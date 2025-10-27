The Conversation (0)
October 27, 2025
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing
11 May
Altech Batteries
Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
13 October
Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $6 million, comprising the issue of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.045 per Share. Participants in the placement will also receive free attaching listed options at 1 option for every 2 shares issued... Keep Reading...
13 October
Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
Trading Halt
08 October
Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% RetentionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 October
Altech Batteries Ltd Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce a major advancement in its Silumina Anodes(TM) Project, achieving the strongest battery cycling performance recorded to date for its proprietary alumina-coated spherical silicon anode material. The latest results demonstrate 88.5% capacity retention after 500... Keep Reading...
23 October
NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and LammerlawDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 October
Despatch of SPP Offer Documents
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Despatch of SPP Offer DocumentsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 October
Collie land acquisition & approvals move ahead
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Collie land acquisition & approvals move aheadDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 October
Trading Halt
20 October
VanadiumCorp Provides Overview of Lac Laura Gold Property
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 20, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its wholly owned Lac Laura Property, located in Lévy Township near Chapais, Québec. The... Keep Reading...
20 October
Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing
Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 4,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 CAD (the "Offering"). Each Unit will... Keep Reading...
