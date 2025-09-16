OTC:ANKOF

Angkor Resources: Unlocking Cambodia’s Resource Potential through Energy and Minerals Assets

Founded in 2009 and listed in 2011, Angkor Resources (TSXV:ANK,OTCQB:ANKOF) has developed a dual focus on energy and minerals across Asia and North America.

Angkor Resources is advancing a dual-track strategy across energy and minerals. In Canada, its subsidiary EnerCam Exploration generates revenue from oil production, water disposal, and gas processing, while also pioneering carbon capture and conversion solutions.

In Cambodia, subsidiary EnerCam Resources is driving the nation’s first-ever onshore oil and gas exploration on Block VIII, positioning the company for transformational growth. On the mineral side, Angkor is a first-mover in Cambodia’s underexplored belts, with licenses at Andong Meas and Andong Bor targeting both precious and base metals, where exploration has already confirmed copper porphyry systems and high-grade gold mineralization.

Map highlighting Angkor Resources' Block VIII in Cambodia, with project details in a text box.

Angkor mitigates risk by diversifying revenue, combining recurring Canadian cash flow with high-impact exploration in Cambodia, where management prioritizes hydrocarbons and copper, highlighting 25 million recoverable barrels and significant copper-gold potential.

Company Highlights

  • Diversified Energy & Mineral Portfolio: Exposure to high-impact oil and gas exploration in Cambodia (Block VIII), recurring energy revenues in Canada, and copper-gold porphyry systems with gold epithermal near-surface prospects in Cambodia.
  • Near-term Catalysts:
    • Results from copper porphyry in Cambodia within 30 to 60 days;
    • Seismic completion and interpretation for drill targets on Block VIII within 90 days; and
    • Acquisition of oil production for increased recurring revenue streams.
  • Transformational Asset: Block VIII is Cambodia’s first onshore oil and gas exploration license, strategically located near export infrastructure. Potential minimum targets estimated at 25 to 50+ million recoverable barrels.
  • Revenue-backed Model: EnerCam Canada provides recurring revenue streams via oil production, water disposal, gas processing, and carbon capture solutions, insulating Angkor from over-reliance on equity markets.
  • Strong ESG Commitment: Recognized at the United Nations for sustainability, Angkor integrates carbon capture, community partnerships and environmental responsibility into every project.
  • Aligned Shareholder Base: Over 40 percent insider ownership with regular insider buying, demonstrating management’s confidence in long-term growth.

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 10, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has received approval from government authorities of Ministry of Mines and Energy for an additional 220 square kilometers added within the Block VIII boundaries, referred to as the Mussel Basin.

Angkor Advances Exploration Independently On Andong Bor License, Cambodia

Angkor Advances Exploration Independently On Andong Bor License, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 28, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its previous partner, CanBodia Copper Corp. ("CCC") failed to meet its obligations regarding the Andong Bor License.  Following multiple notices to CCC from October 2024 to May 31, 2025, Angkor, through its Cambodian solicitor, filed a Notice of Default with CCC on July 1, 2025, terminating the letter agreement with CCC on the Andong Bor License and declaring the joint relationship null and void.

Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") is well underway to complete Cambodia's onshore EnviroVibe oil and gas 2-D seismic for Block VIII ("Project").

Seismic Equipment Arrives For Enercam Resources' Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Seismic Equipment Arrives For Enercam Resources' Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has landed seismic equipment from seismic contractor GeneSeis Company Limited Thailand ("GeneSeis") to commence Cambodia's first onshore EnviroVibe oil and gas seismic for Block VIII ("Project").

Angkor Resources Assists With Aid Efforts For Displaced Cambodians Due To Border Conflict

Angkor Resources Assists With Aid Efforts For Displaced Cambodians Due To Border Conflict

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - July 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its contributing aid for displaced residents due to the recent border conflict.

MBK Due Diligence Completed & Whiteheads Drilling Commencing

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) announced on 10 September 2025 that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Download the PDF here.

John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Next Gold, Silver Price Targets, 11 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver prices in 2025. His next target for gold is US$3,800 per ounce, and he still expects US$50 per ounce silver by the end of the year.

He also discusses the potential he sees in junior miners.

Sun Summit Minerals CEO Niel Marotta.

Sun Summit Minerals Eyes "Multimillion-Ounce" Gold Deposit at JD Project

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN,OTCQB:SMREF) is advancing toward a multimillion-ounce resource at its flagship JD gold project in BC following “fantastic” results from the first drill hole, which showed high-grade, shallow mineralization, according to CEO Niel Marotta.

“The thesis here is that, if we prove up a multimillion-ounce deposit, we really think there's 10x potential in our market cap. We're trading at about a C$40 million market cap now, which is about 10 percent of our neighbors. So that, I think, is what people ought to focus on,” he said.

In a recent announcement, Sun Summit reported that the first hole completed in 2025 returned “one of the strongest intervals of consistent and near-surface gold mineralization” drilled to date at the Creek zone. Results include 78 meters of 3.72 grams per ton gold starting at 30 meters down hole. The company plans to conduct follow-up drilling this season.

Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources

Gold bars and coins on a dark wooden table.

Gold Sector Consolidation Ramps Up with Newmont, Alamos and First Nordic Deals

The gold sector is undergoing another wave of portfolio reshuffling.

Fresh deals across the sector signal a growing shift toward consolidation and selective asset sales as stakeholders seek further growth during the yellow metal’s historic price run.

