ALX Resources Preps for Exploration Work at Lithium Project in Quebec
“Three months from now, by June 6, I hope to be on the ground flying around, putting people down on rocks and then taking samples. It takes a couple of months of preparation and making all the pieces fit,” said Warren Stanyer, chairman and CEO of ALX Resources.
This summer, ALX Resources (TSXV:AL) will ramp up exploration work at its Hydra lithium project in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.
“We're pretty pragmatic about what we do, we have a plan that we're going to enact. We're putting boots on the ground in the James Bay region of Quebec, which is the time-honored method of finding things, because of the lack of historical data about lithium-bearing pegmatites,” explained Warren Stanyer, chairman and CEO of ALX Resources.
Stanyer said the current market traction for lithium has driven his company to focus on its lithium assets.
“Gold is really stuck,” he said. "Most investors aren't really that concerned about nickel. What I do see is that major companies like nickel — they're the ones asking about the nickel projects. But it's not the average investor. So lithium is what we're focused on."
Watch the full interview with Warren Stanyer, chairman and CEO of ALX Resources, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by ALX Resources (TSXV:AL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by ALX Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. ALX Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with ALX Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1992.29
|+0.48
|Silver
|23.09
|+0.04
|Copper
|4.12
|-0.01
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|69.81
|-0.15
|Heating Oil
|2.58
|+0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.17
|+0.02
