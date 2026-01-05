ALT5 Sigma Expects to File its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Third Quarter 2025 in the Coming Days

Filing Expected to Cure a Nasdaq Deficiency Related to the Company's Quarterly Report

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (the "Company" or "ALT5") (NASDAQ: ALTS)(FRA: 5AR1), a fintech company operating institutional-grade global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, today announced that it expects to file its 10-Q for the quarter ended September 27, 2025 in the coming days.

The Company's 10-Q filing was delayed, resulting in a compliance notice from Nasdaq regarding late filing requirements. ALT5 has been in ongoing communication with Nasdaq and is actively working to address all compliance matters.

"We remain fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and transparency with our shareholders," said Tony Isaac, CEO of ALT5. "We have been working diligently with Nasdaq to ensure all requirements are met, and the upcoming filing of our 10-Q is expected to help the Company regain compliance with Nasdaq."

ALT5 will provide updates as appropriate and looks forward to returning to full compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure. Founded in 2018, the Company leverages its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to ALT5's anticipated filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, ALT5's anticipated Nasdaq compliance, ALT5's accelerated growth in digital asset treasury operations, the positioning of the Company in the digital asset treasury sector, and the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business. Words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions may indicate forward looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, changes in the value of $WLFI tokens, a downturn in the adoption of stable coins, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Media/Investor Relations

ALT5@icrinc.com

