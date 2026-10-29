American Express and Hilton Launch Canada's First Hilton Honors Credit Card

New Hilton Honors American Express® Card offers accelerated Hilton Honors Points on everyday spending, complimentary Hilton Honors Gold Status and enhanced travel benefits
American Express Canada and Hilton today announced the launch of the Hilton Honors American Express® Card, marking a new chapter in the companies' longstanding partnership and introducing a Hilton Honors co-branded credit card to Canada for the first time.
Combining the powerful backing of American Express with the award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program, the new Card gives Canadian travelers flexibility, choice and value, with new ways to turn everyday purchases into rewarding Hilton stays. Cardmembers can earn accelerated Hilton Honors Points on eligible purchases, enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors Gold Status, and access Hilton's global portfolio of 28 brands comprising more than 9,600 properties worldwide.
"For more than 70 years, American Express and Hilton have shared a commitment to providing elevated service and benefits for our Cardmembers," said Rey Saeidi, Vice President, Proprietary and Co-Brand Products, Lending and Rewards, American Express Canada. "Now, we're bringing the next chapter of that partnership to Canada with the Hilton Honors American Express® Card."
"Hilton Honors is built around making each stay more rewarding and more personalized," said Heather Laverne, Vice President, Head of International Co-Brand at Hilton. "As our Hilton Honors member base in Canada has grown by more than 40% since 2023, we're focused on delivering even more value for Canadian travelers. With the Hilton Honors American Express Card, we're showing up for our members where and when it matters most, offering more ways to earn Hilton Honors Points, unlock elite member benefits, enjoy memorable stays and have access to curated experiences that can only be purchased with Hilton Honors Points.
Elevated Rewards, From Everyday to Getaway
Designed to reward Cardmembers both at home and when they travel, the Hilton Honors American Express® Card offers a suite of Hilton Honors and American Express benefits that make everyday spending more rewarding.
Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold Status
- Cardmembers receive complimentary Hilton Honors Gold Status, unlocking benefits on eligible stays, including Bonus Points, a Daily Food & Beverage Credit or continental breakfast (varies by brand and region), space-available room upgrades, digital check-in, complimentary Wi-Fi and more.
Earn 50,000 Bonus Hilton Honors Points Annually
- Cardmembers who spend $12,000 in a calendar year can earn 50,000 Bonus Hilton Honors Points annually, helping them reach their next Hilton stay even faster.
Accelerated Hilton Honors Point Earning
Cardmembers can earn:
- 6X Hilton Honors Points on eligible purchases made at Hilton properties
- 4X Hilton Honors Points on eligible gas, grocery and dining purchases in Canada
- 2X Hilton Honors Points on all other eligible purchases
Opportunity to Earn Hilton Honors Diamond Status
- Cardmembers who spend $40,000 on the Card in a calendar year will earn an upgrade to Hilton Honors Diamond Status, including additional premium benefits, such as executive lounge access, 48-hour room guarantee and 100 percent more Points on eligible Hilton stays.
Unlock More with Hilton Honors
- Cardmembers will enjoy signature benefits, including no blackout dates on reward stays, no resort fees on stays booked entirely with Points and the flexibility to combine Points and money to get closer to their next getaway. Members can also take advantage of the Fifth Night Free benefit on eligible reward stays booked entirely with Points, extending the value of their Points and helping make travel experiences even more rewarding.
The Powerful Backing of American Express
- In addition to Hilton Honors benefits, Cardmembers enjoy access to a range of American Express benefits, including Member Benefits, Front Of The Line® Presale access, travel insurance coverage, and 24/7 Global Assist services.
The Card has a $150 annual fee, with supplementary cards offered at no additional cost. To learn more about the Hilton Honors American Express® Card please visit https://www.americanexpress.com/en-ca/credit-cards/apply/personal/hilton-honors
About American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Hilton Honors
Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's world-class brands comprising 9,600 properties in 144 countries and territories, with more than 270 million members. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits – from the Points & Money slider and exclusive member discounts to no blackout dates and the Fifth Night Free perk on reward stays booked with all Points. Members can earn and redeem Points for free nights, purchases on Amazon, exclusive experiences and charitable contributions, including through select co-branded credit cards. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where they can check in, choose and access their room using Digital Key. The next evolution of the Hilton Honors program makes earning elite status even more achievable and rewarding and includes the introduction of the new Diamond Reserve tier. Hilton Honors is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com. Learn more about the program at stories.hilton.com/hiltonhonors, and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook, X and Instagram.
SOURCE American Express Canada
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