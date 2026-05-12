Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada, May 12, 2026 - TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the following investor conferences over the coming weeks:
Critical Minerals Summit
May 13 – 14, 2026 in Toronto, Canada
Brett Marsh, President & CEO, will be presenting on May 14 at 10:30 am ET
Register HERE to meet with management
Commodities Global Expo
May 17 – 19, 2026 in Washington, DC
Learn more – HERE
Commodities Global Expo
May 20 - 22, 2026 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Brett Marsh, President & CEO, will be a Keynote Speaker on the Critical Minerals Panel at 12:10 pm ET May 22.
Learn more – HERE
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's high quality project portfolio includes an option to earn 100% of the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Mexico and the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada. Victorio hosts the largest tungsten resource in the United States and contains significant concentrations of beryllium and fluorspar , while the Eagle Project consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA which includes significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade silver; rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals, and More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.