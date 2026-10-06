American Express Launches Playbook to Help Businesses Prepare for Agentic Commerce, as AI Changes How Customers Search, Shop, and Buy

New playbook provides practical guidance as 62% of Merchants expect AI agents shopping on behalf of customers to have a moderate or significant impact on their business in the next year
Today, American Express released the Amex Business Playbook for Agentic Commerce , a guide with research-backed insights and practical steps to help businesses prepare for a future where AI increasingly influences how customers search, evaluate, and buy. Through its closed-loop network, which provides direct relationships with both Merchants and Card Members, American Express has a distinct perspective on how changes in commerce affect businesses and their customers. Informed by that perspective, new research, and Merchant conversations, the Playbook tackles the questions businesses are asking: Will AI find and recommend my business? How can I prepare for AI-assisted purchases? How can I maintain trust and stand out?
"American Express has a long history of helping Merchants navigate major change, from championing small businesses through Small Business Saturday, to supporting major shifts in consumer behavior, including the rise of e-commerce and contactless payments," said Anna Marrs, American Express Group President of Global Merchant & Network Services. "We believe agentic commerce could be the most significant change in shopping and purchasing behavior since the start of e-commerce. We're focused on helping businesses understand what's changing, prepare for what's next, and capture the opportunities ahead."
Businesses See Opportunity, but Face Challenges Keeping Pace
New Amex Trendex research* suggests that U.S. businesses see potential in agentic commerce, but many expect to need help adapting. While 83% of surveyed businesses view agentic commerce as an opportunity, 64% of businesses agree the pace of AI innovation is difficult to keep up with. Only 41% of businesses report that they are actively experimenting with or implementing agentic commerce in their businesses, and 86% say they expect their business will need at least moderate support from payment providers and partners to prepare.
Consumer Survey Data Reinforces the Need for Businesses to Prepare
In an Amex Trendex report, two-thirds (66%) of surveyed U.S. consumers say they are likely to use AI agents to research the best price for a product or service, and 61% say they are likely to use it for a product or service recommendation in the next 12 months.
At the same time, consumer trust varies depending on what's at stake. While 52% of surveyed U.S. consumers feel comfortable allowing an AI agent to purchase everyday, low-cost items such as household essentials and groceries, just 15% say they would feel comfortable with an AI agent buying high-value items, like electronics and appliances.
Amex Business Playbook for Agentic Commerce Is Now Available
To help close those readiness gaps, the new Amex Playbook is now available and free for businesses, addressing agentic commerce questions Merchants are asking today. The first five chapters of the Amex Business Playbook for Agentic Commerce include:
- Agentic Commerce 101
- Be Found and Recommended by AI
- Make AI-Driven Transactions Work for Your Business
- What Businesses Need to Know to Support Trustworthy AI-Assisted Transactions
- Stand Out When AI Narrows the Choices
Amex Merchant AI Advisory Council Will Inform What Comes Next
American Express is establishing a pilot Merchant AI Advisory Council to incorporate Merchant perspectives as AI-enabled commerce evolves. This pilot is intended to provide a forum for Merchants from across industries to share insights and inform American Express' approach to supporting businesses as new opportunities and challenges emerge.
Helping Merchants Meet the Moment
The Playbook and Advisory Council are the latest in a series of American Express initiatives focused on agentic commerce. Earlier this year, American Express introduced Agentic Commerce Experiences (ACE)™ Developer Kit and Amex Agent Purchase Protection™, an industry-first announcement that it intends to protect eligible Card Members and Merchants from charges related to errors by registered AI agents ( terms and conditions will apply). American Express is also working with industry organizations and partners to support the development of common standards that could make it easier for Merchants to participate in agentic commerce solutions across different companies and platforms.
Merchants can access the Playbook and learn more here .
SURVEY METHODOLOGY
*Amex Trendex figures are rounded for simplicity and ease of presentation.
Amex Trendex: Agentic Commerce Edition – Merchant Survey: The survey was conducted by Teneo, a global strategic advisory firm, among a sample of 502 business leaders in the U.S. who have responsibility for making decisions regarding customer payment options or online sales/digital strategy and planning. Respondent companies accept online or mobile payments and are not franchisees. The sample for the study came from an online panel. The anonymous survey was conducted online August 10-18, 2026.
Amex Trendex: Agentic Commerce Edition – Consumer Survey: The survey, conducted by Teneo, is based on a sample of 2,005 U.S. adults age 18+ who have made an online purchase three or more times in the past 6 months based on self-report. The sample for the study came from an online panel. The anonymous survey was conducted online August 10-14, 2026.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
Location: U.S.
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Media Contact:
Andrea D'Alessio
Andrea.DAlessio@aexp.com