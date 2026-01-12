ALT5 Sigma Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Significant Milestones

- Fintech segment delivered revenue of $7.6 million for the quarter
ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (the "Company"), a fintech company that maintains a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury and provides blockchain-powered payment and trading infrastructure for digital assets, including card-based payment programs, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2025. The results include significant financial strategic and operational milestones from the quarter, including meaningful progress towards regaining Nasdaq compliance with the filing of the Company's third-quarter 10-Q.
"Today's filing highlights our significant operational and financial achievements in the first three quarters of 2025," said Tony Isaac, President and CEO of ALT5 Sigma. "The third quarter continued the momentum that we built in the first two quarters of the year within our core payments and settlement business. In the third quarter, ALT5 delivered meaningful revenues and strengthened its balance sheet through the establishment of our $WLFI treasury strategy. We remain focused on scaling our durable and compliant enterprise platform that has defined ALT5 since inception. In addition, today's filing addresses our Nasdaq financial filing deficiency for Q3 and puts us on a path to restoring Nasdaq compliance."
During the third quarter, ALT5 reported net income of approximately $57 million, and increased stockholders' equity to approximately $1.6 billion as of September 27, 2025. Additionally, the Company's core fintech operations continued to grow, generating $7.6 million in revenue for the third quarter, with a 35% gross margin. The increase was driven by enterprise, institutional, and international client activity and a full quarter of results since the acquisition of Mswipe, a leading provider of multi-currency fiat and crypto-enabled payment card solutions operating on Visa ® and Mastercard ® networks.
Q3 2025 also saw the establishment of ALT5's $WLFI treasury strategy, providing exposure to one of digital finance's fastest growing ecosystems and meaningfully adding to the Company's balance sheet. $WLFI is the governance token of USD1, one of the fastest growing stablecoins with a market cap of approximately $3.4 billion. As one of the largest holders of $WLFI tokens, with a current treasury of approximately 7.28 billion tokens, ALT5 is uniquely positioned to benefit from $WLFI and USD1's continued success and growth prospects. The Company is actively exploring opportunities for the integration of the USD1 stablecoin into its ALT5 Pay and ALT5 Prime platforms, which have collectively processed more than $8 billion in digital asset transactions since their inception in 2018.
"With our relationship with World Liberty Financial, Inc., a fortified balance sheet, and an estimated $3.4 billion in transaction volume for the 2025 fiscal year, we are entering 2026 with a strong focus on driving long-term value for our investors," continued Isaac.
Third Quarter Highlights
- Completed $1.5 Billion Financing and Launched $WLFI Treasury Strategy
In August 2025, ALT5 completed a $1.5 billion registered direct offering and concurrent private placement, strengthening the Company's balance sheet and launching its $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy. As of the end of Q3, ALT5 held approximately 7.28 billion $WLFI tokens, representing approximately 7.3% of total supply, with an estimated value of approximately $1.53 billion as of September 27, 2025.
- Strengthened Balance Sheet
Stockholders' equity increased to approximately $1.6 billion as of September 27, 2025, reflecting improved financial strength and capital position.
- Continued Growth in Core Fintech Operations
The Company generated $7.6 million in revenue for the third quarter, with a 35% gross margin. The Company generated $19.5 million in revenue for the first three quarters of its 2025 fiscal year, with a gross margin of 41%.
- Strengthened Board and Governance
Following the WLFI transaction, Zach Witkoff, Co-Founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial, Inc., was appointed Chairman of the Board, and, in October 2025, Zak Folman joined the Board.
- Advancements in the $WLFI Ecosystem Supporting Treasury Value
Key developments during 2025 included:
- Launch of the $WLFI token on September 1, 2025, generating $4.7 billion in spot trading volume within 24 hours.
- Listing on Robinhood, expanding access to millions of retail investors.
- Announcement of a planned WLFI-branded debit card, with potential Apple Pay integration for the USD1 stablecoin.
- Implementation of a token burn program and accelerating adoption of USD1, which as of today has a market cap of approximately $3.4 billion.
- Operational Enhancements and Strategic Partnerships
ALT5 integrated USD1 across its payment platforms, advanced joint ventures supporting crypto-enabled payment programs, and continued to operate institutional-grade, compliant digital asset infrastructure.
About ALT5 Sigma Corporation
ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, including card-based programs supporting crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Since the inception of the Company's processing platforms in 2018, the Company has leveraged its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $8 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the growth of USD1, ALT5's ability to benefit from the growth of USD1, ALT5's accelerated growth in digital asset treasury operations, the positioning of the Company in the digital asset treasury sector, and the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business. Words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions may indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.
Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, changes in the value of $WLFI tokens, a downturn in the adoption of stable coins, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
