most compelling growth arcs in the world. I am excited to join the team and help position Apollo as the partner of choice across that entire continuum."

"It has been a privilege to lead Apollo's Asia growth over the past several years," said Matt Michelini. "Together, we have assembled an incredibly talented team, built out our core capabilities in credit, hybrid capital, wealth and retirement solutions and established strategic partnerships that are unlocking new opportunities the region needs. Ueda's appointment signals both continuity and evolution, and I look forward to partnering with him as we enter Apollo's next stage of growth."

Since 2022, Apollo's Asia Pacific business has grown from 80 to over 150 professionals, spanning the region to deliver the firm's leading capabilities across private investment grade credit, hybrid capital, wealth, retirement and insurance. Apollo's approach in Asia reflects its broader strategy: long-term focused, structurally flexible and built on partnership and alignment. The firm has originated over $11 billion over the past twelve months — more than ten times the amount originated in 2020. Apollo's retirement services business Athene has grown rapidly, reinsuring close to $19 billion in policy value to date. With strategic partnerships in Australia, Japan, Greater China and Korea, the firm has matched global scale to regional opportunities in support of growing demand for private market access and reliable income solutions.

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $840 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com .

In this press release, references to "Apollo," "we," "us," "our" and the "Company" refer collectively to Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries, or as the context may otherwise require. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 24, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com


