October 07, 2025
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines
11 May
Altech Batteries
2h
Altech Batteries Ltd Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF), in partnership with AMPower, is proud to unveil a major design development in its mission to deliver safe, sustainable, and commercially robust energy storage solutions. The Company is launching a new 384 V / 15 kWh sodium nickel chloride (SNC) UPS battery system, specifically engineered... Keep Reading...
02 October
UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) Environments
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) EnvironmentsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
01 October
Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) pleased to announce its immediate entry into the sodium nickel chloride (SNC) (or previously referred as sodium alumina solid state (SAS)), battery market in Australia, Europe and United States of America through a strategic collaboration and distribution agreement with the current largest... Keep Reading...
30 September
Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride BatteriesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 September
Altech Batteries Ltd Next Generation Cerenergy Battery Pack Achieves 90 Kilowatt Hours
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that the latest research and development efforts for the CERENERGY(R) cell and battery pack have resulted in the design possibility of a higher-capacity battery system. Development has focused on an expanded module concept that delivers greater energy within the same... Keep Reading...
06 October
Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an arm's length party to acquire a package of unpatented mineral lode claims (the " Claims "). The drilled-out deposit... Keep Reading...
03 October
Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium
Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC) (“Volt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce two major strategic advancements - the Company has been accepted as a member of both the DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) supported Critical Minerals Forum (CMF) and the Alabama Mobility and Power... Keep Reading...
02 October
VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia –TheNewswire Oct 2, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the 2025 annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)... Keep Reading...
01 October
Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced
Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well AdvancedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
01 October
Institutional Investment
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 September
SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it intends to... Keep Reading...
