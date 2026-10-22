American Express and Airbnb Launch Exclusive Partnership, Bringing Over 1 Million Listings to American Express Travel®

Eligible Card Members can earn Membership Rewards ® points when booking with Airbnb through Amex Travel online with additional benefits available for U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card ® Members for eligible Airbnb Luxe bookings
American Express ® (NYSE: AXP) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced an exclusive partnership, bringing over one million Airbnb listings around the world to Amex Travel, significantly expanding the ways eligible U.S. Card Members can plan, book, and earn rewards for travel.
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American Express and Airbnb Launch Exclusive Partnership
Beginning today, eligible U.S. Card Members can now book stays with Airbnb through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ and earn Membership Rewards ® points on prepaid bookings. The addition of Airbnb gives Card Members more choice in where and how they stay, from city apartments to family homes to premium private residences, complementing American Express' existing hotel offerings. Additionally, U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card Members can now earn the annual $600 Lodging Credit (up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually), previously known as the $600 Hotel Credit, when they book an eligible Airbnb Luxe home with Airbnb through Amex Travel online for two nights or more. They can also unlock access to a new $250 statement credit annually on eligible Airbnb Experiences purchases after making a qualifying Airbnb Luxe booking with Airbnb through Amex Travel online.
"Travel is personal and where our Card Members choose to stay is personal," said Howard Grosfield, Group President, U.S. Consumer Services at American Express. "By partnering with Airbnb, we're giving Card Members more choice alongside the rewards, service and exceptional value that define American Express Membership."
"Guests come to Airbnb for the variety — a loft for a solo trip, a house for a reunion, a Luxe villa for a milestone trip, and the experiences that fill the days in between," said Juan David Borrero, Head of Partnerships at Airbnb. "We're excited to bring more choice and flexibility to American Express Card Members with this exclusive partnership. Both of our companies exist to help people travel more and better, and this partnership helps people see more of the world by making travel more rewarding."
More Choice Through Amex Travel
Eligible U.S. Card Members can book over one million global Airbnb listings with Airbnb through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App TM , from beach houses and family homes to private island escapes, castles, locations for corporate retreats and more. The addition of Airbnb expands the range of options available through Amex Travel, complementing American Express' existing hotel offerings, including a curated portfolio of more than 3,400 properties across 116 countries through its Fine Hotels + Resorts ® and The Hotel Collection programs.
After booking, Card Members can view their trip on the Amex Travel platform. Card Members must use the Airbnb platform to manage their stay after booking, including messaging their host, adding co-travelers, making changes, or getting support.
New Ways to Earn Membership Rewards Points
The partnership gives eligible U.S. Consumer and Business Card Members more flexibility to choose the stay that works for their trip while earning Membership Rewards points:
- Consumer and Business Platinum Card Members will earn 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid bookings with Airbnb through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App TM .
- Consumer Classic Green Card Members will continue to earn 3X Membership Rewards points on bookings made directly with third party travel sites, including Airbnb.
- All other eligible Membership Rewards program enrolled Card Members will earn 2X Membership Rewards points on prepaid bookings with Airbnb through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App TM .
Together, these new earning opportunities expand the ways Card Members can earn Membership Rewards points across a wider range of stays.
New Platinum Card Benefits with Airbnb Luxe Bookings
Card Members can also book a selection of Airbnb Luxe homes with Airbnb through Amex Travel online. Airbnb Luxe offers exceptional private homes in sought-after destinations around the world, each selected by Airbnb for its quality, design and distinctive setting. Airbnb Luxe gives Card Members another premium option for trips when space, privacy or a one-of-a-kind setting matters most.
U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card Members who book Airbnb Luxe stays with Airbnb through Amex Travel online can access additional benefits:
- $600 Lodging Credit (previously named the $600 Hotel Credit) : Prepaid Airbnb Luxe bookings of two nights or more are eligible for the annual $600 Lodging Credit — up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually — expanding the properties that qualify for the benefit beyond eligible prepaid hotel bookings.
- NEW $250 Airbnb Experiences Credit: Each year, Platinum Card Members can unlock access to the $250 Airbnb Experiences Credit benefit after they use their Card to book a prepaid Airbnb Luxe stay with Airbnb through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™. Once the booking is confirmed, Card Members can get up to $250 in statement credits through the remainder of that calendar year after they use their Card to purchase eligible Airbnb Experiences* directly with Airbnb.
Terms apply. Learn more about American Express Platinum Card benefits and the Consumer Classic Green.
*Certain Experience bookings that direct you from Airbnb to a third-party partner platform to make the purchase are not eligible.
SELLER OF TRAVEL
American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. is acting solely as a sales agent for travel suppliers and is not responsible for the actions or inactions of such suppliers. Certain suppliers pay us commission and other incentives for reaching sales targets or other goals and may provide incentives to our Travel Consultants. For more information, visit https://www.americanexpress.com/travelterms .
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ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
ABOUT AIRBNB
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home and has since grown to over 5.5 million hosts who have welcomed over 2.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, hosts offer unique stays, experiences, and services that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022795632/en/
Yasamin Haghshenas
Yasamin.Haghshenas@aexp.com
Alex Bender
alex.bender@airbnb.com