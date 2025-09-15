American Express Launches All-in-One Travel App and Digital Tools to Simplify and Enhance the Premium Travel Journey

Amex Travel App ™ , Amex Passport ™ and Estimated Wait Times within The Centurion Lounge Digital Waitlist Will Bring Card Members a More Seamless and Inspiring Travel Journey
September 15, 2025: American Express is making the travel experience easier, smarter, and more personalized with the launch of new digital tools designed to elevate every stage of the travel journey for Card Members. As the latest innovations in American Express' long history of high-touch premium travel experiences, these new tools can help make unforgettable travel even more accessible while meeting Card Members' evolving travel needs and preferences.
�Travelers want a simpler way to plan and book trips all in one place and the new Amex Travel App™ delivers just that," said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel. "For over a century, Amex has been a trusted travel partner, and now we're putting all the elements of creating unforgettable travel experiences from discovering inspired destinations, to booking and trip management directly into our Card Members' hands."
Amex Travel App ™
A recent Amex survey found that 81% of respondents wish there was an all-in-one app that paired booking capabilities with travel inspiration. It is designed as the ultimate travel companion and will be available to iOS users starting September 18 and to Android users a few weeks thereafter. This innovative booking app will empower Card Members to unlock unforgettable journeys, seamlessly blending Amex's curated travel insights, a portfolio of premium offerings, and high-value benefits.
Features include:
- Destination inspiration: The survey found that 52% of respondents feel overwhelmed by choices when booking a trip. Themed guides and curated travel content within the app makes it easier to discover the perfect getaway.
- Smart planning tools: 55% of respondents typically visit at least three websites to book travel options for their trip (flight, hotel, transportation). Card Members can now organize trip details in one place, without juggling multiple websites.
- Seamless booking: 56% of Millennial and Gen Z respondents spend at least 4 hours planning trips. The app allows Card Members to more efficiently book flights, hotels, and car rentals.
With the Amex Travel App™, Card Members can reduce frustration and time spent planning travel with one easy platform and trust that every property in the Fine Hotels + Resorts ® and The Hotel Collection programs has been carefully selected.
As we continue to enhance the app, travelers can also expect personalized hotel recommendations, detailed overviews of their travel and Card benefits, additional information about their destination when they're on a trip, as well as ongoing improvements to deliver a truly premium digital experience.
Amex Passport
Amex Passport enables U.S. Consumer Card Members to digitally commemorate their past travels and inspire future ones with customizable digital Stamps.
"Part of the magic of travel is reminiscing about past getaways, and commemorative keepsakes are a powerful way for travelers to relive their favorite trips," said Luke Gebb, Executive Vice President at Amex Digital Labs. "As physical passport stamps continue to disappear, Amex Passport creates an opportunity for Card Members to celebrate their travels."
Eligible Card Members who enroll in Amex Passport can earn beautifully designed digital Stamps that visually represent the countries or regions they've visited each time they transact internationally. This feature resonates strongly with travelers, as 73% of respondents to a recent Amex survey 1 stated they want more ways to commemorate past trips digitally, and more than half (56%) miss receiving a passport stamp.
Stamps can be shared on social media and sent to friends and family through text. Stamps can also be customized with highlights from each trip—like a standout meal, a favorite activity, or a special attraction. Each Stamp is a unique token stored on a public blockchain—preserving Card Members' travel history as a digital collectible, making their travel moments truly unforgettable.
Card Members can access Amex Passport through the Amex app now under Account -> Settings -> Try New Features.
Centurion Lounge Enhancement
To further enhance one of the most popular Platinum Card benefits, Amex has added estimated wait times to the Centurion Lounge Digital Waitlist if a lounge is at capacity. Now, travelers can plan their lounge visits with ease and enjoy a smoother airport experience.
From Inspiration to After-Trip Memories
Whether it's planning the next big adventure, reflecting on favorite elements of past trips, or finding comfort in the Centurion Lounge, American Express continues to evolve the premium travel experience with innovative tools designed to make every step of the journey smoother, more personal, and more memorable.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
Source: American Express Company
Location: Global
SURVEY METHODOLOGY
This poll was conducted between July 25 - 28, 2025 among a sample of 2,083 adults with a household income greater than $50k per year who travel by plane at least once a year. The interviews were conducted online, and the data was weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on gender, age, race, educational attainment, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
1 A second poll was conducted between August 19 - 21, 2025 among 896 adults with a household income greater than $50k per year. The interviews were conducted online, and the data was weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on gender, age, race, educational attainment, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. is acting solely as a sales agent for travel suppliers and is not responsible for the actions or inactions of such suppliers. Certain suppliers pay us commission and other incentives for reaching sales targets or other goals and may provide incentives to our Travel Consultants. For more information visit www.americanexpress.com/travelterms .
California CST#1022318; Washington UBI#600-469-694
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915003810/en/
Media:
Emily Vicker
Emily.Vicker@aexp.com
Aziza Johnson
AZIZA.JOHNSON@aexp.com