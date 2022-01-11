AltaGas Ltd. today announced that it has closed its previously announced offering of $300 million of 5.25% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 1 due January 11, 2082 . The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem or repurchase its outstanding cumulative redeemable five-year rate reset preferred shares, series K . As a result of the Offering, based on current rates, AltaGas ...

ALA:CA,ATGFF