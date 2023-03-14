Alpha Gold Fund - Twelve Month Performance Market Update

Large-Scale Porphyry/Volcanic Hosted Copper-Gold Potential Identified At Havilah In The Highly-Prospective Lachlan Fold Belt

Alpha Gold has just reached a significant milestone for any Portfolio Manager of twelve months of trading. In that period the portfolio has returned to investors net +48.91%.

Designed as a technical, long-short, multi-strategy absolute returns-focused portfolio, the Alpha Gold Fund by Areus Asset Management focuses on the Spot Gold/USD currency pair.

An alternative approach:
Equities have underperformed in the past twelve months. However, unlike equities the Areus Alpha Gold Fund portfolio does not rely on asset price appreciation. Instead, it looks to generate returns from natural price action volatility, regardless of the general direction of the underlying asset price.

Spot the difference:
The fund primarily invests in XAUUSD spot gold to target high risk-adjusted returns uncorrelated to traditional asset classes. XAUUSD is the second most liquid pair in the currency market; the price of gold relative to the US dollar determines its value.

Best in class:
The portfolio's returns come from realized trading gains in liquid spot gold transactions. High trading volume, tight spreads, and high liquidity make spot gold an evergreen asset class. Using algorithms to minimize human error, Alpha Gold executes a systematic, risk-disciplined approach to optimize speed and scale. Multiple trading strategies exploit various market opportunities and inefficiencies and diversify exposure to regulate overall capital drawdown.

Underpinning Areus Asset Management is an awarding-winning team who have received a total of twelve, top 10 awards by BarclayHedge including world number #1 in the currency traders, systematic traders, CTA's and short-term categories.

12 Month Returns: Alpha Gold vs Major Indexes*
Alpha Gold +48.91%
Dow Jones -3.66%
Nasdaq -12.07%
S&P 500 -8.81%

From the Portfolio Manager - February 2023 Update:
"Alpha Gold portfolio moved higher in February (+3.18%) benefiting mostly from short-term Gold short (sell) trades in the first half of the month whilst longer-term Gold long (buy) positions opened by the range-bound strategy contributed to any drawdown, given gold prices continue to trend lower on the back of a stronger Dollar. With the persistent high inflation data in the US leading to expectations of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, we foresee prices to have more short-term downside. Expecting continued volatility in the FX/Gold space, we will maintain our cautious risk approach in capturing quality risk-adjusted returns across our trading strategies in the portfolio".

The fund facts:
The Areus Alpha Gold Fund is open only to US Accredited Investors, as defined by Rule 501 of Regulation D in the Securities Act, or Qualified Purchasers, as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; and Australian Wholesale Investors under S.708 of the Corporations Act 2001. Prospective Investors will be asked to provide either supporting documents or third-party verification of such status, certify that they are eligible to invest, and must acknowledge that they have received and read all investment materials. Referenced Alpha compounding returns are that of the underlying portfolio manager's (USD) investment fund portfolio since its March 1st, 2022, inception and have been calculated net of the fees outlined in the Investment Information Memorandum. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Please visit www.areusasset.management to read the full Disclaimer and the Investment Information Memorandum for all information relating to the Areus Alpha Gold Fund.

Contact
Trent McGraw
***@areusasset.management

This article includes content from Areus Asset Management, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Claude Bejet: Gold and Silver Stock Picks for Coming Bull Market

Junior gold stocks have endured a difficult bear market, but Claude Bejet of Swiss Gold Letter sees better times ahead.

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, he said a turnaround began late last October and was confirmed on November 4, when the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX) saw an 11 percent increase.

"The index was not up 3 percent, 4 percent — it was up a huge 11 percent," Bejet said. "My experience in markets ... is bull markets start with a bang, and a bang we had. So I think we're in for a lot of better markets and great profit opportunities."

Getchell Gold - President & Director Mike Sieb

More Drilling at Getchell Gold’s Nevada Asset After Successful Gold Intercepts

Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF) is stepping up the drilling campaign at its Fondaway Canyon project in Churchill County, Nevada, as the company’s field crew continues to intersect gold, effectively tripling the known historical mineralization of the asset, according to Mike Sieb, Getchell Gold’s president and director.

“We just continue to increase the drilling. And as we drill more drill holes, we just continue to find more gold. And you can't say that very often,” he said, noting that to date his team has delineated an area at least 600 meters wide and 600 meters deep that is robust with mineralization.

Sieb said the company plans to continue its drilling campaign in 2023. Fondaway Canyon has a resource of about 550,000 ounces in the indicated category at a grade of 1.56 grams per metric ton gold, and an additional 1.5 million ounces of gold in the inferred category.

john feneck, gold bars

John Feneck: Key Gold Price Levels for 2023, 8 Stocks I'm Watching

After February's 25 basis point rate hike, investors are waiting for the US Federal Reserve's next move.

The central bank's upcoming meeting runs from March 21 to 22, and gold market participants are watching closely to see how the yellow metal may be affected. Higher rates are typically a headwind for gold, which does not bear interest.

"If you look at March 22 right now, it's a 72 percent probability that we'll have another quarter point hike. That's sort of baked in I think," said John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting.

dr. kal kotecha, gold bars

Dr. Kal Kotecha: Gold Price Showing Strength, When Will Juniors Follow?

Rising interest rates and a strong US dollar weighed on gold in 2022, but 2023 may bring relief.

Dr. Kal Kotecha, president and founder of Junior Gold Report, said he sees rates approaching the point where they top out.

"Interest rates have gone up quite a bit ... and I think we're reaching the peak level of interest rates," he said at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention. "So I expect gold to go up in price when interest rates start to dip."

Gold map of the world over black background.

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

The gold price has tracked higher in the past few years, sparking interest in the biggest producers.

The precious metal’s price gains have come along with the uncertainty borne from the global economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as increasing geopolitical turmoil surrounding Russia's war in Ukraine.

These circumstances have left investors seeking safe-haven assets like gold. While gold production levels seemed to defy pandemic disruptions, rising inflation is likely to push up costs for miners.

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC; OTC:CXXMF)

CMX Gold extends warrant expiry dates


×