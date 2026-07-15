Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman Introduce Ode with Anthropic, an Enterprise AI Services Firm

Today, Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman introduced Ode with Anthropic ("Ode"), the AI services firm announced earlier this year, now launching under its official name and brand. Ode is a standalone company that combines Anthropic's frontier AI models, a team of experienced AI engineers and operators, and the backing of a consortium of leading investors. Alongside the founding partners, the investor consortium includes Goldman Sachs, General Atlantic, Leonard Green & Partners, Apollo Global Management, GIC, and Sequoia Capital.

Ode is built on the foundation of Fractional AI, the applied AI services firm acquired in May 2026, whose team, alongside engineers from Anthropic, forms its operational core. The company is led by Chris Taylor as CEO and Eddie Siegel as CTO, who co-founded Fractional AI and held those same roles there.

"Companies everywhere see the potential for what AI can do for their businesses, the challenge is making it real," said Ode CEO Chris Taylor. "Our teams partner closely with CEOs and across organizations to define and execute the highest priority AI initiatives. By pairing the deep subject matter expertise of our clients with our top applied AI talent, we're able to drive transformation level impact. There's enormous demand for Anthropic's technology, and we're scaling quickly to help clients adopt AI with a focus on outcomes."

"As mid-size companies move from experimenting with AI to building it into their operations, they need partners with real implementation depth and a clear understanding of how their businesses actually work," said Garvan Doyle, Anthropic's Head of Forward Deployed Engineering, Americas. "Ode was built to be that partner, adding to Anthropic's growing ecosystem of partners that help enterprises put Claude to work."

The team behind Ode brings years of experience helping organizations across financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, software, and other industries put AI to work. Many employees are former technical founders, and the majority hold advanced degrees with a decade or more of hands-on experience in engineering and AI. Until now, this caliber of frontier AI engineering talent has been effectively inaccessible for most organizations, and Ode was built to change that. As Ode scales to meet growing enterprise demand, the company is actively hiring engineers, product leaders, and operators who want to build high-impact AI systems in real-world settings.

About Ode with Anthropic
Ode with Anthropic is an AI services company launched in 2026 through a partnership between Anthropic, Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and a consortium of global investors including Goldman Sachs, General Atlantic, Leonard Green & Partners, Apollo Global Management, GIC, and Sequoia Capital. Ode combines Anthropic's frontier AI models with a team of experienced AI engineers to help organizations identify where AI can have the greatest impact, and then build the systems that deliver it. For more information, visit ode.com

About Anthropic
Anthropic is a frontier AI company whose mission is to steer the trajectory of AI to advance human progress. We are best known for building Claude, the intelligence platform trusted by millions of people and businesses worldwide. Anthropic is a public benefit corporation—a for-profit committed to operating in service of social and public good—and controlled by a Long-Term Benefit Trust, a group of independent experts in AI safety, national security, public policy, and social enterprise.

About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

About Hellman & Friedman
Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive investment approach focused on a limited number of large-scale equity investments in high-quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation, and collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. H&F targets outstanding businesses in select sectors, including technology, financial services, healthcare, consumer services & retail, and information, content & business services. H&F was founded in 1984 and has over $115 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Learn more about H&F's defining investment philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com .

Anthropic
press@anthropic.com

Blackstone
Matt Anderson
Matthew.Anderson@Blackstone.com

Hallie Dewey
Hallie.Dewey@Blackstone.com

Hellman & Friedman
FGS Global
H&F-US@fgsglobal.com

Ode with Anthropic
Gravity Strategic Partners
ode@gravitystrat.com

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