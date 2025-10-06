American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
October 06, 2025
Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LSE: HUI), a company pioneering non-recyclable waste-to-hydrogen systems, is delighted to announce that it has entered into a Binding Outline Agreement with BPODash LLC ("BPOD"), a U.S.-based developer of advanced AI-powered monitoring and predictive analytics for industrial operations.
BPOD offers a cloud-based platform that connects operational and business data across industrial sites. The technology gives plant operators a clear, real-time view of everything from feedstock intake to final off-take, while using AI to spot potential issues early, predict performance, and guide smarter decisions. The result is reduced downtime, improved efficiency, and stronger profitability.
BPOD's platform, built by industry veterans with deep expertise in plasma gasification, anaerobic digestion, pyrolysis, and incineration, has been specifically designed for the complex environments of renewable and waste-to-energy facilities. Its' artificial intelligence tools consolidate operational and business data across entire plants, forecasting performance, preventing downtime, and maximising efficiency. The system is supported by 24/7/365 monitoring and integrates seamlessly with existing plant controls and enterprise software, providing a single intelligent layer for operators and executives.
The Binding Outline Agreement proposes to give HUI exclusive rights to integrate BPOD's technology into its waste-to-hydrogen projects across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) once a Definitive Agreement has been reached. This combination is expected to enable HUI's facilities not only to convert waste into clean hydrogen but also to operate as digitally optimised, AI-driven plants with real-time oversight and predictive decision-making capabilities.
As AI and data technologies continue to expand at unprecedented speed, the energy demand behind this digital revolution has become one of the most pressing global challenges. Clean, scalable hydrogen is also increasingly recognised as the fuel that could power the growth of the AI economy without adding to the carbon burden. Through this partnership, HUI intends to demonstrate how AI-enabled operations can be incorporated into hydrogen production to deliver energy and digital resilience sustainably in one of the world's most forward-looking markets.
The Definitive Agreement is expected to be executed within 180 days.
Richard Fish is a director and shareholder of HUI and a director and shareholder of BPODash LLP. The terms of the Binding Outline Agreement have been reviewed by the Directors of HUI with Richard Fish having recused himself from the Board's consideration of the matter.
Aleksandra Binkowska, CEO of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, commented:
"Artificial intelligence is transforming industries worldwide, but its extraordinary energy demands require equally extraordinary solutions. Hydrogen is that solution, the clean enabler of the AI economy. By combining BPODash's predictive analytics with HUI's waste-to-hydrogen systems, we are creating facilities that are not only sustainable but also intelligent, efficient, and future-proof. This is a unique opportunity to place hydrogen at the heart of both the energy transition and the digital revolution."
Richard Fish, Director of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, commented: "Partnering with BPODash enables Hydrogen Utopia to unlock the full potential of our operational data. Their AI-driven platform gives us the clarity and control needed to optimize plant performance, reduce downtime, and sharpen our margins-critical steps toward our focus on delivering hydrogen at less than $2 per kilogram. This is not just digital transformation; it's strategic acceleration."
Yuri Verbowski and Darrell Hill, CoFounders, BPODash, commented: "BPODash is pleased to collaborate with HUI on this groundbreaking initiative. AI delivers its best results when guided by real expertise, and this partnership combines cutting edge analytics with seasoned industry specialists. Together, we'll ensure every insight is actionable, every prediction reliable, and every plant optimized for the realities of hydrogen production. HUI's projects in MENA are an ideal fit for our technology. As AI's energy demand accelerates, we'll demonstrate how expert guided, digitally optimized hydrogen plants deliver real time intelligence, resilience, and a lower carbon footprint."
For further information, please contact:
Hydrogen Utopia International PLC
Aleksandra Binkowska
+44 20 3811 8770
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited (LSE Corporate Adviser)
Nick Michaels/Maya Klein Wassink
+44 20 8064 4056
Novum Securities Limited (Broker)
Jon Belliss/Colin Rowbury
+44 20 7399 9400
Capital Plus Partners Limited (Broker)
Dominic Berger
+44 7799888544
About Hydrogen Utopia International PLC
HUI aims to become one of the leading new European companies specialising in converting non-recyclable mixed waste plastic into hydrogen and other carbon-free fuels, new materials or distributed renewable heat.
A HUI facility uses non-recyclable mixed waste plastic as feedstock and turns it into syngas from which new products and energy can be produced. HUI anticipates that its revenues will be derived from a variety of sources, dependent upon location and configuration of the HUI facilities, including the sale of syngas, hydrogen and other gases, electricity and heat sales, and the payment to it of fees for a given quantity of non-recyclable mixed waste plastic received at a HUI facility.
HUI will target areas where there is significant private sector interest or potential, financial backing is accessible and or where substantial EU and/or government funded sources of grants and loans are or may be available. The global increase in fossil fuel-based energy prices reinforces the need for alternative, price competitive energy sources, which HUI's business model can provide.
