Albert Labs International Corp. (Albert Labs [CSE: ABRT] [FSE: VB50], the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical drug discovery company focused on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds to treat various mental health conditions, has announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering"), with the first tranche raised at a price of CAD $0.08 per Unit (the "Units"); intermediate closings may take place as determined by the Company.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (the "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.12 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. In the event that the Company's common shares have a closing price on the CSE of greater than CAD $0.15 per common share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given to the holder by the Company.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for pharmacokinetic and toxicology studies to advance the Company's primary drug target, the natural psilocybin- based KRN-101, towards it's Real World Evidence trial for regulatory approval in the United Kingdom and IND filing in the United States; the proceeds will also be used for general and administrative expenses and any financing fees.

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a biopharmaceutical drug discovery company, focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds in the treatment of mental health, and providing rapid access to effective prescription medicines for people suffering from mental health disorders. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which the needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognised clinical route, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with mental health concerns in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

For further information please contact:

Email: press@albertlabs.com

Tel: +1 778-819-0740 Tel: +44 1625 324 960

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward- looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated 2 in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

Albert Labs signs Letter of Intent with iNGEN? CRO for First In-Human Clinical Studies

Albert Labs signs Letter of Intent with iNGEN? CRO for First In-Human Clinical Studies

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on gaining regulatory approval for novel medicines to treat various mental health conditions, signs a Letter of Intent (LOI) with full-service Contract-Research Organisation (CRO), iNGENū, to carry out the Company's first in-human study of its primary drug target, KRN-101.

Albert Labs Inc. logo (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

This randomised, double-blind study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of KRN-101 in study participants and determine its full pharmacokinetic characterization. As a unique, natural medicine containing a range of bioactives, KRN-101 is required to have its own pharmacokinetic profile despite an extensive background of safety data to support psilocybin-based medicines. Profiling KRN-101 through this study will allow the Company to reap the long-term potential of having a differentiated product through extensive opportunities for intellectual property protection.

This study will take place in Melbourne, Australia , and including the collection of all clinical outputs, will be carried out over 8 weeks with an expected completion in Q3 2023. Upon completion, KRN-101 will be available for use in late-stage clinical trials, allowing the Company to proceed with its Real World Evidence trial in the United Kingdom , which will establish the efficacy of the treatment for cancer-related distress. This first in-human study also allows the Company to collect valuable data which will enable a future Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to be filed with the FDA, thus taking KRN-101 to the largest pharmaceutical market in the world.

The Company will also benefit from the Australian Federal Government's Research & Development incentive programme which will provide cash rebates for 43.5% of all eligible costs relating to the study.

The study will be carried out by iNGENū, a full-service CRO specialising in clinical trials for psychoactive pharmaceuticals, who work with a network of specialist consultants and research facilities across the South-East Pacific region to facilitate high quality and cost-effective research.

Dr. Sud Agarwal , CEO of iNGENū: "It's a privilege to have been selected as the CRO by Albert Labs' team of highly credentialed research experts to take the KRN-101 investigational product into first-in-human studies in Australia ."

"This study will be conducted by iNGENū CRO at a globally renowned research unit in Melbourne , and will yield critical data to help characterise the pharmacokinetics of KRN-101 and establish a recommended late-stage dose for future clinical trials."

Dr. Michael Raymont , CEO of Albert Labs : "We have carefully considered a range of partners for our first in-human study and are delighted to come to this agreement with iNGENū. We have been impressed by their capabilities and see a strong alignment with our core values as a company. We also greatly appreciate the assistance of the Australian Government for carrying out this research.  Through this partnership we will provide the highest standard of clinical due diligence, and risk mitigation for planned late-stage trials in the UK through expansion into the United States . We feel that this is a significant step forward in value creation for our shareholders."

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a pharmaceutical drug development company, focused on gaining regulatory approval for novel medicines for the treatment of mental health, and providing rapid access to effective prescription medicines for people suffering from mental health disorders. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which the needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognized clinical route, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

Albert Labs provides Corporate Update

Albert Labs provides Corporate Update

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds to treat various mental health conditions, has published a corporate update highlighting the progress that has been made since closing its Series A private placement and some information on its future plans and activities.

Albert Labs, press release, psilocybin, mental health, cancer, pharma, biotech (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

Overview – Series A Private Placement

Albert Labs completed its Series A private placement in tranches between February 2021 and March 2022 , an offering of 18,947,500 shares and gross proceeds of CAD$4,736,875 , with senior management investing CAD$2,690,215 and the balance of CAD$2,690,215 coordinated with support from Chrystal Capital Partners. This placement took place concurrently with a reverse take-over transaction that would see Albert Labs' shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), subject to restrictions with a large proportion of shares held under escrow terms.

The Company's key strategies were, and remain as follows: (i) to manufacture and deliver natural psilocybin in the form of a prescription drug known as KRN-101 to trial centres, and (ii) to initiate Real World Evidence (RWE) trials, including all necessary partnerships, to lead to a regulatory approved medication for treating anxiety and depression, initially in cancer patients.

Operational Progress – 6-month Update

The Company has made substantial progress, in spite of an economic environment that has presented widespread challenges to financial markets and business operations across all sectors.

Some of the most significant milestones that have been achieved by the Company over the last 6-months include:

March 2022 :

  • Albert Labs International Corp. listing on Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
  • Filing US Provisional Patent for standardised and scalable manufacturing of natural pharmaceuticals, including KRN-101

April 2022 :

  • Established Pre-Clinical Advisory Board, chaired by globally-renowned toxicology expert, Dr Ricardo Dinis-Oliveira

May 2022 :

  • Granted Health Canada Licence for production, sale (through the Special Access Programme) and export of Schedule 1 substances
  • Successful technology transfer, procurement and implementation of pre-clinical programme at Schedule 1 analytical and toxicological laboratory in Porto, Portugal
  • RWE Clinical Trial protocols written (with partners at the University of Manchester , Christie Hospital, and National Cancer Research Institute) for the study of KRN-101 as a treatment for cancer-related distress, including Albert Labs' psychotherapy protocols

June 2022 :

  • Ethical approval received for Albert Labs' pre-clinical programme for KRN-101 toxicology studies at laboratory in Porto
  • Professor Sara Tai appointed as Lead Clinical Researcher for RWE Clinical Trial, Senior Clinical Psychology Professor at the University of Manchester

July 2022 :

  • Mike Thompson MBE, former CEO of the Association for the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) and Senior Vice-President of Commercial Strategy at GSK Global, and Katie Shelton-Innes , experienced UK growth company finance expert, appointed to Board of Directors

August 2022 :

  • New International PCT Patent Application (No. PCT/CA2022/051281) filed for proprietary manufacturing method, providing industry-leading levels of scalable and consistent natural Psilocybin-based pharmaceuticals

September 2022 :

  • Successful technology transfer and implementation of KRN-101 manufacturing process and quality assurance procedures ready for pre-clinical studies at laboratory in Porto

October 2022:

  • Received Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) accreditation for pre-clinical programme allowing for submission of pre-clinical data to global regulatory authorities (including MHRA, EMA and FDA)

In the near future, the Company will continue work on:

  • The completion of KRN-101 toxicology studies to GLP standards, ready for CTA, and available for licensing and Special Access Programmes;
  • Third-party validation (to Good Manufacturing Practice standard) of KRN-101 data for Clinical Trial Application (CTA);
  • Pre-CTA MHRA Scientific Advice Meeting
  • Partnership negotiations to extend clinical research into further regulatory jurisdictions

Dr. Michael Raymont , CEO of Albert Labs : "We have made significant progress over the last 6-months, establishing our pharmaceutical operations across three jurisdictions, the United Kingdom , European Union and North America . As is inevitable with an early-stage company, especially in the drug development R&D area, some milestones are achieved as planned, while others require "workarounds" or extensions."

A key differentiator for Albert Labs is the growth, extraction and use of a mycelium extract, which includes a spectrum of key bio-actives present in its natural form. Mycelium is a complex, living organism and there may be therapeutic value from the combination of key bio-actives present in our primary drug target, KRN-101. Using patent-pending, bioreactor-based manufacturing technology, the Company has been able to produce consistent, standardised, and pharmacologically valuable APIs'; KRN-101 is a unique asset that meets the highest product requirements for global regulatory standards. Most importantly, KRN-101 strengthens the long-term value of the company, not only as a potential therapeutic to treat millions but also offers potential for extensive intellectual property protection.

"Developing and refining our standardised, "quality-regulated" API production process is a major accomplishment, and the additional time we took resulted in a robust production process with additional intellectual property potential," said Dr. Raymont.

The Company has also been working on expanding its market access programme. Albert Labs primary focus is still the treatment of patients in the United Kingdom , by aiming for the execution of a Real World Evidence clinical trial and pursuing all corresponding reimbursement mechanisms. In addition, however, the Company is now in a position to start the process to pursue, in parallel, an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application in the US.  If successful, this would take KRN-101 directly into the largest pharmaceutical market in the world, the United States.

"We feel that the strategy of parallel tracking work toward both UK and US regulatory approval reduces risk as compared to the single-track approach, while at the same time, increasing and accelerating our developments over the longer term.  We will need to augment our resources to allow for the increased scope of work", said Dr. Raymont, adding, "Over the next few months, we will be working on some key milestones, which we need to reach in order to deliver our treatment in the clinical setting."

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a pharmaceutical drug development company, focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds in the treatment of mental health, and providing rapid access to effective prescription medicines for people suffering from mental health disorders. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which the needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognised clinical route, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to suffers with mental health concerns in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

Albert Labs Files New International PCT Patent Application for scalable API manufacturing

Albert Labs Files New International PCT Patent Application for scalable API manufacturing

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds to treat various mental health conditions, has announced the filing of a New International PCT Patent Application (No. PCTCA2022051281) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary manufacturing process.

Albert Labs, PCT Patent Application, Psilocybin, Cancer, Medicine, Manufacturing, (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

This proprietary manufacturing methodology developed and validated in-house at Albert Labs' Vancouver facility facilitates the production and scaling of highly potent yields of its KRN-101 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). The bioreactor technology is efficient, economical, and sustainable, ensuring pharmaceutical quality and consistent production of its natural, tryptamine-based medicines

The Company is utilising this proprietary manufacturing technology to produce its primary drug target, the psilocybin-based KRN-101, which will treat cancer patients suffering from mental distress. It will also support the company's growth plans as it pursues a clinical expansion strategy with various global regulatory authorities.

Dr Jean Saayman , Research and Development Lead for Albert Labs : "This technology is a very innovative approach to solving the scale-up issues faced by processes utilising high-value shear-sensitive organisms. The novel bioreactor and processing methods result in better yields with lower post-processing requirements, and the advantages for commercial API production are exciting. The R&D team worked diligently on this innovative technology, and we are all very proud of the benefits."

Dr Michael Raymont , CEO of Albert Labs : "This milestone demonstrates the Company's in-house biochemical engineering expertise and simultaneously establishes Albert Labs as a market leader in the controlled production and scaling of pharmaceutical quality, natural tryptamine-based medicines.

Quality and consistency are critically important conditions in order to meet regulatory requirements, and this presents a challenge to companies like Albert Labs , who are looking to utilise natural products to treat patients suffering from mental health challenges. To have the capability to produce natural medicines at scale and to pharmaceutical quality, provides the Company with an invaluable asset.

Traditional mental health treatments are unable to effectively and safely treat many mental health disorders. These disorders represent a currently unmet and urgent need. Utilising this technology for our primary drug target, KRN-101, Albert Labs is working to improve the lives of millions who are currently suffering."

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a pharmaceutical drug development company, focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds in the treatment of mental health, and providing rapid access to effective prescription medicines for people suffering from mental health disorders. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which the needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognised clinical route, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to suffers with mental health concerns in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Albert Labs International Corp.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

Albert Labs Appoints Two Industry Leading Directors

Albert Labs Appoints Two Industry Leading Directors

Albert Labs welcome Mike Thompson , MBE and Katie Shelton-Innes to the Board

 Albert Labs International Corp. (Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds from natural sources to address mental health disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Thompson MBE and Katie Shelton-Innes to its Board.

Albert Labs Appoints Principal Investigator for Real World Evidence Study for KRN-101

Albert Labs Appoints Dr Sara Tai as Principal Investigator for upcoming RWE Study on KRN-101

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), an R&D company developing mental health therapeutic medicines, is pleased to announce Dr. Sara Tai Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology from Manchester University, as Principal Investigator for its upcoming trial. The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of KRN-101, a psilocybin-based medicine, for the treatment of cancer-related distress, an indication thought to affect some 15 million patients in Europe and North America .

Seelos Therapeutics to Hold a Research and Development Update Conference Call and Webcast on December 15, 2022

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will hold a research and development update conference call and webcast on Thursday, December 15 th from 1pm to 3pm ET .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

"As we approach, what we believe to be, a very important and catalyst heavy 2023 for Seelos, it is important that we update our investors about our progress and strategic plans," said Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos. "We have been making great strides with our 3 ongoing registrational studies, completed insightful market research and will release and discuss exciting and encouraging preclinical data."

During the call, members of Seelos' senior management, in conjunction with several Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), will provide updates to ongoing clinical studies, additional new preclinical data, recently completed market research and an overview of the company's strategic plans across its portfolio of clinical and preclinical stage programs.

Registration is available at https://lifescievents.com/event/seelos-therapeutics-kol-event/ , and an updated call itinerary will be released a few days prior to the call and available at http://seelostherapeutics.com .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding Seelos' expected timing to release new preclinical data, the topics expected to be discussed on the call and the expectation that 2023 will be a catalyst-heavy year. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Location for Larger Oslo Clinic

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Location for Larger Oslo Clinic

Awakn's Nordic expansion begins with new Awakn Clinics Oslo

 Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today the signing of a 5-year lease to open a larger Awakn Clinics Oslo. The move to the new Oslo premises is the first stage of Awakn's Nordic expansion plans.

Wonderland 2022 Takeaways: What's After Approvals?

Wonderland 2022 Takeaways: What's After Approvals?

At the largest gathering of stakeholders and enthusiasts in an emerging psychedelics industry, a common thread prevailed — once approvals arrive, where will the industry be heading?

Wonderland offered a preview of what many industry experts see as the future of the nascent industry and how to get through the struggles seen in the stock market during 2022.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a dispatch of highlights from the second edition of the Wonderland psychedelics event held by Microdose for the investors who might have missed out.

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. announces agreement to acquire the licensed distributor of a Patented, WHO approved, herbal treatment for opiate addiction

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. announces agreement to acquire the licensed distributor of a Patented, WHO approved, herbal treatment for opiate addiction

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic and other natural based medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing pharmaceutical medicines, is pleased to report that it has entered an agreement to acquire the distributor of a leading addictions focused herbal treatment.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Medsmart Dispensary Inc., the exclusive North American licensee for "SOSA", a patented herbal medicine designed to detoxify the human body. Nirvana will commence a formal due diligence process that reviews the clinical studies and scientific claims behind this novel product.

SOSA is a patented, WHO-approved, herbal treatment for opiate addiction that has been administered to more than 30 million patients in Asia . SOSA is registered with the health authorities in China , Indonesia , Thailand , Vietnam , and Cambodia and has been used to safely and effectively treat opiate addictions in these countries for over twenty years. A report from the WHO concluded that SOSA can be used "safely and effectively for heroin and other opiates addiction treatment, detoxification and acute heroin withdrawal symptoms". "In addition, the side effects are minimal and tolerable". SOSA has been proven to be effective at breaking the cycle of addiction to opioids and other opiate-based addictive drugs.

Medsmart holds the exclusive license to distribute SOSA for North America with the right to extend the license to territories including Europe , Oceana, and the balance of the Americas. Nirvana will acquire Medsmart in exchange for 5 million shares of Nirvana. The shares will be subject to certain statutory escrow conditions that may be required by the CSE, the transaction will be subject to regulatory and exchange approval.

The US Council of Economic Advisors estimate the cost of the Opioids Crisis to the US economy at more than $500 billion annually, this equates to almost 4% of GDP. In 2021, more that 75,000 Americans died of drug overdose, with around two-thirds of those deaths linked to opioids. The impact can be measured financially, with massive health care and insurance costs as well as the significant costs of law enforcement. It has been estimated that it will require a large investment, as much as $100 billion , to fully address the crisis. For many years, the pharmaceutical industry has promoted the use of highly addictive pain medications for the management of chronic pain. While these medications have been effective for pain relief, the highly addictive nature of the medications has created a problem with no practical solution. Current solutions proposing free or lower cost opioids are not a solution, society needs practical methods to break addiction, prevent relapse and replace addictive pain management therapies with non-addictive therapies.

Medsmart's Managing Director, Mr. Mahmoud Aziz , states; "We believe that the SOSA product can be a game changer in the effort to help those afflicted with opiates addiction related disorders. For several years, we have been seeking a partner who shares our vision for this product and are pleased to join with the Nirvana team to bring this product to North America . Nirvana's core focus on developing treatments for addictions makes this transaction a strategic one for both of our companies". "We have seen SOSA change lives and free many patients from their addictions, the positive impact has been extraordinary"

Nirvana CEO Bruce Clark stated: "The opportunity to acquire the rights to a therapy that has such a significant track record of success is a rare opportunity." "The Nirvana project was formed with the belief that our innovations can make a difference to people affected by this crisis, the addition of the SOSA product to our program brings the prospect of success much closer." "This acquisition will add a market ready product to our development portfolio and move our revenue generating projection ahead by more than three years."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that mitigate the symptoms of chronic pain and support patients who battle with addiction. Nirvana believes that pairing naturally sourced psychedelics with modern medicine holds the promise of delivering non-addictive therapeutic solutions. Backed by a team of global leading researchers, Nirvana will develop life changing therapies for those suffering from pain and addiction and consequently alleviate the fiscally strained medical system.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward- looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward- looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Silo Wellness Wins Amendment to Proposed Land Use Ordinance for Oregon Psychedelic Ranch; Corporate Update: Shareholder FAQs

Silo Wellness Wins Amendment to Proposed Land Use Ordinance for Oregon Psychedelic Ranch; Corporate Update: Shareholder FAQs

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Jackson County Planning Commission recommended to the elected commissioners the adoption of an amended land use ordinance that would allow Oregon psilocybin therapy service centers in a nature retreat setting in rural Jackson County. "This is a minor victory for Silo Wellness and for potential patients across the nation," said Silo Wellness founder and CEO Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney. "As previously drafted, service centers would have been relegated to urban areas. Highway noise and sirens aren't exactly the best setting for psychedelic therapy. But there's still one more vote to go."

awakn life sciences inc

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 15, 2022, it has closed a second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") through the issuance of an additional 3,395,812 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.55 per Unit for additional gross proceeds of $1,867,697

Concurrently with the closing of the Second Tranche, the Company has also settled debt in the aggregate amount of $154,750, through the issuance of an additional 281,364 Units. In total, including the first tranche of the Offering on September 15, 2022, the Second Tranche, and the settlement of debt, the Company has issued 5,557,630 Units at $0.55 for a total value at $3,056,697.

