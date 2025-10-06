Apollo Funds to Acquire Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, One of the Largest U.S. Hydroelectric Power Platforms

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Apollo-managed funds (the "Apollo Funds") have agreed to acquire Eagle Creek Renewable Energy ("Eagle Creek" or the "Company"), a leading independent owner and operator of hydroelectric facilities across the U.S. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Eagle Creek owns and operates 85 hydroelectric facilities across 18 states, providing renewable power to support rapidly growing energy demand from data center infrastructure and the Industrial Renaissance in the U.S. Hydropower is differentiated as a low carbon reliable energy source with baseload capabilities. The Company's nearly 700 MW portfolio makes it one of the largest and most diversified independent hydro platforms in the country, and its facilities produce enough electricity to power over 260,000 homes.

"The Eagle Creek team have built one of the leading independent hydro portfolios in the U.S., with a strong safety and performance track record and a diversified footprint," said Joseph Romeo, Partner at Apollo. "We see significant opportunity to support the business in its next phase—further expanding the platform and providing reliable, clean power generation to meet the growth in demand. We look forward to bringing our network and significant industry experience to bear alongside this highly experienced team as we seek to accelerate growth."

"We're incredibly proud of the platform our team has built to date, providing clean, reliable power to communities, utilities and businesses across the U.S.," said Neal Simmons, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Creek. "With the Apollo team's support, we look forward to building on that foundation, strengthening our operations and finding new ways to serve the growing needs of our customers."

Since 2022, Apollo-managed funds and affiliates have committed, deployed, or arranged approximately $59 billion 1 of energy transition-related investments, supporting companies and projects across energy, infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

BMO Capital Markets served as financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins served as legal counsel to Apollo Funds.

--

1. As of June 30, 2025. The firmwide target (the "Target") to deploy, commit, or arrange capital commensurate with Apollo's proprietary Transition Investment Framework ("TIF") is more than $100 billion by 2030. The TIF, which is subject to change at any time without notice, sets forth certain activities classified by Apollo as Transition Activities, and the methodologies used to calculate contribution towards the Target. Only investments determined to be currently contributing to a Transition Activity in accordance with the TIF are counted toward the Target. Under the TIF, Apollo uses different calculation methodologies for different types of investments in equity, debt and real estate. For additional details on the TIF, please refer to our website here: https://www.apollo.com/strategies/asset-management/real-assets/sustainable-investing-platform

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $840 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Apollo Global ManagementAPONYSE:APOFintech Investing
APO
The Conversation (0)
Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced a definitive agreement under which Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will lead an investment of $11 billion to acquire from Intel a 49% equity interest in a joint venture entity related to Intel's Fab 34. This press... Keep Reading...

Generation Bio Announces the Acceptance of Five Abstracts and an Invited Oral Presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Meeting

Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO) a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, today announced that six abstracts highlighting preclinical data from its cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) and immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) platforms have... Keep Reading...
BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.... Keep Reading...
TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

Company starts 3,000-metre drilling program to test the new anomalies CEO Interview today at 9:00 AM ET: Update on Obalski TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has received the report on the DAS Vision3D induced... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Rubicon Moment? US$50 in Sight, but Watch for Shakeout

Blockchain Investing

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

Blockchain Investing

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

Copper Investing

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces $10 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

rare earth investing

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner