Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries.

Altech Batteries Ltd Next Generation Cerenergy Battery Pack Achieves 90 Kilowatt Hours

Altech Batteries Ltd Next Generation Cerenergy Battery Pack Achieves 90 Kilowatt Hours

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that the latest research and development efforts for the CERENERGY(R) cell and battery pack have resulted in the design possibility of a higher-capacity battery system. Development has focused on an expanded module concept that delivers greater energy within the same casing. By shifting from the current 48-cell configuration to a beehive arrangement of 72 cells per module, each pack-comprising five modules-now achieves an energy capacity of 90 kWh (from 60 KWh) while maintaining the existing battery casing structure.

Highlights

- R&D work developed an expanded CERENERGY(R) module concept, increasing capacity from 48 to 72 cells per module in a beehive arrangement

- Each five-module pack now delivers 90 kWh (from 60 KWh) of energy while retaining the existing casing and factory setup, requiring no infrastructure changes.

- System-level benefits include higher energy and power density, improved thermal behaviour, and cost reductions of ~30% at module and pack level

- Thermal modelling confirms uniform heat distribution with no excessive build-up, resulting in lower internal resistance and stable performance

- Engineering refinements-simplified cell contacting, optimised welding, repositioned sensors, and a redesigned frame-improve layout, assembly efficiency, and long-term reliability

- The redesign enhances competitiveness in EUR/kWh and strengthens scalability towards full industrial production

- No final decision on final design as yet - further modelling work

- R&D work on incorporation into a grid pack has commenced

Importantly, this innovation requires no modification to the established factory design and setup. At the system level, the improvements deliver higher energy and power density, enhanced thermal performance, and cost reductions of approximately 30% at both the module and pack levels.

The redesign reduces inactive or unheated areas within the battery, with R&D efforts focused on analysing thermal distribution and heat accumulation during operation. Thermal modelling confirms that effective heat management is achievable, showing no excessive build-up during charging and discharging. Results demonstrate a uniform temperature profile, leading to lower internal resistance and more stable performance under load.

From an engineering perspective, the new module concept also resolves practical design challenges. It introduces simplified cell contacting, creating additional internal space and a cleaner layout. Further refinements include optimised welding techniques, repositioned temperature sensors, and a redesigned frame-collectively enhancing assembly efficiency, structural robustness, and long-term reliability.

At the system level, these advancements deliver higher energy and power density, improved thermal behaviour, and cost reductions of around 30% at both the module and pack levels. This results in a more competitive EUR/kWh and strengthens scalability towards full industrial production.

A final decision on the design has not yet been reached, as additional modelling work continues alongside ongoing R&D focused on achieving seamless integration into a grid-scale battery pack, ensuring optimised performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency for future commercial deployment.

Group Managing Director, Iggy Tan said "We are very encouraged by the outcome of our latest CERENERGY(R) development program. Achieving a 72--cell beehive module design that lifts pack capacity to 90 kWh-without any change to the existing casing or factory setup-is a significant milestone. Not only does this innovation increase energy density, it also simplifies engineering, enhances thermal management, and reduces cost by nearly 30%. These results strengthen the commercial competitiveness of CERENERGY(R) and confirm its scalability towards full industrial production. With each step, we are moving closer to delivering a next-generation, high-performance battery solution for the global energy storage market."

About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY Sodium Chloride Solid State (SCSS) Battery. CERENERGY batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY battery, with plans to construct a 120MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Altech has executed sales offtake Letters of Intent with three companies that covers the full first five years of production from the 120MWh production facility. Altech is now forging forward with securing the finance to construct the production facility, envisaged to be a combination of debt, equity from the sale of a minority interest in the project, and grants and subsidies.

The CERENERGY battery has achieved the highest possible dark green rating from Standard & Poors, due to its non-reliance on critical minerals as well as its expected 50% less greenhouse gas emissions to lithium-ion battery technology.

Altech has licenced its proprietary high purity alumina coating technology to 75% owned subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), which has finalised a Definitive Feasibility Study for the development of a 8,000tpa silicon/graphite alumina coating plant in the state of Saxony, Germany to supply its Silumina Anodes product to the burgeoning European electric vehicle market.

The Company patented its game changing technology of incorporating high-capacity silicon into lithium-ion batteries. Through in house R&D, the Company has cracked the "silicon code" and successfully achieved a 55% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life. Higher density batteries result in smaller, lighter batteries and substantially less greenhouse gases, and is the future for the EV market. The Company's proprietary silicon graphite product is registered as Silumina Anodes.

The Company is in the race to get its patented technology to market, has finalised the construction of a Silumina Anodes pilot plant at AIG's industrial site within the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park in Saxony, Germany. The European silicon feedstock supply partner for this plant will be Ferroglobe. The project has also received green accreditation from the independent Norwegian Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO). The pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site will allow the qualification process for its Silumina Anodes product. AIG has executed NDAs with German and American automakers as well as a European based battery company.

The pilot plant to produce commercial samples of the product has now been completed and is operational. Altech is working to ramp up production of the pilot plant in order to provide the commercial samples to the prospective companies for their independent testing within their product range.

About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the latest performance results of the CERENERGY(R) cell and battery pack prototypes. These results confirm the technological maturity and robustness of the CERENERGY(R) technology and mark another decisive step towards industrialisation.

Highlights

- 650+ cycles with no capacity loss, proving exceptional material stability and long operational lifespan compared to conventional batteries

- Near 100% Coulombic efficiency, confirming minimal side reactions and strong intrinsic safety of sodium nickel chloride chemistry

- High energy efficiency of up to 92%, surpassing typical 70-80% levels of competing battery technologies

- Proven safety under extreme conditions - cells remained stable during overcharge, deep discharge, and thermal cycling up to 300 degC with no gassing, leakage, or rupture

- Robust and reliable chemistry - sodium nickel chloride avoids flammable electrolytes and runaway risks, confirming suitability for safe, large-scale grid and renewable energy storage

- ABS60 prototype validated under real-world conditions -tested across diverse load profiles, high-current pulses up to 50 A, and thermal variations

- Stable, efficient performance - achieved ~88% round-trip efficiency with no observable capacity fade over 110+ cycles

CELL PERFORMANCE

The CERENERGY(R) prototype cells have successfully completed over 650 charge-discharge cycles without any detectable capacity loss. Cycle life is a critical measure of battery durability, as most conventional batteries experience gradual degradation with every cycle. Achieving such performance highlights the outstanding stability of the materials and points to the potential for a long operational lifespan.

For stationary energy storage systems (ESS), this translates into fewer battery replacements, lower lifetime operating costs, and greater reliability for end users.

The cells also delivered nearly 100% Coulombic efficiency alongside an energy efficiency of up to 92% across 650 cycles. Coulombic efficiency reflects the proportion of charge recovered during discharge relative to what was supplied during charging. A value approaching 100% indicates minimal side reactions or parasitic losses, confirming the intrinsic stability and safety of sodium nickel chloride chemistry. This high efficiency demonstrates that the cells are not expending energy on unwanted processes such as electrode degradation. Such performance is vital for scalability, ensuring reliable, longterm operation in commercial energy storage applications.

Energy efficiency represents the proportion of energy delivered relative to the energy supplied. Competing technologies, including conventional high-temperature batteries and many flow batteries, typically achieve only around 70-80%. By reaching 92%, CERENERGY(R) positions itself in a highly competitive class, offering more cost-effective energy storage, stronger economics for grid operators, and seamless compatibility with the requirements of renewable energy integration.

The cells achieved a nominal capacity of 100 Ah and 250 Wh, with reliable performance even at higher discharge rates. A key feature is their ability to support multiple daily charge-discharge cycles within the 20-80% state of charge (SoC) range at 25 A. This capability positions CERENERGY(R) as a highly flexible solution for grid operators and energy storage providers, enabling cost-efficient, long-life performance in applications that demand frequent cycling such as renewable integration, peak shaving, and backup power.

CERENERGY(R) prototype cells underwent rigorous abuse testing, including overcharge to 4 V, deep discharge to 0.2 V, and thermal cycling between room temperature and 300 degC. In all cases, the cells remained stable with no gassing, leakage, or rupture -clear proof of their outstanding safety. These results highlight the intrinsic stability of sodium nickel chloride chemistry, which avoids the flammable electrolytes and runaway risks common in lithium-ion batteries. The ability to withstand extreme electrical and thermal stress demonstrates CERENERGY(R)'s robustness and confirms its suitability for safe, largescale deployment in grid, renewable, and industrial energy storage applications. This was achieved over 3 cycles with 1.8 Full Charge Equivalent (FCE) into 22 hours.

BATTERY PACK ABS60 (60 kWh) PROTOTYPE

The first ABS60 battery pack prototype has been successfully validated under real-world operating conditions, marking a major step forward in product readiness. Testing included diverse load profiles,

continuous discharges at 25 A (equivalent to C-rate of C/4 (discharges in 4 hours), or one-quarter of the pack's rated capacity per hour) at 80% depth of discharge (DoD), short-duration high-current pulses up to 50 A, and carefully controlled thermal variations.

The pack consistently demonstrated stable performance, achieving ~88% round-trip efficiency while maintaining reliable thermal management. Efficiency refers to the proportion of input energy that can be retrieved during operation-a critical measure of economic viability for large-scale storage. Over more than 110 cycles, results showed no observable capacity fading and only a slight increase in internal resistance. Capacity fading refers to the gradual decline in usable energy over repeated cycles, while internal resistance influences power delivery and heat generation.

The absence of meaningful degradation confirms the durability and electrochemical stability of the ABS60 design. These outcomes are highly significant as they demonstrate that the pack can withstand real-world duty cycles while retaining performance and efficiency, translating into longer service life, fewer replacements, and lower total cost of ownership.

For grid operators and renewable integration projects, this combination of robust cycling capability, efficiency, and thermal stability underscores the ABS60's commercial readiness and competitive advantage in the stationary energy storage market.

These results are a strong confirmation of CERENERGY(R)'s technological leadership and a clear signal of the technology's competitiveness and robustness for future applications in energy storage and industrial markets.

Group Managing Director, Iggy Tan said "These results confirm CERENERGY(R)'s robustness and readiness for market adoption. Demonstrating long cycle life, high efficiency, and unmatched safety, we are now strongly positioned to deliver a competitive and sustainable alternative for grid and industrial energy storage."

About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Altech Batteries Ltd Bearer Bond Funds Received

Altech Batteries Ltd Bearer Bond Funds Received

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has received EUR1M in funds from the remaining Bearer Bond facility in place with major shareholder Deutsche Balaton. The original facility was for EUR2.5M and this has now been adjusted by mutual agreement to EUR2M. The full EUR2M has now been drawn down.

As announced to the ASX on 25 March 2025, the Company advised that it is in the process of selling its Malaysian land to help fund the ongoing development of the CERENERGY(R) battery project and the Silumina Anodes(TM) battery materials project, as well as to support general working capital requirements.

The Company also announced that it had entered into a binding Bond Note Subscription Deed with its major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG, under which Altech could drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash in the form of interest-bearing Bearer Bonds.

As the Bond Note Subscription Deed involved the Company granting a security interest over the Company's Malaysian land, shareholder approval was required. The Company convened a General Meeting on 13 May 2025 and shareholders approved all Resolutions put to the General Meeting. The Company then applied to have the Malaysian land security registered with the relevant land authority, being Johor Corp. Although there were no laws or regulations precluding Johor Corp from registering the land security, it considered Deutsche Balaton AG a 'non-lending foreign entity' and advised that accordingly it was not comfortable in registering the land security.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the holder of the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. The only asset of value within Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. In order to provide the security to Deutsche Balaton AG so as to drawdown the Bearer Bonds, the Company enforced security over the shares of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG in lieu of the land security.

On 20 August 2025, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd (shareholder of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd.) executed a Share Charge with Deutsche Balaton AG in connection with the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Pursuant to the Share Charge, Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd has offered as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed, charged all its rights, title and interest to all of the shares held in Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG. The Security is a continuing security and will extend to the ultimate balance of the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.

On 20 August 2025, the Company executed an Amendment Deed to the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Under the terms of the Amendment Deed, the agreed amount of bonds available to be drawdown was reduced from EUR2.5M to EUR2.0M. Additionally, the Company's Meckering land was offered as additional security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.

Altech Meckering Pty Ltd, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and holder of the Meckering land, has entered into a mortgage over the Meckering Land in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT:1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has confirmed a historical spodumene pegmatite and discovered a second one at its Paamiut project in Greenland. Brunswick Exploration now has two projects with confirmed lithium showings in Greenland and is the only company actively looking for lithium in Greenland.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following the expansive new discoveries at our Nuuk Project, this new Paamiut discovery is a great complement to our unique Greenland portfolio. These additional lithium-bearing pegmatites highlight the team's ability to identify and make new grassroots discoveries. We are evaluating next steps at Paamiut and have already begun planning for a maiden drill program at Nuuk. All of BRW's Greenland discoveries are in proximity to fjord infrastructure, and with ties to Europe, we are very excited to continue our efforts in Greenland. Combined with an active drill program at its Anatacau Main project and a forthcoming resource estimate at the Mirage project, both in Quebec, BRW is among the most aggressive lithium exploration globally."

Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Building the team to advance the NICO Critical Minerals Project to a construction decision

E-Power Provides Management Update

E-Power Provides Management Update

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the appointment of Alexander Haffmans to the Board of Directors.

Michael Danielsson, Director of E-Power commented: Mr. Haffmans is a serial entrepreneur and businessman from Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Specializing in the food and agriculture industries, Mr. Haffmans has been a senior manager and business developer internationally including ventures and operations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Mr. Haffmans speaks 6 languages and has developed an extensive international network of associates. Mr. Haffmans holds a Master of Science Degree in Development Economics from Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands. We welcome Alexander to the Board and his future contributions in our mission to develop our flake graphite assets.

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Key Highlights:

  • Crew mobilization is underway to support a 15,000-metre drill program at the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada.
  • Drilling is focused on advancing the Trapper Zone's 3+ km strike toward a maiden MRE highlighting titanium, vanadium, and iron ore—critical minerals for the global energy transition.
  • Ongoing site work includes trench mapping, surveying, and full camp establishment to optimize drill execution.
  • Infrastructure is in place with new access trails along the oxide layering strike through the Trapper Zone.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce the mobilization of crews to its 100% owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project in southern Labrador, Canada. This mobilization marks a significant step in preparing for a major drill program aimed at expanding known mineralization and advancing toward the completion of a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) on the project.

Latest News

Altech Batteries
Latest Press Releases

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Entitlement Offer Booklet

