ALT5 Sigma Congratulates Strategic Partner World Liberty Financial on USD1 Stablecoin Surpassing $3 Billion Market Capitalization

Celebrates WLFI's Leadership in Competitive Stablecoin Market

Anticipates Significant Benefits from Ecosystem Partnership

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (the "Company" or "ALT5") (NASDAQ: ALTS)(FRA: 5AR1), a fintech company operating institutional-grade global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, today congratulated its strategic partner World Liberty Financial ("WLFI") on its USD1 stablecoin surpassing $3 billion in market capitalization.

�We are thrilled to publicly celebrate World Liberty Financial on this tremendous milestone," said Tony Isaac, CEO of ALT5. "John F. Kennedy popularized the saying ‘A rising tide lifts all boats' and we would add that it especially lifts the boats in close vicinity. WLFI's success in establishing USD1 as one of the fastest-growing stablecoins demonstrates their exceptional capability to execute in a crowded market, and we are proud to be passengers on this successful journey."

As one of the largest holders of $WLFI tokens, the governance token of USD1, ALT5 is uniquely positioned to benefit from WLFI and USD1's continued success and growth prospects. As adoption of the USD1 stablecoin grows, ALT5 expects heightened demand for $WLFI. The Company's substantial holdings means that increases in $WLFI token value can translate to substantial increases in the value of ALT5's assets, creating powerful alignment between WLFI's ecosystem expansion and ALT5's financial performance.

ALT5's strategic relationship with WLFI extends beyond its $WLFI treasury holdings. ALT5 is actively exploring opportunities for USD1 integration into its ALT5 Pay and ALT5 Prime platforms, which have collectively processed more than $5 billion in digital asset transactions since inception. The integration could enable enterprise clients to access stablecoin-based settlement through ALT5's existing compliant, multi-asset infrastructure.

"WLFI's achievement in building USD1 into a $3+ billion stablecoin showcases their exceptional execution capabilities and market leadership," Isaac continued. "We look forward to continued collaboration as WLFI expands their digital ecosystem."

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure. Founded in 2018, the company leverages its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the growth of USD1, ALT5's ability to benefit from the growth of USD1, ALT5's accelerated growth in digital asset treasury operations, the positioning of the Company in the digital asset treasury sector, and the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business. Words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions may indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, changes in the value of $WLFI tokens, a downturn in the adoption of stable coins, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Media/Investor Relations
ALT5@icrinc.com

