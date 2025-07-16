AngloGold Ashanti Agrees to Acquire Augusta Gold to Further Consolidate Nevada District

 

 AngloGold Ashanti plc ("  AngloGold Ashanti  ") and certain of its affiliates have entered into a definitive agreement (the " Merger Agreement ") with Augusta Gold Corp. (" Augusta Gold ") to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Augusta Gold (the " Transaction ") at a price of C$1.70 per share of common stock (the " Price ") in cash.

 

The Price implies a fully-diluted equity value for Augusta Gold of approximately C$152 million (approximately US$111 million). The Price represents a premium of approximately 28% to the closing price of Augusta Gold's common stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") on 15 July 2025, the day prior to the announcement of the Transaction and 37% to the volume-weighted average share price over the 20 days prior to announcement of the Transaction. Additionally, in connection with the Transaction, AngloGold Ashanti will provide funds for the repayment of certain stockholder loans (which amounted to approximately US$32.6 million at 31 March 2025).

 

The Transaction allows AngloGold Ashanti to further consolidate its footprint in the Beatty District by acquiring Reward, a permitted, feasibility stage project, the Bullfrog deposit, and all tenements surrounding each of these properties. The acquired properties are adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's claims in the Beatty District and will provide additional Mineral Resources to AngloGold Ashanti's inventory.

 

� This acquisition reinforces the value we see in one of North America's most prolific gold districts, " said AngloGold Ashanti CEO Alberto Calderon. " We believe that securing these properties will not only solidify our leading position in the most important new gold district in the U.S., but will also improve our ability to develop the region under an integrated plan with more flexibility, greater access, better infrastructure sharing, and cohesive engagement with all stakeholders ".

 

  The Transaction  

 

The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the holders of a majority of outstanding shares of Augusta Gold common stock, as well as the approval by a majority of the votes cast by holders of outstanding shares of Augusta Gold common stock excluding certain related parties, at a stockholder meeting expected to be held in the fourth quarter of 2025. Pursuant to the Transaction, Augusta Gold will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti and Augusta Gold's shares of common stock will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange or traded on any over-the-counter market.

 

The board of directors of Augusta Gold (the " Augusta Gold Board ") unanimously approved, and recommended that Augusta Gold's stockholders approve and adopt, the Merger Agreement and the Transaction. Prior to the Augusta Gold Board approval, the audit committee of the Augusta Gold Board reviewed, and recommended that the Augusta Gold Board approve, the Merger Agreement and the Transaction. All directors and certain executive officers of Augusta Gold, as well as Augusta Investments Inc., holding shares of Augusta Gold common stock representing in the aggregate approximately 31.5% of Augusta Gold's issued and outstanding shares of common stock, have entered into voting support agreements with AngloGold Ashanti, pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote their shares of Augusta Gold common stock in favour of adopting the Merger Agreement and the Transaction.

 

  About AngloGold Ashanti  

 

 AngloGold Ashanti, with its head office in Denver, Colorado, is an independent, global gold mining company with a diverse, high-quality portfolio of operations, projects and exploration activities across ten countries on four continents.

 

  Advisers and Counsel  

 

 AngloGold Ashanti has engaged RBC Capital Markets as its financial adviser, Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP as its U.S. legal counsel and Stikeman Elliott LLP as its Canadian legal counsel in connection with the Transaction.

 

Additional information and where to find it

 

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed acquisition of Augusta Gold by AngloGold Ashanti. In connection with the proposed transaction, Augusta Gold intends to file relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "), including Augusta Gold's proxy statement in preliminary and definitive form. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF AUGUSTA GOLD ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING AUGUSTA GOLD'S PROXY STATEMENT (WHEN THEY ARE AVAILABLE), BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and stockholders of Augusta Gold are or will be able to obtain these documents (when they are available) free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , or free of charge from Augusta Gold under the "Investors" section of Augusta Gold's website at www.augustagold.com/investors .

 

Participants in the solicitation

 

 AngloGold Ashanti and Augusta Gold and certain of their respective directors and executive officers, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be "participants" in the solicitation of proxies from securityholders of Augusta Gold in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about AngloGold Ashanti's directors and executive officers is available in AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, which was filed with the SEC on 15 April 2025 (the " AGA 2024 Form 20-F "). Information about Augusta Gold's directors and executive officers is available in Augusta Gold's annual report on Form 10-K for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, which was filed with the SEC on 18 March 2025 (the " Augusta Gold 2024 Form 10-K "). To the extent holdings of Augusta Gold's securities by their respective directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in the Augusta Gold 2024 Form 10-K, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC, including the Form 4 filed by Augusta Investments Inc. and Richard Warke on 13 March 2025. Additional information concerning the interests of Augusta Gold's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of Augusta Gold's stockholders generally, will be set forth in Augusta Gold's proxy statement relating to the proposed transaction when it becomes available.

 

Forward-looking statements

 

Certain statements contained in this communication, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the satisfaction (or waiver) of closing conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, potential delays in consummating the proposed transaction, the ability of AngloGold Ashanti to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, the impact of the proposed transaction on AngloGold Ashanti's existing business, costs related to the proposed transaction, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AngloGold Ashanti, Augusta Gold or any of their respective directors or officers related to the Merger Agreement or the proposed transaction, the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti's operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the outcome and consequences of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental, health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's financial reports, operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts are not based on historical facts, but rather reflect our current beliefs and expectations concerning future events and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words, phrases and expressions such as "believe", "expect", "aim", "anticipate", "intend", "foresee", "forecast", "predict", "project", "estimate", "likely", "may", "might", "could", "should", "would", "seek", "plan", "scheduled", "possible", "continue", "potential", "outlook", "target" or other similar words, phrases, and expressions; provided that the absence thereof does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance, actions or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, actions or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results, performance, actions or achievements could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social, political and market conditions, including related to inflation or international conflicts, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), the failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or effective disclosure controls and procedures, the inability to remediate one or more material weaknesses, or the discovery of additional material weaknesses, in AngloGold Ashanti's internal control over financial reporting, and other business and operational risks and challenges and other factors, including mining accidents. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to the AGA 2024 Form 20-F. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance, actions or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on AngloGold Ashanti's future results, performance, actions or achievements. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

 

  

  

 

   Media   
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold  

 

General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com  

 

   I   nvestors   
Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@aga.gold  

 

Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold  

 

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com  

 

AU
Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Discovers Copper Mineralization and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

 
 

Finlay Minerals Ltd . (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF), the "Company", is pleased to announce that the approved budget under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") 1 for both the PIL and ATTY Projects, has been increased to a total of $3.6 million .

 
 

  Finlay Minerals Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Finlay Minerals Ltd.) 

 

Both projects are situated in the highly prospective Toodoggone District of British Columbia , which continues to develop as an important copper-gold (Cu-Au) district with significant potential for further discoveries.

 

Initially, the 2025 budget was set at a minimum of $750,000 for the PIL property and $500,000 for the ATTY property. However, these amounts have now been revised to up to $2.6 million for the PIL project and up to $1.0 million for the ATTY project. Both programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport . According to these agreements, Freeport may earn an 80% interest in each property by investing a total of $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments totaling $4.1 million over/up to six years.   2 Until the Finlay-Freeport Earn-In Agreements complete, Finlay owns 100% of both properties.

 

The PIL   Property lies in the heart of the Toodoggone region and features several porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) targets, along with associated epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) mineralization.  To date, 18 porphyry Cu ± Mo ± Au and porphyry-related low- and high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag occurrences have been outlined on the PIL Property. The PIL property is adjacent to Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan's JOY Project, as well as TDG Gold Corp.'s Shasta/Baker and Sofia Properties. It is also situated 25 kilometres ("km") northwest of Centerra Gold's former Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Thesis Gold's Lawyers Project.

 

The ATTY Property covers 3,875 hectares of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region, an area known for significant porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) and epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) deposits. It is located between Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and the JOY Project, held by Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan. The KEM target on the ATTY Property resembles the Kemess North Trend, which is home to the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits. Exploration will focus on the Wrich target, located near the copper geochemical anomaly at the SWT target on the JOY Property. This anomaly extends over 2 km and continues onto the ATTY Property for an additional 1.2 km to the southeast.

 

  The 2025 programs at the PIL and ATTY are well underway with:  

 
  • Detailed property-wide, 100 metre line-spaced airborne magnetic surveys completed on both properties;

    •  
  • Detailed geological and alteration mapping and expanded rock and soil sampling on up to 8 target areas on the PIL underway, with the ATTY expected to start by the end of July;

    •  
  • 53 line-km of induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys planned on the PIL and 16 line-km on the ATTY, and

    •  
  • Finlay acting as the Operator on both properties.
    •  

Finlay's President and CEO, Ilona Lindsay , states :  

 

  "We are very pleased with the substantial increase in approved funding for both the PIL and the ATTY. This additional funding will allow us to identify and prioritize as many targets as possible for drilling in 2026."  

 

  References:  

 
  1. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a leading international metals company focused on copper, with major operations in the Americas and Indonesia and significant reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum.

    2.  
  2. Finlay news releases NR 03-25 dated April 17, 2025 entitled: "  Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties " and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: "  Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement. "
    3.  

  Qualified Person:  

 

  Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

 

  About finlay minerals ltd.  

 

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with five properties in northern British Columbia :

 

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com   .  

 

  On behalf of the Board of Directors,  

 

  Robert F. Brown ,
Executive Chairman of the Board

 

  Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

   Forward-Looking Information:    This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the PIL & ATTY Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.  

 

SOURCE finlay minerals ltd. 

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/17/c1585.html  

 
 

 

Kairos Minerals

Wide Gold Intercepts at Mt York Support Future Resource Growth

Three diamond drill rigs on site at 1.4Moz Mt York Gold Project, WA, with 56% of Stage 1 resource drilling complete; Results extend mineralisation along strike and at depth; good continuity of higher-grade shoots confirms new structural model

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) (“KAI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the first 16 diamond holes drilled at its Mt York Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara, where current resources at the Main Trend sit at 1.4Moz Au. The results are from Gossan Hill (7 holes), Breccia Hill (5 holes) and Main Hill (4 holes) (Table 1), and are shown on drill plan (Figure 1) and long-section (Figure 2).

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman Iggy Tan

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman Iggy Tan

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - In an interview with ABN Newswire, Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) Executive Chairman Iggy Tan outlines the current activities of the company including the vision of closing the "Lithium Conversion Gap".

Additionally, the company has recently licensed to acquire technology from Macquarie University for the extraction of silver from solar cells. The technique involves a specialised process to delaminate the components in the PV cell and avoid the crushing of the cell for recycling.

This method provides a cleaner disaggregation of the materials in the cell and enables the liberation of critical materials and a significant amount of silver. Silver is a component in the manufacture of PV cells, and with an estimated amount of 80 million tonnes of solar cell waste globally, typically dumped, the process facilitates easy recovery of these valuable materials.

To Watch the Interview with Mr. Iggy Tan, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2HQJB3QO

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

Forte Minerals Secures C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment to Advance Alto Ruri Project

Forte Minerals Secures C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment to Advance Alto Ruri Project

 

"Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States."

 

Forte Minerals Corp . (" Forte " or the " Company ") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement with a strategic investor (the " Investor "), who will acquire 6,326,066 common shares at a price of C$0.90 per share for gross proceeds of approximately C$5,693,459 (the " Strategic Placement "). Upon closing of the Strategic Placement, the Investor will own 9.99% of Forte's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis, establishing a meaningful long-term position in Forte's growth and exploration strategy.

Pacgold (ASX:PGO)

Pacgold

Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets

Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets

Download the PDF here.

Operations update with mine production up 25% QoQ

Operations update with mine production up 25% QoQ

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Operations update with mine production up 25% QoQ

Download the PDF here.

Andy Schectman, gold and silver bars

Andy Schectman: Reset Happening Now — Gold is Key, Silver Has Massive Potential

Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, lays out his takeaways from the latest BRICS meeting, saying he sees a reset happening now.

He also weighs in on the implications for gold and explains why he sees massive potential in silver.

Nomi Prins, mine site.

Dr. Nomi Prins: Gold, Silver, Uranium and More — I'm Focusing on What's Real

Dr. Nomi Prins of Prinsights Global discusses the real asset uprising and how to invest.

"The uprising actually means that real assets don't have value just for what they are in terms of price — they have value for their positioning in the geopolitical power battle," she explained.

Pile of gold bars over black background.

5 Best-performing Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2025

The gold price soared to new record highs during the second quarter of 2025, the most recent coming when it climbed to C$4,663.85, or US$3,433.47, on June 13.

Several factors fueled gold price momentum toward the end of the second quarter, including an escalation in Middle East tensions as Israel and Iran entered into direct conflict. Although a cease fire was announced, it came after the United States dropped several 30,000 pound bombs on key Iranian nuclear sites.

Additional support for gold has come from continued uncertainty in global financial markets as the US's tariff strategy continues.

