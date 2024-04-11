Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AM Resources

AM Resources Identifies 26 New Pegmatites for a Total of 187 Pegmatites on its 1,500 km² Land Package in Austria

AM Resources Corporation (“AM Resources” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A), a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite lithium deposits, is pleased to announce the discovery of 26 new pegmatites as a result of its ongoing compilation of government databases since it acquired its 1,500 km2 land package (see press release dated March 21, 2024). AM Resources has now identified a total of 187 pegmatites, consolidating its strategic position in one of Austria’s most prospective lithium areas.

  • Recently announced 1,500 km2 land package gives AM Resources control over a large area of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt.
  • Ongoing compilation of government data resulted in the discovery of 26 additional pegmatites across two groups, with sizes ranging from 102 metres to 887 metres.
  • Many pegmatites are strategically located within mica schists, indicating favorable conditions for lithium-bearing minerals.
  • Latest discoveries continue to reinforce AM Resources' position in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt, located within proximity to European battery manufacturers.

AM Resources’ 1,500 km2 land package


First Group

The Company has identified 8 large pegmatites with lengths varying between 329 metres and 887 metres, with the most extensive pegmatite measuring an impressive 281 metres in width.

Second Group

An additional 18 pegmatites ranging from 102 metres to 560 metres in length were discovered, with the thickest pegmatite reaching 195 metres in width. This group's diversity in size and shape adds to the prospectivity of AM Resources’ holdings. Many of these pegmatites are located within mica schists, a geological setting favorable for the presence of lithium-bearing minerals.

David Grondin, CEO of AM Resources commented: “Since the acquisition, we've been compiling the data available to us in preparation for our upcoming exploration program scheduled for June. We are very pleased with the number and size of the pegmatites found so far. Once we finish compiling the data, we'll have a better picture of the work that needs to be done to fully evaluate the lithium potential of our properties.”

Location, Location, Location

As previously reported, the AM Resources team has been actively assembling a massive prospective land package with four key elements at the core of its strategy: proven geology, proximity to key markets, historical expertise, and a clear, proven mining code. AM Resources’ Austrian properties are located within 620 km of 14 planned battery plants and have direct access to an extensive rail system.

Qualified Person

Technical information related in this news release has been reviewed and verified by Jean Lafleur, P. Geo., of PJLEXPL Inc., a registered geologist with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ #833) and is a qualified person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lafleur is independent from the Company and has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the AM Resources geological information.

About AM Resources

AM Resources Corporation (TSXV: AMR) is a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite deposits. With a strategic portfolio of assets and a commitment to responsible resource development, the Company is dedicated to creating long-term value for its stakeholders while adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AM Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. AM Resources does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

David Grondin
AM Resources Corporation
President and Chief Executive Officer
1-514-583-3490

European Lithium Limited

Notification of Expiry of Options (EUROA) and Announcement of Options Offer

As announced on 25 March 2024, European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) has listed options on issue exercisable at $0.075 each that are due to expire on Friday, 19 April 2024 (EUROA Options). Optionholders may exercise their options by way of payment, which must be received no later than 5:00pm (WST) on Friday 19 April 2024 (Expiry Date). All EUROA Options that are not exercised by the Expiry Date will expire with no value and no further entitlement will exist.

Sabre Resources Ltd

Large New Lithium and Gold Anomalies Identified Over Highly - Prospective Cave Hill Greenstone Belts

Sabre Resources Ltd (ASX: SBR) (“Sabre” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that further broad-spaced soil sampling results have defined a large lithium anomaly within the extensive 700 sq.km Cave Hill Project tenements, south of Coolgardie in Western Australia’s world-class Eastern Goldfields gold, nickel and lithium province (see Figure 1, below).
Coniagas Battery Metals CEO Frank Basa.

Coniagas Battery Metals to Advance Graal Nickel-Copper Project in Quebec, CEO Says

Coniagas Battery Metals (TSXV:COS) is focused on developing world-class nickel, copper and cobalt projects, starting with the Graal property in Quebec, according to Frank Basa, the company’s CEO. Coniagas is a spinout of Nord Precious Metals Mining (TSXV:NTH,OTCQB:CCWOF), formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works, which is continuing to work on its past-producing Castle silver-cobalt project.

“We still have about 14 properties, including Graal. We spend most of our time and money on Graal because odds are there's something there,” Basa said. “We might start drilling right away, and we might have some very high crazy numbers for copper-nickel. ... There's some cobalt values. The property's potential is massive.”

Early exploration work and drilling at the Graal property indicate a potentially large deposit of high-grade nickel, copper and cobalt near surface.

White Cliff Minerals

Multiple Work Programs Underway and Planned at Radium Point, Coppermine & Reedy South Projects

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on planned work at its various projects in Canada and Western Australia.

Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2024 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 2 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290
International: 1-240-690-8800
Conference ID: ALBQ1

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: May 2, 2024
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q1-2024-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, Meredith.Bandy@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Jennifer Zajac , +1 (980) 308-6259, Jennifer.Zajac@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2024-earnings-results-on-wednesday-may-1-2024-302109286.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, following a meeting with representatives of Chile´s Mining Ministry last week, will be resubmitting the applications for Special Lithium Operating Contracts (CEOLs) for Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin updating them in line with the latest requirements. The resubmission process has no impact on the expected project timeline. This follows the recent announcement made by the Chilean Government which outlined the new approach for private companies to "express interest" in non-strategic salars.

Highlights:

×