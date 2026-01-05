ALT5 Sigma Expects to File its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Third Quarter 2025 in the Coming Days

Filing Expected to Cure a Nasdaq Deficiency Related to the Company's Quarterly Report
ALT5 Sigma Corporation (the "Company" or "ALT5") (NASDAQ: ALTS)(FRA: 5AR1), a fintech company operating institutional-grade global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, today announced that it expects to file its 10-Q for the quarter ended September 27, 2025 in the coming days.
The Company's 10-Q filing was delayed, resulting in a compliance notice from Nasdaq regarding late filing requirements. ALT5 has been in ongoing communication with Nasdaq and is actively working to address all compliance matters.
"We remain fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and transparency with our shareholders," said Tony Isaac, CEO of ALT5. "We have been working diligently with Nasdaq to ensure all requirements are met, and the upcoming filing of our 10-Q is expected to help the Company regain compliance with Nasdaq."
ALT5 will provide updates as appropriate and looks forward to returning to full compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
About ALT5 Sigma Corporation
ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure. Founded in 2018, the Company leverages its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.
