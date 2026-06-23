Alphabet Set to Join and Honeywell International to Remain in Dow Jones Industrial Average

Alphabet Inc. (NASD:GOOGL) will replace Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, June 29, 2026. Dow Jones Industrial Average constituent Honeywell International Inc. (NASD:HON) is spinning off Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASD:HONA) in a transaction expected to be completed on June 29. Post spin-off, the Honeywell parent will remain in the DJIA under the new name Honeywell Technologies Inc. Honeywell Aerospace will not be included in the DJIA. Verizon represents only one-half of one percentage point of the DJIA due to its lower share price. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price weighted index, and thus persistently lower-priced stocks have an immaterial impact on the index.

Alphabet's diversified technology and digital services portfolio spans advertising, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, hardware, autonomous mobility, healthcare technology, and media distribution. Adding Alphabet will broaden and strengthen the DJIA's exposure to these dynamic areas of the U.S. economy. Its larger market capitalization and share price, together with the breadth of its businesses, make it a more representative Communication Services constituent in the DJIA.

The divisor used to calculate the index from the components' prices on their respective home exchanges will be changed prior to the opening on June 29, 2026. This procedure prevents any distortion in the index's reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure. The new divisor can be found in the end-of-day index level files (*.SDL) via the S&P Dow Jones Indices FTP (EDX) site beginning on Friday, June 26, 2026.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index
Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS (Global Industry
Classification Standard)
Industry

June 29, 2026

DJIA

Addition

Alphabet

GOOGL

Interactive Media & Services

June 29, 2026

DJIA

Deletion

Verizon Communications

VZ

Diversified Telecommunication
Services

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SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Honeywell InternationalHONNASDAQ:HON
HON
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