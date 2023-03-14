Alpha Gold Fund - Twelve Month Performance Market Update
Alpha Gold has just reached a significant milestone for any Portfolio Manager of twelve months of trading. In that period the portfolio has returned to investors net +48.91%.
Designed as a technical, long-short, multi-strategy absolute returns-focused portfolio, the Alpha Gold Fund by Areus Asset Management focuses on the Spot Gold/USD currency pair.
An alternative approach:
Equities have underperformed in the past twelve months. However, unlike equities the Areus Alpha Gold Fund portfolio does not rely on asset price appreciation. Instead, it looks to generate returns from natural price action volatility, regardless of the general direction of the underlying asset price.
Spot the difference:
The fund primarily invests in XAUUSD spot gold to target high risk-adjusted returns uncorrelated to traditional asset classes. XAUUSD is the second most liquid pair in the currency market; the price of gold relative to the US dollar determines its value.
Best in class:
The portfolio's returns come from realized trading gains in liquid spot gold transactions. High trading volume, tight spreads, and high liquidity make spot gold an evergreen asset class. Using algorithms to minimize human error, Alpha Gold executes a systematic, risk-disciplined approach to optimize speed and scale. Multiple trading strategies exploit various market opportunities and inefficiencies and diversify exposure to regulate overall capital drawdown.
Underpinning Areus Asset Management is an awarding-winning team who have received a total of twelve, top 10 awards by BarclayHedge including world number #1 in the currency traders, systematic traders, CTA's and short-term categories.
12 Month Returns: Alpha Gold vs Major Indexes*
Alpha Gold +48.91%
Dow Jones -3.66%
Nasdaq -12.07%
S&P 500 -8.81%
From the Portfolio Manager - February 2023 Update:
"Alpha Gold portfolio moved higher in February (+3.18%) benefiting mostly from short-term Gold short (sell) trades in the first half of the month whilst longer-term Gold long (buy) positions opened by the range-bound strategy contributed to any drawdown, given gold prices continue to trend lower on the back of a stronger Dollar. With the persistent high inflation data in the US leading to expectations of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, we foresee prices to have more short-term downside. Expecting continued volatility in the FX/Gold space, we will maintain our cautious risk approach in capturing quality risk-adjusted returns across our trading strategies in the portfolio".
The fund facts:
The Areus Alpha Gold Fund is open only to US Accredited Investors, as defined by Rule 501 of Regulation D in the Securities Act, or Qualified Purchasers, as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; and Australian Wholesale Investors under S.708 of the Corporations Act 2001. Prospective Investors will be asked to provide either supporting documents or third-party verification of such status, certify that they are eligible to invest, and must acknowledge that they have received and read all investment materials. Referenced Alpha compounding returns are that of the underlying portfolio manager's (USD) investment fund portfolio since its March 1st, 2022, inception and have been calculated net of the fees outlined in the Investment Information Memorandum. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Please visit www.areusasset.management to read the full Disclaimer and the Investment Information Memorandum for all information relating to the Areus Alpha Gold Fund.
Contact
Trent McGraw
***@areusasset.management
This article includes content from Areus Asset Management, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Claude Bejet: Gold and Silver Stock Picks for Coming Bull Market
Junior gold stocks have endured a difficult bear market, but Claude Bejet of Swiss Gold Letter sees better times ahead.
Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, he said a turnaround began late last October and was confirmed on November 4, when the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX) saw an 11 percent increase.
"The index was not up 3 percent, 4 percent — it was up a huge 11 percent," Bejet said. "My experience in markets ... is bull markets start with a bang, and a bang we had. So I think we're in for a lot of better markets and great profit opportunities."
He prefers to invest in gold exploration companies, but said that large companies are selling at low prices right now.
"One of my big themes today is that after this big bear market you can buy quality companies — companies with production growth — at a discount," Bejet explained. Those include stocks like Ross Beaty's Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) and Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS,OTCQX:TPRFF), whose board of directors includes Frank Giustra.
Bejet also suggested looking at possible takeover targets, mentioning Condor Gold (TSX:COG,LSE:CNR,OTC Pink:CNDGF) and Treasury Metals (TSX:TML,OTCQX:TSRMF) as companies that will potentially be snapped up.
On the silver side, he pointed to Keith Neumeyer's First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG), as well as Guanajuato Silver (TSXV:GSVR,OTCQX:GSVRF) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM,NYSEAMERICAN:ASM). Bejet also mentioned Aurion Resources (TSXV:AU,OTCQX:AIRRF) as a more speculative precious metals play to consider.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
More Drilling at Getchell Gold’s Nevada Asset After Successful Gold Intercepts
Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF) is stepping up the drilling campaign at its Fondaway Canyon project in Churchill County, Nevada, as the company’s field crew continues to intersect gold, effectively tripling the known historical mineralization of the asset, according to Mike Sieb, Getchell Gold’s president and director.
“We just continue to increase the drilling. And as we drill more drill holes, we just continue to find more gold. And you can't say that very often,” he said, noting that to date his team has delineated an area at least 600 meters wide and 600 meters deep that is robust with mineralization.
Sieb said the company plans to continue its drilling campaign in 2023. Fondaway Canyon has a resource of about 550,000 ounces in the indicated category at a grade of 1.56 grams per metric ton gold, and an additional 1.5 million ounces of gold in the inferred category.
“So this is a very spectacular deposit," he said. "And I don't even see the end of the mineralization. I think the Fondaway Canyon project has the huge potential to be a tier one asset.”
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Getchell Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Getchell Gold is a client of INN.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Getchell Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
John Feneck: Key Gold Price Levels for 2023, 8 Stocks I'm Watching
After February's 25 basis point rate hike, investors are waiting for the US Federal Reserve's next move.
The central bank's upcoming meeting runs from March 21 to 22, and gold market participants are watching closely to see how the yellow metal may be affected. Higher rates are typically a headwind for gold, which does not bear interest.
"If you look at March 22 right now, it's a 72 percent probability that we'll have another quarter point hike. That's sort of baked in I think," said John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting.
He uses the CME FedWatch Tool as a way to gauge what the Fed may do in terms of interest rates.
"I'm not really sure that the other hikes in May and June are baked in," he continued. "May 3 is looking at a 65 percent probability of a quarter hike, and right now (it's) looking like a 60 percent chance of another hike on the 14th of June. To us that's still a hawkish Fed — even though they're quarters instead of 75s, it's still not a pause, it's still not a cut."
Feneck was speaking on March 7, when the gold price was around US$1,810 per ounce. Since then, it's broken out to cross the US$1,900 level, spurred on by the collapse of two large American banks. At the time, he noted that gold was sensitive to hawkishness from the Fed, but had support at US$1,790, within last year's US$1,750 to US$1,850 trading range.
His comments came on the sidelines of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, and he also shared updates on a number of the mining stocks he's spoken about in previous interviews with the Investing News Network.
Watch the interview above to hear Feneck's thoughts on Guanajuato Silver (TSXV:GSVR,OTCQX:GSVRF), Ascendant Resources (TSX:ASND,OTCQB:ASDRF), Copper Lake Resources (TSXV:CPL,OTC Pink:WTCZF), Aftermath Silver (TSXV:AAG,OTCQX:AAGFF), Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV:PGE,OTCQB:PGEZF), Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF), Silver X Mining (TSXV:AGX,OTCQB:AGXPF) and Transition Metals (TSXV:XTM,OTC Pink:TNTMF).
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Forum Energy Metals is a client of the Investing News Network.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Dr. Kal Kotecha: Gold Price Showing Strength, When Will Juniors Follow?
Rising interest rates and a strong US dollar weighed on gold in 2022, but 2023 may bring relief.
Dr. Kal Kotecha, president and founder of Junior Gold Report, said he sees rates approaching the point where they top out.
"Interest rates have gone up quite a bit ... and I think we're reaching the peak level of interest rates," he said at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention. "So I expect gold to go up in price when interest rates start to dip."
Kotecha focuses on the junior resource space and noted that these companies can take time to move.
"It kind of concerns me that the juniors are not following (gold)," he said. "It's a pretty strong gold price, especially when the US dollar is high. I hope market sentiment is changing in the junior mining sector, but I don't see that happening in the short term."
Inflation remains a headwind both inside and outside the mining sector, and Kotecha pointed out that even if it declines as the year continues, prices for food and other goods may not immediately fall back.
He also mentioned Newfoundland, a jurisdiction he finds exciting, and said he sees opportunity in the energy transition trend, including green hydrogen and wind power, as well as anything to do with critical minerals.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)
The gold price has tracked higher in the past few years, sparking interest in the biggest producers.
The precious metal’s price gains have come along with the uncertainty borne from the global economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as increasing geopolitical turmoil surrounding Russia's war in Ukraine.
These circumstances have left investors seeking safe-haven assets like gold. While gold production levels seemed to defy pandemic disruptions, rising inflation is likely to push up costs for miners.
According to the US Geological Survey, in 2022, global gold mine production was relatively on par with that in 2021. "Production decreases in Papua New Guinea and the United States were more than offset by production increases in Colombia, Indonesia, and Burkina Faso," the survey noted. Here the Investing News Network examines the world’s top gold-producing countries that contributed to this output last year.
1. China
Mine production: 330 metric tons (MT)
Once again, China was the largest producer of gold in the world, mining 330 MT in 2022, nearly on par with 2021's 329 MT. The country has held its top position for more than a decade.
According to the World Gold Council, China is the world’s leading consumer of gold jewelry.
2. Australia and Russia
Mine production: 320 MT
Australia and Russia tied for second largest gold producing country in 2022.
Gold production in Australia had another high-performing year, reaching 320 MT, up marginally by 5 MT from the previous year. Gold is mined from major mines throughout the country, with the top five gold producing mines being located in five different states. The top producing mine is Newcrest Mining's (ASX:NCM,TSX:NCM) Cadia mine in New South Wales.
Exploration activity in the Pilbara region of Western Australia has renewed interest and helped increase the country’s consistent gold output. While the Pilbara area is best known as one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore, it is currently in the midst of increased gold exploration and production thanks to a major discovery in 2017 by Novo Resources (TSXV:NVO,OTCQX:NSRPF) and Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV,OTCQB:ARTTF).
Russia’s output has been rising over the past few years, increasing from 255 MT in 2017 to 320 MT in 2022. According to Statista, the country's output is projected to reach nearly 400 MT by 2030.
The US Geological Survey reports that Russia’s gold reserves stand at 6,800 MT, the second largest gold reserves after Australia.
3. Canada
Mine production: 220 MT
For 2022, gold production in Canada was down a marginal 3 MT from 2021, but the nation still managed to increase its status from the fifth largest producer of the yellow metal. Canada's gold output has been on the rise in recent years, up from 175 MT in 2019.
Ontario and Quebec are the largest gold-producing provinces in the country; together, they represent more than 70 percent of Canada’s gold output. The Canadian government states that gold is the nation’s most valuable mined commodity, with C$13.7 billion worth of the precious metal produced in 2021.
4. United States
Mine production: 170 MT
US gold production has been dropping over the past few years. In 2022, the US produced 170 MT, down by 17 MT from the previous year. US gold production has been dropping over the past 5 years. In 2017, gold output had totaled 237 MT.
Most of the 2022 gold production in the country came from more than 40 lode mines, several large placer mines in Alaska and a number of smaller placer mines in the Western US. The top 28 operations in the country were responsible for 98 percent of American gold output.
An assessment of US gold resources has revealed that the country has approximately 33,000 MT of gold in identified and undiscovered resources. According to the survey, close to a quarter of the gold in undiscovered resources can be found in porphyry copper deposits. Gold reserves in the US are estimated at 3,000 MT.
5. Mexico and Kazakhstan
Mine production: 120 MT
Mexico is a notable gold producer, tying with Kazakhstan for the sixth spot. In 2022, Mexico’s gold output was on par with the previous year. Gold and silver account for over 50 percent of the country’s total metals output.
Kazakhstan's 120 MT gold output in 2022 represents the peak in the country's production of the yellow metal in recent years, up from just 69 MT produced in 2016. Kazakhstan’s largest gold mining operation is the Altyntau Kokshetau Mine owned by mining giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN).
6. South Africa
Mine production: 110 MT
In 2022, South Africa produced 110 MT, up slightly by 3 MT from the previous year. About one-tenth of global gold reserves are located in the country, with the Witwatersrand Basin considered one of the largest gold resources in the world.
South Africa has been one of the world’s top gold producers for decades, but between 1980 and 2018 the nation’s gold output fell by 85 percent. In recent years, South Africa has been the site of conflicts between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and gold producers in the area. The AMCU has held many protests and strikes at several gold and platinum mines within the last few years in the hopes of garnering more wages and stopping any mergers that could cause job losses.
7. Peru and Uzbekistan
Mine production: 100 MT
Peru and Uzbekistan are tied for ninth place on the list of largest producers of gold.
Uzbekistan’s Muruntau gold mine is one of the largest open-pit mines in the world. Uzbekistan has been producing from old mines for quite some time, and has not seen much exploration investment. In 2022, the country produced 100 MT, on par with the previous year.
Peru saw a slight uptick in gold production from last year, with output nudging up 3 MT from the previous year to 100 MT in 2022. Illegal gold mining continues to be a struggle for the country, and has been responsible for the devastation of land, including patches of the precious Amazon forest.
FAQs for gold investing
Which country has the most gold?
Australia holds the world's largest gold reserves at 8,400 MT, followed by Russia at 6,800 MT.
Which nation is the largest owner of gold?
The country with the largest central bank gold reserves is the United States with 8,133.5 MT as of September 2022. Most US central bank gold is held in deep storage in Denver, Fort Knox and West Point.
How much gold is mined each year?
Gold production is fairly consistent. In 2022, gold mine production worldwide came in at approximately 3,100 MT, which is nearly on par with the gold mined each year since 2016.
How is gold mined?
Gold is mined by several different methods, including: placer mining, hard rock mining, byproduct mining and by processing gold ore. Which method a gold mining company chooses depends upon the size, location, geological model and metallurgy of the deposit.
What is the production cost of gold?
The production cost of gold can vary from one gold mining company to the next, and is reported as “all-in sustainable costs” (AISC). AISC was first introduced in 2013 by the World Gold Council. Deposit type, cost of energy and inflation are factors that have the largest impact on AISC for a particular project. The average AISC for the entire gold mining industry is calculated by averaging the production costs of the largest pure-gold producers. The average AISC fluctuates with changes in energy costs and rising inflation.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
CMX Gold extends warrant expiry dates
CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC; OTC:CXXMF) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces the Company has extended the expiry dates of its share purchase warrants ("Warrants") currently outstanding. The Warrants were issued as part of private placements in 2021 and 2022 and initially had two- year terms for exercising. The exercise prices for the Warrants are above the present trading price of the Company's shares on the CSE. Considering CMX's present stage of development of its Clayton Silver Project, the Company concluded that it is in the best interests of the shareholders and the Company to extend the expiry date of the Warrants for one year. No other term of the Warrants was amended.
CMX has extended by one year the expiry dates of the Warrants as follows: 7,000,000 exercisable at $0.10 per share extended to June 30, 2024; 3,470,000 exercisable at $0.10 per share extended to November 19, 2024; 1,430,000 exercisable at $0.18 per share extended to July 14, 2025; 1,972,000 exercisable at $0.18 per share extended to September 16, 2025.
About the Clayton Silver Project
CMX's 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property is located in the mining-friendly State of Idaho, USA. The 1,134 acres property in Custer County in south-central Idaho includes the former Clayton silver-lead-zinc mine. The Clayton Mine was developed on eight levels to a depth of 1,100 feet below surface and is comprised of approximately 19,690 feet of underground development. Two major ore bodies were partially mined: the "South Ore Body" and the "North Ore Body".
The recorded production from the Clayton Mine included 7,031,110 oz silver, 86,771,527 lbs lead, 28,172,211 lbs zinc, 1,664,177 lbs copper, and minor amounts of gold from an estimated 2,145,652 tonnes of ore mined between 1934 and 1985.
Significant potential is demonstrated in hole 1501-A, drilled in the mid-1960's, which penetrated the mineralized zone at 1,425 feet. At that depth, the hole intercepted 22 feet of 4.07 oz (126 gms) Ag/t, 5.75% lead and 5.37% zinc (note: true width is unknown).
Technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Walker, M.Sc. (Geology), P.Geo., recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43- 101. Readers are cautioned that historical information referenced in this news release is not NI 43-101 compliant, but has been obtained from sources that the Company believes are reliable.
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For further information contact:
Robert d'Artois, Investor Relations at (604) 329-0845
bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com
Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697
janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com
You can also visit the Company's Website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com
