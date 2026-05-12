Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences

Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences

(TheNewswire)

Spartan Metals Corp.
 

Vancouver, Canada, May 12, 2026 - TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the following investor conferences over the coming weeks:

 

Critical Minerals Summit

May 13 – 14, 2026 in Toronto, Canada

Brett Marsh, President & CEO, will be presenting on May 14 at 10:30 am ET

Register HERE to meet with management

 

Commodities Global Expo

May 17 – 19, 2026 in Washington, DC

Learn more – HERE

 

Commodities Global Expo

May 20 - 22, 2026 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Brett Marsh, President & CEO, will be a Keynote Speaker on the Critical Minerals Panel at 12:10 pm ET May 22.

Learn more – HERE

 

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.

 

Spartan's high quality project portfolio includes an option to earn 100% of the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Mexico and the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada. Victorio hosts the largest tungsten resource in the United States and contains significant concentrations of beryllium and fluorspar , while the Eagle Project consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA which includes significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade silver; rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals, and More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com  

 

On behalf of the Board of Spartan

"Brett Marsh"

President, CEO & Director

 

Further Information:

Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG

President, CEO & Director

1-888-535-0325

info@spartanmetals.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Spartan MetalsW:CCtsxv:wbattery metals investing
W:CC
Spartan Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Spartan Metals (TSXV:W)

Spartan Metals

Unlocking America’s critical mineral resources

Unlocking America’s critical mineral resources Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Announces Final Investment Decision for UAE Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Announces Final Investment Decision for UAE Battery Anode Facility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has approved a Final Investment Decision ("FID") on Phase 1 of its proposed Battery Anode Facility ("BAF") in the Industrial... Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Lithium Argentina Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) today announced its first quarter 2026 results. Unless otherwise stated, results are presented in United States dollars on a 100% basis. Sam Pigott, Lithium Argentina's CEO, commented: "Cauchari-Olaroz continues... Keep Reading...
New Drill Program to Commence at Webbs

New Drill Program to Commence at Webbs

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced New Drill Program to Commence at WebbsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed $10.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed $10.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, announces that, further to its news release dated April 24, 2026, it has closed an over-subscribed financing by way of... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Investor Relations Agreement

Nevada Sunrise Investor Relations Agreement

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Mayfair Media Operations Pty. Ltd. doing business as Mining.com.au ("Mining.com.au") of... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Closes on Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

SAGA Metals Closes on Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 16, 2026, it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Spartan Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Reports Positive Results from Reconnaissance Mapping and Sampling at Silver King Project, Arizona

BriaCell Phase 3 Bria-IMT Study Enrollment Surpasses 230 Patients

Anteros Metals Commences Deep Drilling at Seagull Property

NextSource Materials Announces Final Investment Decision for UAE Battery Anode Facility

Related News

base metals investing

Prismo Metals Reports Positive Results from Reconnaissance Mapping and Sampling at Silver King Project, Arizona

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Commences Deep Drilling at Seagull Property

precious metals investing

Excalibur Metals Acquires North Tybo Project, Expanding Walker Lane Footprint

precious metals investing

Sirios Adds $3.5 Million to Its Cash Reserves Following the Exercise of Warrants and Stock Options

precious metals investing

Heliostar Presents Record Q1 2026 Financial and Operating Results

precious metals investing

Fortune Bay Drills 1.20 g/t Gold over 23.2 m and Extends Shallow Mineralized System at Golden Pond, Goldfields

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Consolidates District-Scale Position at Sixtymile Gold Project, Yukon