American Business Bank Ranked 6th in Top 50 Community Banks With Assets Between $3 Billion and $10 Billion for 2025

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (ABB) ( OTCQX: AMBZ ) was ranked number six in S&P Global Market Intelligence's Top 50 Community Banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion for 2025, based on financials for the year ended December 31, 2025.
"We are incredibly honored by the bank's exceptional achievements in 2025. This recognition underscores the long-term benefits of our disciplined conservative approach to managing the bank, while partnering and serving the best middle-market businesses in Southern California," said Leon Blankstein, Director, Chief Executive Officer and President of ABB.
The ranking evaluates top deposit franchises among US banks with between $3 billion and $10 billion in total assets, emphasizing funding stability, cost efficiency and resilience through changing interest rate environments according to analysis published by S&P Capital IQ on March 31, 2026.
"Staying true to our valued principles that guide our organization, we are also excited to welcome Steven Arnold to our executive management team," said Blankstein. Arnold joined the Bank on May 26, 2026, and will serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel. Prior to joining ABB, Arnold worked at Columbia Bank (formerly Pacific Premier Bank) as General Counsel.
S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence .
ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals, and non-profits. American Business Bank has nine Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Southern Inland Empire in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario, Riverside County in Downtown Riverside, LA Coastal in Long Beach and North County in San Diego.
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Karen Schoenbaum EVP/CFO
(213) 430-4000
www.americanbb.bank