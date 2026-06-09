Apollo Leads $35 Billion Capital Solution for Broadcom AI XPV Platform in Partnership with Blackstone and Leading Global Banks

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Apollo-managed funds and affiliates are leading an initial $35 billion capital solution as part of Broadcom's new AI XPV Platform (the "Platform"), in partnership with Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and leading global banks. The Platform is designed to enable over 20GW in compute capacity for leading frontier AI labs through 2028. The initial transaction is the product of a deeply collaborative relationship between Apollo and Broadcom, designed to deliver committed, certain capital across a multi-year draw schedule. It will facilitate Anthropic's previously announced capacity expansion of more than 1GW of compute infrastructure for training and inference starting in mid-2026.

The Platform represents a new model for mobilizing institutional capital at the scale required to meet the infrastructure demands of AI innovation, pairing some of the world's most advanced silicon and networking solutions with long-term, flexible capital to accelerate compute deployment across the frontier AI ecosystem. Apollo and Blackstone's participation as primary capital partners reflects the growing role that private capital is playing in financing the digital infrastructure buildout underpinning the broader Global Industrial Renaissance.

Apollo Partner Jamshid Ehsani said, "Broadcom and Anthropic are world-class companies operating at the frontier of technological innovation, and we are proud to have led the largest private financing ever executed. Committing significant investment grade capital as a principal investor alongside our partners, this transaction reflects the scale and flexibility of Apollo's balance sheet and the power of our integrated platform across High-Grade Capital Solutions, Apollo Capital Solutions and ATLAS SP Partners to structure a solution that met the needs of every party involved. AI compute is rapidly emerging as one of the most compelling new asset classes in finance, characterized by contracted cash flows, mission-critical utility and a supply-demand dynamic that continues to intensify. As hyperscalers and frontier AI labs work to secure the computing power necessary to train and deploy next-generation models, the demand for flexible, large-scale financing requires new capital solutions. We look forward to building on this model as companies advancing AI infrastructure come to market with their most ambitious capital needs."

Won Kim, Head of Corporate Development and AI Infrastructure Partnerships at Broadcom, said, "The demand for AI compute is growing faster than traditional capital markets can accommodate, and this initial transaction, led by Apollo, demonstrates what becomes possible when world-class technology is paired with a partner of that caliber.

"Built on a deeply collaborative relationship, this transaction serves as the first pillar of the XPV Platform. We look forward to scaling it alongside Apollo, Blackstone and our broader partner group as the AI infrastructure buildout accelerates."

Advisors

Apollo was advised by Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Citi on the transaction. With respect to the A1 tranche, Wells Fargo is serving as Global Coordinator, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Lead Arranger and BNP Paribas, Citi and UBS are serving as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Arrangers. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are serving as Joint Placement Agents on the A2 tranche. Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as lead legal counsel to Apollo, with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as special counsel to Apollo, and PwC providing accounting advisory to Apollo. Milbank LLP is serving as investors' counsel for the transaction.

Morgan Stanley is serving as lead advisor to Broadcom; JPMorgan Chase is serving as co-advisor. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal counsel to Broadcom.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.03 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

For Apollo:

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com


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