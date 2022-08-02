Cleantech Investing News


Alkaline Fuel Cell Power (NEO:PWWR, OTCQB:ALKFF) focuses on developing, producing and commercializing clean energy technology. The company has active revenue streams while simultaneously developing advanced hydrogen-based technology for future solutions. Alkaline Fuel Cell Power is led by a team of experts with experience in corporate administration, finance and utilities.

The company’s PWWR Flow Streams (“PWWR Flow”) solution is presently on the market and offers cost-effective combined heat and power (CHP) for multi-residential and commercial applications. Its natural gas-powered CHP systems are cost-efficient, and can reduce air emissions and maintain grid connection for peak usage times and backup power.

Alkaline Fuel Cell

Company Highlights


  • Alkaline Fuel Cell Power is a diversified investment platform focusing on developing and commercializing clean energy technology with active revenue alongside long-term innovation of hydrogen-powered fuel cells.
  • The Company operates through two global entities: PWWR Flow Streams (“PWWR Flow”), an AFCP brand, and Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium.
  • PWWR Flow Streams is a developer, operator and owner of natural gas combined heat and power (“CHP”) systems for multi-residential and commercial customers, providing cost-effective baseload power and supplemental heating. This business line is actively generating revenue and has a pipeline of approximately $50 million in projects.
  • Fuel Cell Power NV represents the company’s long-term goal, which is the full development and commercialization of hydrogen-powered alkaline fuel cells geared toward the mass adoption of hydrogen power. These fuel cells are nearly silent, do not vibrate, have no combustion processes, and the only by-product is pure water.
  • Alkaline Fuel Cell Power’s diversified business lines encompass four revenue streams that provide active revenue now and opportunities for significant growth as its hydrogen-powered fuel cells are fully commercialized.
  • The company is led by an experienced team of managers with a history of successfully leading organizations to profitability.

Top 5 Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top Canadian cleantech stocks article.

Investment in renewable energy and clean technology continues to grow. Despite setbacks due to COVID-19, global green recovery efforts have been a boon for the cleantech market.

Analysts see a few key trends dominating the cleantech sector worldwide, such as offshore wind energy, agricultural technology, electric vehicles (EVs), EV infrastructure and clean energy commercial long-haul transportation solutions, including hydrogen and energy storage installations.

With 2022 in full swing, here’s a look at the top Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and TSXV. CSE-listed stocks were considered, but none made the cut. All companies listed had market caps of at least C$10 million as of July 14, 2022. Numbers and figures were current at that time, with data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.

STEER EV Subscription Platform Expands to Texas

Facedrive Inc. (" STEER " or " the Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to announce that STEER EV, the Company's electric vehicle (" EV ") subscription-based service, has added a new service area, Texas to its US operations. The service is immediately available to the residents of the state, with the regional hub situated in Austin. STEER EV has been growing its fleet in Q1 - Q2 2022, and plans an ambitious expansion trajectory both in fleet size and geographical presence for Q3 through Q4.

STEER EV Subscription Platform Expands to Texas (CNW Group/Facedrive Inc.)

STEER EV, a technology-driven EV subscription platform, was acquired by the Company from Exelorate Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), in September 2020 . STEER EV was created to challenge the traditional car ownership model and accelerate the general public's switchover to environmentally friendly transportation through an automobile subscription service. The Company feels its turnkey month-to-month model – which includes insurance, maintenance, vehicle swaps and concierge delivery – presents an attractive alternative for customers seeking a time-efficient and hassle-free service.

The Company sees STEER's EV subscription business capitalizing on two mega-trends in the personal transport industry. The global electric vehicle market is expected to grow at an appreciable rate of 26.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2030 1 , and consumers are increasingly opting for more flexible driving options such as per-use or subscription-based services instead of traditional car ownership. STEER EV's expansion into Texas is also a critical step in the scaling up of the Company's operations, as this state represents the second largest car market in the United States . 2

In the first phase of its launch in Texas , STEER's fleet will consist of Tesla Model S for the "Premier Performance" tier, Tesla Model Y for the "Preferred Plus" tier and Tesla Model 3 vehicles for the "Preferred" tier. The Company feels the local market response has been particularly strong and has already resulted in significant oversubscription, based on the Company's current capacity levels in the region. STEER plans to meet this demand by continuing to scale up operations, including adding more vehicles to the fleet in the weeks to follow.

STEER's expansion to Texas comes within the context of rising gas prices, coupled with growing public attention to the issue of climate change and governments' intensifying efforts to mitigate these effects. As an ESG ecosystem, STEER is committed to addressing environmental, social and governance concerns, and will continue working towards a better future alongside responsible governments, businesses and individuals. Capitalizing on the ongoing dramatic shift in the automotive industry and consumer behavior patterns, the Company's STEER EV division has embraced the rising global trends of environmental consciousness and sharing economy.

STEER EV aims to combine the compelling story behind STEER's vision with excellent customer service standards and a commitment to operational excellence. Its customer signup process is easy and can be started in one click on the official STEER EV mobile app in IOS and Android app stores, while more information on the service and support options is available on the STEER EV website www.steerev.com . STEER's all-in subscription price for an EV vehicle includes driver essentials such as insurance, routine maintenance and repair, and a concierge service that removes the hassle of car ownership while enabling seamless vehicle swaps. STEER's seamless user experience, bespoke concierge service and growing fleet enables it to aspire for a leadership position in the industry and grow a loyal fan base in its existing markets.

"The launch of STEER EV to Texas, USA , marks an important next step in the platform's North American expansion and reflects the ever-growing demand for environmentally responsible transport by both individuals and enterprises. Furthermore, STEER EV meets an unfulfilled demand in the marketplace for a turnkey car subscription service. Having proved the efficacy and the popularity of the STEER business model in our Washington and Toronto markets, we are focused on replicating its success in Texas and offer hassle-free and flexible access to high-quality EV's to the state's residents. After Texas , our nationwide rollout will continue with the launch in Florida which is anticipated in the next 60 days, followed by launches in British Columbia and California ," said Suman Pushparajah , CEO of STEER.

About the Company

STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform that moves people and delivers things through subscription and on-demand services. The Company's goal is to build a one-of-a-kind system that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company's offerings generally fall into two categories: subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, STEER EV, and on-demand services incorporating delivery, B2B marketplace, Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) and rideshare businesses. The Company's platform is also powered by EcoCRED, its big data, analytics and machine learning engine which seeks to capture, analyze, parse and report on key data points in ways that measure the Company's impact on carbon reductions and offsets.

For more about the Company, visit www.facedrive.com .
Suman Pushparajah , CEO
suman@facedrive.com
STEER
100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400
Scarborough, ON
Canada M1H 3E3
www.facedrive.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information, including with respect to the Company's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, and the company's forward plans to rebrand. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events, such as those pertaining to the Company's launch in Texas and intended fleet growth, may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on May 2, 2022 ) and its interim MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2022 (filed on SEDAR on May 30, 2022 ) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

STEER Logo (CNW Group/Facedrive Inc.)

SOURCE Facedrive Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c4012.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

How to Invest in Cleantech

How to Invest in Cleantech

There’s no denying the importance of the cleantech sector — even more so as climate change continues to be a growing concern on a global level.

It should come as no surprise, then, that interest in the cleantech sector is making waves, and there’s no shortage of opportunities available for the cleantech investor.

For example, according to Fortune Business Insights, the global market for green technology will be worth US$51.09 billion by 2029. These technologies include those targeting green building, agriculture, air and water pollution monitoring and carbon footprint management.

GMG Announces Changes to Board of Directors

GMG Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr Emma FitzGerald will join the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective July 1, 2022. GMG also announces that current Director Robbert de Weijer will leave the Board and the Company effective July 15, 2022.

Emma FitzGerald has 25+ years of leadership experience with global businesses in the Water and Energy Sectors. Most recently she was CEO of Puma Energy focused on delivering affordable and sustainable energy solutions to emerging markets in Africa, Central America and Asia. Prior to this she ran gas, water and waste networks for National Grid and Severn Trent in the UK. She also spent many years running Downstream Retail, Lubricants and LPG businesses for Shell plc. around the world. Over the last ten years she has served on the boards of publicly listed, privately owned and not for profit organizations in both Executive and Non Executive Director capacities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Highlights First Half 2022 Milestones and Provides Second Half 2022 Outlook

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Highlights First Half 2022 Milestones and Provides Second Half 2022 Outlook

ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to highlight our first half 2022 milestones and provide our outlook for the second half of the year and beyond.

"In addition to ongoing success in the development of our alkaline fuel cell technology, AFCP is prudently diversifying into assets offering more immediate revenue potential to support its eventual transition to sales of alkaline fuel cells," commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "I'm pleased to announce that AFCP is advancing its acquisitions, investments and scaling of our energy asset business activities over the second half of 2022."

Highlights for the First Half of 2022

Through the first six months of 2022, the Company successfully announced and achieved the following milestones:

  • Acquired AI Renewable's CHP (combined heat and power) business, originally announced on March 4 and closed on April 22 , gaining a pipeline of potential projects including an estimated $50 million of additional CHP systems that can be brought into commercial operation over the next 24-36 months, which has the potential to generate gross revenue up to ~$16.6 million, potential EBITDA up to ~$7.7 million and potential net income up to ~$1.6 million, should all potential CHP systems be brought into commercial operations;
  • Listed the Company's shares on the OTCQB March 28 th under the ticker "ALKFF";
  • Appointed new CEO , Frank Carnevale, effective May 10 th to drive our global growth in energy transformation;
  • Achieved the first key milestone in the development of our hydrogen fuel cell, announced on May 19 th , with the successful creation of a functioning, bench test, single stack and system operation at working temperature, which supports AFCP's drive towards commercializing a 4kW Micro-CHP system;
  • Rebranded AI Renewable's CHP business to PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow") and unveiled a complementary new corporate tag line, "PWWR to the People" on June 8 th in keeping with the notion of providing power directly to customers on their sites, and aligned with our belief that the energy transition to a zero carbon economy must empower the masses to take control of their energy needs: PWWR to the People ; and
  • Appointed Carmine Marcello as Advisor on June 16, bringing expertise as the former President and CEO of Hydro One Inc., one of Canada's largest electric transmission and distribution utilities with a market cap of over $20 billion and over $23 billion in assets.

Diversification and Strength in Focus for Second Half of 2022 and Beyond

For the balance of 2022 and over the longer-term, AFCP has identified numerous targets and goals we are striving to realize across multiple lines of our business. In addition to enhancing our stable revenue stream, we are focused on a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors. Outlined below are a few of our objectives:

Corporate Initiatives

  • Enhance financial flexibility by exploring opportunities to leverage the use of flow-through shares to minimize AFCP's equity requirements for ongoing development and advancement of CHP projects;
  • Identify, nurture and execute on strategic acquisitions of additional attractive energy assets, earnings-positive service companies in the power and energy space, and/or synergistic clean technology assets or companies; and
  • Source and secure working capital for acquisitions and growth capital, as may be required.

Ongoing Growth of PWWR Flow Streams

  • Expand the Company's asset installation base leveraging our ongoing revenue and earnings generated through PWWR Flow as we continue to develop the $50 million worth of PWWR Flow projects in our pipeline over the next two years.

Continue to Progress Commercialization of Fuel Cell Power NV

  • Achieve next critical milestone on the path to achieving a fully functioning 4kW fuel cell system within a laboratory configuration;
  • Further accelerate and ramp up efforts to bring fuel cells to market, globally;
  • Develop and implement strategies to establish large-scale and cost-effective fuel cell manufacturing capabilities; and
  • Secure additional strategic partnerships for the piloting and deployment of fuel cells in North America.

Studies indicate that North America's CHP industry is projected to reach over US$800 million, propelled by favorable regulatory policies toward net energy metering, combined with rising demand for captive power generation and growing consumer inclination toward sustainable energy. Increasing concerns about GHG emissions coupled with improved efficiency, reliability and safety across cogeneration units are expected to further propel product adoption 1 . Globally, the CHP market is expected to grow from an estimated US$26.6 billion in 2021 to US$35.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%. 2 The combination of these macro factors represents a supportive environment for AFCP to continue deploying our PWWR Flow systems to customers across North America, which provides a stable revenue stream while we continue to develop our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology and bring ‘PWWR to the People' .

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO 2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange "OTCQB" under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531-8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

