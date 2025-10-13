The Conversation (0)
October 13, 2025
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects
11 May
Altech Batteries
Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
09 October
Trading Halt
08 October
Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% RetentionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 October
Altech Batteries Ltd Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce a major advancement in its Silumina Anodes(TM) Project, achieving the strongest battery cycling performance recorded to date for its proprietary alumina-coated spherical silicon anode material. The latest results demonstrate 88.5% capacity retention after 500... Keep Reading...
07 October
Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas PipelinesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 October
Altech Batteries Ltd Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF), in partnership with AMPower, is proud to unveil a major design development in its mission to deliver safe, sustainable, and commercially robust energy storage solutions. The Company is launching a new 384 V / 15 kWh sodium nickel chloride (SNC) UPS battery system, specifically engineered... Keep Reading...
11 October
SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce the closing of its... Keep Reading...
09 October
Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $5.9 Million
October 9, 2025 THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release... Keep Reading...
09 October
Trading Halt
09 October
Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Brokered LIFE Financing of $5 Million
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement agreement with A.G.P. Canada... Keep Reading...
08 October
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of E-Power to be reconvened on November 6 at 2:00 PM (Eastern Time); E-Power Shareholders now have until 2:00 PM (Eastern Time) on November 4 to voteE-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") reports that the Annual Meeting of... Keep Reading...
06 October
Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an arm's length party to acquire a package of unpatented mineral lode claims (the " Claims "). The drilled-out deposit... Keep Reading...
