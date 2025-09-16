Angkor Resources: Unlocking Cambodia’s Resource Potential through Energy and Minerals Assets

Mike Weeks, President of EnerCam, comments on the seismic, "We are very pleased to be doing seismic on Block VIII. This technical work leads to defining drill targets, all of which is part of the requirements to prove commercial oil and gas for Cambodia. "
Weeks, having worked in the industry for decades around the globe, adds, "Discovering oil and gas changes a nation because it gives a country independence, recurring revenue, and its own source of national energy. The entire economic activity receives a boost not just from the discovery, but from all the additional service businesses that develop as part of the industry sector."
The quest for EnerCam is to discover Cambodia's first onshore oil and gas, as currently the country imports all of its hydrocarbon-based energy products, spending several billion dollars per year.
EnerCam strives to be drilling the first wells following appropriate interpretation and target definition from the seismic program.
The technical teams continue with additional research in the area concurrently with the seismic. Approached by local residents and business owners as they move from line to line across the targeted seismic area, the geoscience team is witnessing several abandoned water wells where oil has seeped into the well, making the water unusable for domestic use. As well, the team has sourced multiple additional surface oil seeps, adding to the inventory of documented locations of surface oil showings.
The seismic program employs 53 people to execute daily tasks to lay out geophones every four metres across upcoming seismic lines, then add data recorders every 25 metres that connect to the geophones. The pair of EnviroVibe units then pass the prepared line to be shot and sweeps the ground every 50 meters along the line to create ground vibration, and the results of the sound waves are transmitted and recorded. Then all the geophones and data recorders are collected and rotated back into the next cycle for the upcoming lines. Geophones and recorders generally try to stay 24 hours ahead of the Envirovibe units, so the process is efficient and advances in a timely manner.
Keith Edwards, Technical Manager for EnerCam describes the program and the results to date, "We are looking to average about nine kilometers per day, with some short lines taking longer. The initial data looks promising and the methodology and the technology are such that despite the rain, we can sweep an area and receive good quality data."
Interpretation of the data will take place upon completion of the Project, which is estimated to be between mid and the end of September. Between five and six weeks are budgeted as a timeline for interpretation.
Seismic teams are executing 350-line kilometers of two dimensional seismic over four identified sub basins on the west side of the license area and then will move to the newly described ‘mussel basin' on the northeast side of the license.
Figure 1 Geophone deployment teams walk the distances where no vehicle access is immediate. Teams use GPS to accurately cover terrain daily to lay out geophones ahead of data recorders and EnviroVibe equipment. Geophones are inserted into the ground every four meters. All landowners grant full permission before any entry is allowed.
Click Image To View Full Size Figure 2 EnviroVibe machines moving down seismic line through privately-owned palm plantation, full access and permission from owner granted in advance.
Figure 3 Geophone deployment team travels by boat to access the next line area. Vibration units will travel by land, using bridges and roads to position equipment in the sweep zones.
Figures 4 and 4a: Local security are hired to monitor the lines of geophones and data recorders before they are picked up and moved to the next location. Lines are monitored night and day, rain or shine.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions. The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas to reduce the size to just over 3700 square kilometers. Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada.
