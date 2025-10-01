Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) pleased to announce its immediate entry into the sodium nickel chloride (SNC) (or previously referred as sodium alumina solid state (SAS)), battery market in Australia, Europe and United States of America through a strategic collaboration and distribution agreement with the current largest SNC battery manufacturer AMPower, a subsidiary of the Chilwee Group.

Highlights

- Altech signs collaboration agreement with AMPower for early market entry into Europe, Australia and the USA

- AMPower presently produces conventional zebra design sodium nickel chloride batteries for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) and are developing BESS and traction batteries

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) batteries use the same sodium nickel chloride chemistry, but are especially designed for high performance energy storage systems (ESS)

- Altech and AMPower will cooperate on sodium nickel BESS development. Each partner will have the authority to distribute the co-developed BESS under its own brand

- AMPower will manufacture energy storage packs in accordance with Altech specifications and supervision under Altech branding and distribution

- Altech gains immediate market entry and presence for sodium nickel chloride batteries to establish its energy storage battery market especially in Europe and Australia

- CERENERGY(R) cell technology I/P will not be shared with AMPower

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) 120 MWh battery project development in Germany remains on track

- Preliminary funding approval from the German Government for 46.7 million Euro having been received

Chilwee is the third largest e-mobility battery manufacturer in China, with an annual turnover of US$20 billion, 23,000 employees, and production capabilities spanning lead-acid, lithium-ion, sodium-ion, and next-generation battery technologies. AMPower currently manufactures conventional Zebra-type sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl2) solid-state batteries-using the same chemistry as CERENERGY(R)-but mainly for the small Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) industrial market. AMPower was originally established as a joint venture with General Electric to produce sodium nickel chloride UPS batteries under the Durathon brand.

In the initial phase, AMPower will produce sodium nickel chloride solid state UPS batteries for Altech which will be under Altech brand, supervision and specification for distribution across Australia, Europe, and the USA. This strategy provides a faster pathway to cash flow for Altech.

This will strengthen the market presence and branding of Altech while the company advances and secures funding for its CERENERGY(R) 120 MWh energy storage project in Germany.

Several battery models that will be offered by Altech immediately are shown above. These sodium nickel chloride UPS batteries are completely fireproof, featured long cycle life, and operate reliably in both extreme heat and cold. A key advantage of these sodium nickel chloride UPS batteries is their capacity to stay fully charged, idle, and instantly ready for discharge for more than 10 years-without the need for regular maintenance or the frequent replacements required by leadacid, lithium-ion or Ni-Cad batteries. These UPS batteries also serve a unique niche in explosion-proof environments or locations where lithium-ion batteries are restricted or banned. To capture this market, Altech has recruited a team of experienced marketing professionals to drive the sales process.

ESS Batteries

In the second phase, AMPower, with its available production capacity, intends to manufacture sodium nickel chloride batteries for the household, industrial, and grid-scale energy storage markets.

AMPower currently has a production capacity of approximately 100 MWh per annum, with the ability to scale up to 200 MWh per annum. Altech and AMPower will cooperate on small and medium size sodium nickel BESS development. Each partner will have the authority to distribute the codeveloped BESS under its own brand. AMPower will produce sodium nickel chloride BESS for Altech, under Altech brand and sales managed by Altech in the three key markets Europe, Australia and the USA. This arrangement will generate additional cash flow over and above the UPS sales, while building product credibility and brand recognition, paving the way for the CERENERGY(R) 120 MWh large scale industrial energy storage project in Germany.

This collaboration fast-tracks the commercialisation of Altech's sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl2) solid-state battery technology, enabling immediate production of Altech-branded battery packs to meet growing customer demand, reinforced by strong interest from existing offtake partners. Crucially, the arrangement excludes any transfer or sharing of Altech's proprietary IKTS CERENERGY(R) battery cell technology with AMPower, ensuring complete protection of Altech's intellectual property. And vice versa, AMPower will not transfer or share AMPowers Durathon(R) battery cell technology with Altech, ensuring complete protection of the intellectual property of GE and Chilwee.

Under the agreement, AMPower will manufacture the battery cells, integrate the battery management and thermal systems, and assemble the grid-ready battery packs. AMPower will also provide customers with the required warranties and performance guarantees for the grid systems. Altech will define the technical specifications and operational modes tailored to a range of energy storage and BESS applications, while overseeing production, branding, regional certifications, marketing, and distribution across Europe, the United States, and Australia. All products produced by AMPower on requirements of Altech will be marketed under the Altech brand and interface, and will comply with international battery standards. This collaboration positions Altech to fast-track its entry into the grid battery market and establish an immediate commercial presence across its key regions.

BENEFITS FOR AMPOWER

AMPower's current facility is operating at an annual production rate of approximately 100 MWh, primarily supplying the small-scale UPS commercial market with 20-30 kWh battery units. The company has the ability to scale production to 200 MWh per annum with minimal additional capital investment. By supplying Altech's grid-scale battery packs, AMPower will be able to substantially increase its individual cell production volumes, unlocking greater economies of scale and reducing overall unit costs. Altech will provide the sales expansion needed to drive this market entry and support the ramp-up of AMPower's operations.

BENEFITS FOR ALTECH

Altech's new go-to-market strategy is designed to accelerate commercial progress and operational readiness while delivering early financial returns. By launching UPS and grid-scale battery packs ahead of commissioning its CERENERGY(R) plant in Germany, Altech will establish a steady revenue stream to offset operational costs and reduce reliance on external funding during the transition to full-scale production. Early market entry enables Altech to build a customer base across key regions-including Australia, Europe, and the United States-while strengthening brand recognition and market credibility.

This first-mover advantage also mitigates risks from competing battery technologies, as Altech's sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl2) batteries gain real-world application experience ahead of rivals.

The collaboration further provides Altech with direct exposure to battery production and systems integration, offering hands-on experience in areas such as BESS assembly, energy management systems, and system thermal control. These practical insights will support the refinement and optimisation of Altech's CERENERGY(R) battery packs.

SAME CHEMISTRY - ORIGINAL TECHNOLOGY

ZEBRA cells originally designed in the early 90s employ the same sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl) cell chemistry that forms the basis of Altech's CERENERGY(R) technology, however with an entirely different geometry and use profile. This proven chemistry is inherently non-flammable, highly tolerant of extreme temperatures, and delivers long cycle life with stable performance. ZEBRA batteries are particularly well suited for UPS systems and smaller energy storage applications.

CERENERGY(R) represents the next generation of sodium nickel chloride technology, featuring an advanced tubular design that enhances thermal management, improves electrochemical efficiency, and delivers higher energy density beside simplifying the manufacturing process whilst increasing quality, reliability and performance. Its simplified architecture reduces inactive material, substantially lowers system costs, and increases reliability-making it a scalable and robust solution for grid - scale stationary energy storage. Notably, the new cell design delivers a 2.6-fold increase in capacity, rising from 38 Ah to 100 Ah, marking a significant leap in performance. In addition CERENERGY(R) feature a number of other improvements in terms of material composition, electrode design and composition, which are part of the confidential IP and shall not be publicised.

Importantly, the cooperation with AMPower ZEBRA UPS batteries followed by small and medium size energy storage systems with the branding of Altech helps build market acceptance of sodium nickel chloride technology while fully complementing, rather than competing with, the development of the CERENERGY(R) grid scale battery storage production project in Germany.

Altech Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said:

"Altech is experiencing exceptional interest in our sodium nickel chloride solid-state battery technology, especially from customers seeking safer, more reliable alternatives to lithium-ion. These batteries are inherently fireproof, perform reliably in extreme temperatures, and offer strong environmental credentials - making them an ideal fit for the needs of the stationary energy storage market. Growing concerns over battery fire risks, particularly in data centres and AI facilities, are further accelerating demand. Our collaboration with AMPower enables immediate production, and our offtake customers are eager to secure supply. With special focus on UPS as well as small and medium size energy storage this early market entry strategy is augmenting and not competing with the large scale grid energy storage Cerenergy Battery strategy. By moving quickly to meet this demand, Altech is positioning itself as a leader in what we see as the next major wave in battery storage innovation."

About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.



Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries.

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Next Generation Cerenergy Battery Pack Achieves 90 Kilowatt Hours

Altech Batteries Ltd Next Generation Cerenergy Battery Pack Achieves 90 Kilowatt Hours

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that the latest research and development efforts for the CERENERGY(R) cell and battery pack have resulted in the design possibility of a higher-capacity battery system. Development has focused on an expanded module concept that delivers greater energy within the same casing. By shifting from the current 48-cell configuration to a beehive arrangement of 72 cells per module, each pack-comprising five modules-now achieves an energy capacity of 90 kWh (from 60 KWh) while maintaining the existing battery casing structure.

Highlights

- R&D work developed an expanded CERENERGY(R) module concept, increasing capacity from 48 to 72 cells per module in a beehive arrangement

- Each five-module pack now delivers 90 kWh (from 60 KWh) of energy while retaining the existing casing and factory setup, requiring no infrastructure changes.

- System-level benefits include higher energy and power density, improved thermal behaviour, and cost reductions of ~30% at module and pack level

- Thermal modelling confirms uniform heat distribution with no excessive build-up, resulting in lower internal resistance and stable performance

- Engineering refinements-simplified cell contacting, optimised welding, repositioned sensors, and a redesigned frame-improve layout, assembly efficiency, and long-term reliability

- The redesign enhances competitiveness in EUR/kWh and strengthens scalability towards full industrial production

- No final decision on final design as yet - further modelling work

- R&D work on incorporation into a grid pack has commenced

Importantly, this innovation requires no modification to the established factory design and setup. At the system level, the improvements deliver higher energy and power density, enhanced thermal performance, and cost reductions of approximately 30% at both the module and pack levels.

The redesign reduces inactive or unheated areas within the battery, with R&D efforts focused on analysing thermal distribution and heat accumulation during operation. Thermal modelling confirms that effective heat management is achievable, showing no excessive build-up during charging and discharging. Results demonstrate a uniform temperature profile, leading to lower internal resistance and more stable performance under load.

From an engineering perspective, the new module concept also resolves practical design challenges. It introduces simplified cell contacting, creating additional internal space and a cleaner layout. Further refinements include optimised welding techniques, repositioned temperature sensors, and a redesigned frame-collectively enhancing assembly efficiency, structural robustness, and long-term reliability.

At the system level, these advancements deliver higher energy and power density, improved thermal behaviour, and cost reductions of around 30% at both the module and pack levels. This results in a more competitive EUR/kWh and strengthens scalability towards full industrial production.

A final decision on the design has not yet been reached, as additional modelling work continues alongside ongoing R&D focused on achieving seamless integration into a grid-scale battery pack, ensuring optimised performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency for future commercial deployment.

Group Managing Director, Iggy Tan said "We are very encouraged by the outcome of our latest CERENERGY(R) development program. Achieving a 72--cell beehive module design that lifts pack capacity to 90 kWh-without any change to the existing casing or factory setup-is a significant milestone. Not only does this innovation increase energy density, it also simplifies engineering, enhances thermal management, and reduces cost by nearly 30%. These results strengthen the commercial competitiveness of CERENERGY(R) and confirm its scalability towards full industrial production. With each step, we are moving closer to delivering a next-generation, high-performance battery solution for the global energy storage market."

About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY Sodium Chloride Solid State (SCSS) Battery. CERENERGY batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY battery, with plans to construct a 120MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Altech has executed sales offtake Letters of Intent with three companies that covers the full first five years of production from the 120MWh production facility. Altech is now forging forward with securing the finance to construct the production facility, envisaged to be a combination of debt, equity from the sale of a minority interest in the project, and grants and subsidies.

The CERENERGY battery has achieved the highest possible dark green rating from Standard & Poors, due to its non-reliance on critical minerals as well as its expected 50% less greenhouse gas emissions to lithium-ion battery technology.

Altech has licenced its proprietary high purity alumina coating technology to 75% owned subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), which has finalised a Definitive Feasibility Study for the development of a 8,000tpa silicon/graphite alumina coating plant in the state of Saxony, Germany to supply its Silumina Anodes product to the burgeoning European electric vehicle market.

The Company patented its game changing technology of incorporating high-capacity silicon into lithium-ion batteries. Through in house R&D, the Company has cracked the "silicon code" and successfully achieved a 55% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life. Higher density batteries result in smaller, lighter batteries and substantially less greenhouse gases, and is the future for the EV market. The Company's proprietary silicon graphite product is registered as Silumina Anodes.

The Company is in the race to get its patented technology to market, has finalised the construction of a Silumina Anodes pilot plant at AIG's industrial site within the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park in Saxony, Germany. The European silicon feedstock supply partner for this plant will be Ferroglobe. The project has also received green accreditation from the independent Norwegian Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO). The pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site will allow the qualification process for its Silumina Anodes product. AIG has executed NDAs with German and American automakers as well as a European based battery company.

The pilot plant to produce commercial samples of the product has now been completed and is operational. Altech is working to ramp up production of the pilot plant in order to provide the commercial samples to the prospective companies for their independent testing within their product range.

About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the latest performance results of the CERENERGY(R) cell and battery pack prototypes. These results confirm the technological maturity and robustness of the CERENERGY(R) technology and mark another decisive step towards industrialisation.

Highlights

- 650+ cycles with no capacity loss, proving exceptional material stability and long operational lifespan compared to conventional batteries

- Near 100% Coulombic efficiency, confirming minimal side reactions and strong intrinsic safety of sodium nickel chloride chemistry

- High energy efficiency of up to 92%, surpassing typical 70-80% levels of competing battery technologies

- Proven safety under extreme conditions - cells remained stable during overcharge, deep discharge, and thermal cycling up to 300 degC with no gassing, leakage, or rupture

- Robust and reliable chemistry - sodium nickel chloride avoids flammable electrolytes and runaway risks, confirming suitability for safe, large-scale grid and renewable energy storage

- ABS60 prototype validated under real-world conditions -tested across diverse load profiles, high-current pulses up to 50 A, and thermal variations

- Stable, efficient performance - achieved ~88% round-trip efficiency with no observable capacity fade over 110+ cycles

CELL PERFORMANCE

The CERENERGY(R) prototype cells have successfully completed over 650 charge-discharge cycles without any detectable capacity loss. Cycle life is a critical measure of battery durability, as most conventional batteries experience gradual degradation with every cycle. Achieving such performance highlights the outstanding stability of the materials and points to the potential for a long operational lifespan.

For stationary energy storage systems (ESS), this translates into fewer battery replacements, lower lifetime operating costs, and greater reliability for end users.

The cells also delivered nearly 100% Coulombic efficiency alongside an energy efficiency of up to 92% across 650 cycles. Coulombic efficiency reflects the proportion of charge recovered during discharge relative to what was supplied during charging. A value approaching 100% indicates minimal side reactions or parasitic losses, confirming the intrinsic stability and safety of sodium nickel chloride chemistry. This high efficiency demonstrates that the cells are not expending energy on unwanted processes such as electrode degradation. Such performance is vital for scalability, ensuring reliable, longterm operation in commercial energy storage applications.

Energy efficiency represents the proportion of energy delivered relative to the energy supplied. Competing technologies, including conventional high-temperature batteries and many flow batteries, typically achieve only around 70-80%. By reaching 92%, CERENERGY(R) positions itself in a highly competitive class, offering more cost-effective energy storage, stronger economics for grid operators, and seamless compatibility with the requirements of renewable energy integration.

The cells achieved a nominal capacity of 100 Ah and 250 Wh, with reliable performance even at higher discharge rates. A key feature is their ability to support multiple daily charge-discharge cycles within the 20-80% state of charge (SoC) range at 25 A. This capability positions CERENERGY(R) as a highly flexible solution for grid operators and energy storage providers, enabling cost-efficient, long-life performance in applications that demand frequent cycling such as renewable integration, peak shaving, and backup power.

CERENERGY(R) prototype cells underwent rigorous abuse testing, including overcharge to 4 V, deep discharge to 0.2 V, and thermal cycling between room temperature and 300 degC. In all cases, the cells remained stable with no gassing, leakage, or rupture -clear proof of their outstanding safety. These results highlight the intrinsic stability of sodium nickel chloride chemistry, which avoids the flammable electrolytes and runaway risks common in lithium-ion batteries. The ability to withstand extreme electrical and thermal stress demonstrates CERENERGY(R)'s robustness and confirms its suitability for safe, largescale deployment in grid, renewable, and industrial energy storage applications. This was achieved over 3 cycles with 1.8 Full Charge Equivalent (FCE) into 22 hours.

BATTERY PACK ABS60 (60 kWh) PROTOTYPE

The first ABS60 battery pack prototype has been successfully validated under real-world operating conditions, marking a major step forward in product readiness. Testing included diverse load profiles,

continuous discharges at 25 A (equivalent to C-rate of C/4 (discharges in 4 hours), or one-quarter of the pack's rated capacity per hour) at 80% depth of discharge (DoD), short-duration high-current pulses up to 50 A, and carefully controlled thermal variations.

The pack consistently demonstrated stable performance, achieving ~88% round-trip efficiency while maintaining reliable thermal management. Efficiency refers to the proportion of input energy that can be retrieved during operation-a critical measure of economic viability for large-scale storage. Over more than 110 cycles, results showed no observable capacity fading and only a slight increase in internal resistance. Capacity fading refers to the gradual decline in usable energy over repeated cycles, while internal resistance influences power delivery and heat generation.

The absence of meaningful degradation confirms the durability and electrochemical stability of the ABS60 design. These outcomes are highly significant as they demonstrate that the pack can withstand real-world duty cycles while retaining performance and efficiency, translating into longer service life, fewer replacements, and lower total cost of ownership.

For grid operators and renewable integration projects, this combination of robust cycling capability, efficiency, and thermal stability underscores the ABS60's commercial readiness and competitive advantage in the stationary energy storage market.

These results are a strong confirmation of CERENERGY(R)'s technological leadership and a clear signal of the technology's competitiveness and robustness for future applications in energy storage and industrial markets.

Group Managing Director, Iggy Tan said "These results confirm CERENERGY(R)'s robustness and readiness for market adoption. Demonstrating long cycle life, high efficiency, and unmatched safety, we are now strongly positioned to deliver a competitive and sustainable alternative for grid and industrial energy storage."

About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Institutional Investment

Institutional Investment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional Investment

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a financing by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,988,000 (collectively, the " Offering ") comprised of: (i) 7,100,000 flow-through common share units of the Company (the " FT Units ") at C$0.28 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,988,000, and, (ii) 4,000,000 hard dollar common share units of the Company (the " HD Units ", and together with the FT Units, the " Securities ") at C$0.25 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT:1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has confirmed a historical spodumene pegmatite and discovered a second one at its Paamiut project in Greenland. Brunswick Exploration now has two projects with confirmed lithium showings in Greenland and is the only company actively looking for lithium in Greenland.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following the expansive new discoveries at our Nuuk Project, this new Paamiut discovery is a great complement to our unique Greenland portfolio. These additional lithium-bearing pegmatites highlight the team's ability to identify and make new grassroots discoveries. We are evaluating next steps at Paamiut and have already begun planning for a maiden drill program at Nuuk. All of BRW's Greenland discoveries are in proximity to fjord infrastructure, and with ties to Europe, we are very excited to continue our efforts in Greenland. Combined with an active drill program at its Anatacau Main project and a forthcoming resource estimate at the Mirage project, both in Quebec, BRW is among the most aggressive lithium exploration globally."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Building the team to advance the NICO Critical Minerals Project to a construction decision

