Analyst Report: Locksley’s US Strategy Strengthens Critical Minerals Position

Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTQB:LKYRF,FSE: X5L) has strengthened its position in the US critical minerals sector through a dual strategy that could reduce funding risk and enhance shareholder value, according to a market update from Peak Asset Management.

The company signed a binding research agreement with Rice University to develop green antimony processing and energy storage technologies, and engaged Washington-based advisory firm GreenMet to advance its Mojave critical minerals project into US federal programs.

Map of Locksley Resources' Mojave Project with tenements and reserve boundaries marked.

Key Report Highlights

  • Rice University partnership: For investors, the Rice partnership addresses a structural gap: the absence of US antimony processing capacity. With Locksley committing US$550,000 over 12 months, the collaboration is designed to generate jointly owned intellectual property in both environmentally friendly processing and advanced battery applications. This gives the company a potential first-mover advantage in establishing a sovereign supply of antimony, a metal critical to defense and energy technologies.
  • GreenMet engagement: GreenMet’s mandate is equally significant for shareholders. By positioning Mojave within the Defence Production Act and Department of Energy initiatives, Locksley could gain access to grants, loans and offtake agreements.
  • Near-term catalysts: Peak Asset Management notes the near-term catalysts include maiden drilling results in September and over US$1 billion in US federal critical minerals funding rounds expected later this year. Combined with favorable market dynamics – antimony prices around US$60,000/t and forecast deficits in rare earths like neodymium-praseodymium – Locksley’s dual strategy offers investors exposure to a tightly supplied market with strong policy tailwinds.
  • Investor implications: For shareholders, these moves substantially de-risk Locksley’s downstream strategy. Access to non-dilutive US funding reduces the likelihood of equity dilution, preserving shareholder value. The absence of domestic antimony production in the US creates a first-mover advantage for Mojave, while alignment with US defense and energy policy priorities enhances the project’s strategic profile. At the same time, exposure to high antimony prices and looming rare earth supply deficits offers leverage to favorable commodity markets.

For the full analyst report, click here.

Locksley Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a primary focus on identifying, exploring, and developing copper and gold deposits in New South Wales, Australia. Its Tottenham Project is a prospective for gold and copper.

Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced it will significantly expand its exploration program at its significantly increased landholding in the Mojave Desert. Earlier this month the company announced the addition of 249 additional claims at the site, which abuts areas currently controlled by MP Materials, the only Rare Earths producing mine in North America . These new claims bring the company's total landholding to 491 claims encompassing more than 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals. Additional details can be found here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-02993242-6A1283793&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The substantial expansion of our landholding within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corner marks a pivotal step in Locksley's growth," said Pat Burke , Chairman of Locksley Resources. He reported that last week brokers and analysts visited the site, affording Locksley an excellent opportunity to highlight both the scale of the tenure, as well as the strategic importance of its position in this area.

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that the Company is advancing a significant expansion to its exploration program, given the substantial increase in its landholding abutting MP Materials and identification of additional historical workings across the project areas.

Highlights

- Post the substantial expansion of Locksley's claim portfolio, the Company has determined that it will significantly increase the scale and accelerate the pace of its exploration program

- The expanded program will be focused upon exploring both the existing antimony and rare earths elements prospects, plus targeting additional commodities that have been identified on Locksley's larger land holding

- Post the evaluation of recent field activities Locksley will provide the market with a detailed outline of the expanded exploration program

- A substantial historical shaft has been discovered during a surface geological and structural mapping campaign recently undertaken at Mojave

- Shaft depth and the extent of underground workings is being evaluated, but is estimated at >15m and the Company is determining the composition of the commodities that were mined

- Vein orientation striking NNE, similar to that at the Desert Antimony Prospect, supports the developing geological interpretation of multiple NNE striking structures across the Mojave Project

- Grab samples collected from the prospect being submitted for laboratory analysis

- Locksley hosts broker and analyst site visit at Mojave

Expanded and Accelerated Exploration Program

Given the combination of the significant increased land holding and the potential for other commodities to be present (as confirmed from the discovery of an additional shaft on the Mojave Project), Locksley has elected to expand its exploration activities. The Company has commenced the planning process for these expanded activities and will advance these undertakings in the coming weeks.

Geological Mapping & Historical Mining

Locksley has recently undertaken multiple rounds of field mapping to increase the understanding of the Mojave Project. During the most recent field mapping campaign, Locksley's geologists have discovered a historical shaft in the core of the North Block whilst mapping the area for REE potential.

The extent of the workings seen in the vicinity indicates that a substantial shaft (estimated potentially >15m depth) has been mined. Initial grab sampling has been completed with the aim of determining what commodities were extracted. These newly discovered historical workings provide a new exploration target (named Hendricks) for Locksley.

The broader geological mapping has been completed, and the prioritised mapping of the NE and SW extensions from the Desert Antimony Mine, the western limits of the North Block claims (which lie due north of the Mountain Pass Mine) and the North Block REE target (where the shaft was discovered). The field geologists are compiling their mapping data and will incorporate the findings into the broader geological understanding and targeting for a follow up field sampling campaign.

Broker and Analyst Site Visit

Locksley hosted a site visit for brokers and analysts at the Mojave Project on Saturday, 13th September, following the substantial increase in its landholding abutting MP Materials. The visit provided key stakeholders with first hand exposure to the scale of Locksley's expanded tenure and the planned drilling at the Desert Antimony Mine and El Campo. The field trip underscored the strong geological potential across the project portfolio and highlighted the Company's commitment to advancing exploration and development activities in one of the most strategic critical mineral regions in the United States.

Pat Burke, Chairman of Locksley Resources, commented:

"The substantial expansion of our landholding within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor marks a pivotal step in Locksley's growth. The site visit with brokers and analysts provided an excellent opportunity to showcase not only the scale of our tenure, but also the strategic importance of our position alongside MP Materials. With the U.S. Government increasingly focused on securing domestic supply chains for critical minerals, Locksley is well placed to deliver a mine-to-market solution for antimony and rare earths. We look forward to progressing our exploration program and building long-term value for our shareholders."

About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Brings Company's Total Claims to 491 in Area Housing the Only Rare Earths Producing Mine in U.S.

Move Expands Locksley's Exploration Pipeline Across Antimony, Rare Earths Elements and Polymetallic Prospects

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Silver bars on pile of $100 bills and green chart going up.

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will the First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG) CEO’s silver price prediction of over US$100 per ounce come true?

The silver spot price has surged nearly 40 percent in the first eight months of 2025 to reach a 14 year high, breaking through the US$40 per ounce mark in early September. The white metal has rallied on growing economic uncertainty amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and US President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war.

Well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic, has frequently said he believes the white metal could climb even further, hitting the US$100 mark or even reaching as high as US$130 per ounce.

Silver and copper bars with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Carlton Precious Gains 78 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released its August jobs numbers on Friday (September 5). The report indicates a loss of 66,000 jobs in the Canadian economy and an increase in the unemployment rate to 7.1 percent from the 6.9 percent recorded in July.

The losses were primarily felt in the professional, scientific and technical services sector with a decrease of 26,000 jobs, followed by losses of 23,000 jobs in the transportation and warehousing sector and 19,000 jobs in manufacturing.

Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset.

Although it continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market is starting up for the precious metal. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as a result, some market watchers are looking for price forecasts and asking, “What was the highest price for silver?”

The answer reveals how much potential there is for the silver price to rise. Read on for a look at silver's historical moves, and what they could mean for both the price of silver today and the white metal’s price in the future.

Silver bars and US$100 bills with a rising chart overlay.

Silver Price Surges Above US$40 for First Time Since 2011

The silver price surged on Tuesday (September 2), breaking US$40 per ounce to rise as high as US$40.93.

Silver was last above US$40 in 2011, peaking that year at US$47.94 in April.

Many of the same factors that drove the silver price to that level in 2011 are present in today’s market, including significant uncertainty around the economy, a global debt crisis and a dovish US Federal Reserve policy.

Silver bars on shiny metallic surface.

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Silver has built on previous gains in 2025, soaring above US$40 per ounce in early September.

The metal's rise has been driven by several factors, most notably tightening supply and demand fundamentals, resulting from higher demand from industrial sectors and its use in photovoltaics.

Additionally, prices have found tailwinds from safe-haven investors who find silver's lower entry price compared to gold appealing. They have moved toward silver on the back of uncertainty in global financial markets as the US implements tariff policies, as well as escalating tensions in the Middle East and the unresolved conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE)

Cobre Limited: Unlocking Copper and Critical Minerals for a Low-carbon Future

