Albemarle Reports Net Sales Increase of 10% for Third Quarter 2023

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Third-Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights
(Unless otherwise stated, all percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons)

  • Net sales of $2.3 billion , an increase of 10%
  • Net income of $302.5 million , or $2.57 per diluted share
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.74
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $453.3 million
  • Signed agreements with Caterpillar Inc. to collaborate on solutions to support the full circular battery value chain and sustainable mining operations
  • Received $90 million critical materials award from the U.S. Department of Defense to support restart of Kings Mountain, NC mine
  • Completed the previously disclosed transaction to amend and simplify the MARBL joint venture with Mineral Resources Limited
  • On track to achieve more than $170 million in productivity benefits in 2023
  • 2023 net sales are now expected to increase approximately 30% to 35% year-over-year and 2023 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be flat to slightly down year-over-year

" Albemarle grew net sales by 10%, driven by higher volumes in our Energy Storage business," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "In the third quarter, we formed new strategic partnerships and streamlined our existing MARBL joint venture to better position Albemarle for long-term growth. Our investments across the globe continue to progress, with the Meishan project ahead of schedule for completion in early 2024. Through our operating model, Albemarle Way of Excellence, we are on track to achieve more than $170 million in productivity benefits in 2023 and expect to achieve additional benefits in 2024 as we continue to operate with a disciplined approach."

2023 Corporate Outlook
The company's full-year 2023 outlook reflects expected financial performance assuming recent lithium market pricing continues for the remainder of the year, as consistent with our standard practice. Net sales are expected to increase 30% to 35% over the prior year, primarily driven by new mining and conversion capacity delivering 30% to 35% volumetric growth in Energy Storage. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be flat to down 5% year over year, primarily due to lower Energy Storage pricing as well as the realization of higher spodumene pricing in costs of goods sold from our JV-owned mines. Net cash from operations is expected to be in the range of $600 million to $800 million for the full year 2023. The company's capital expenditures are expected to be between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion for 2023.


FY 2023 Outlook

as of August 2, 2023


FY 2023 Outlook

as of November 1, 2023

Net sales

$10.4 - $11.5 billion


$9.5 - $9.8 billion

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$3.8 - $4.4 billion


$3.2 - $3.4 billion

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a)

37% - 38%


34% - 35%

Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)

$25.00 - $29.50


$21.50 - $23.50

Net Cash from Operations

$1.2 - $1.8 billion


$600 - $800 million

Capital Expenditures

$1.9 - $2.1 billion


$1.9 - $2.1 billion



(a)

The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort.  See "Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for more information.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

In millions, except per share amounts

Q3 2023


Q3 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net sales

$    2,310.6


$    2,091.8


$       218.8


10.5 %

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$       302.5


$       897.2


$      (594.7)


(66.3) %

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$       453.3


$    1,190.0


$      (736.7)


(61.9) %

Diluted earnings per share

$         2.57


$         7.61


$       (5.04)


(66.2) %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items (a)


(0.03)





Non-recurring and other unusual items (a)

0.17


(0.08)





Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a)(b)

$         2.74


$         7.50


$       (4.76)


(63.5) %



(a)

See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details.

(b)

Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $2.3 billion compared to $2.1 billion for the prior-year quarter. The 10% increase was driven by increased volumes in Energy Storage and higher pricing in Ketjen. Net income attributable to Albemarle of $302.5 million decreased by $594.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $453.3 million decreased by $736.7 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to lower lithium market pricing and higher spodumene pricing in costs of goods sold being only partially offset by higher equity income due to inventory timing.

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 5.4% compared to 22.7% in the same period of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 3.1% and 23.2% for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, with the decrease primarily due to changes in the geographic income mix.

Business Segment Results
Beginning January 1, 2023 , the company re-segmented its operating business units. The results from 2022 are recast to align with the new structure.

Energy Storage Results

In millions

Q3 2023


Q3 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$        1,697.2


$        1,414.1


$           283.1


20.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$           407.5


$        1,084.6


$          (677.2)


(62.4) %

Energy Storage net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.7 billion , an increase of $283.1 million (+20%) due to higher volumes (+40%) related to the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile , production from our processing plant in Qinzhou, China , and higher tolling volumes to meet growing customer demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $407.5 million decreased $677.2 million as higher spodumene pricing in costs of goods sold was only partially offset by higher equity income due to inventory timing.

2023 Energy Storage Outlook
Energy Storage net sales for the full year are estimated to range between $7.0 billion and $7.2 billion , below our previous outlook primarily due to lower lithium market index pricing. Energy Storage volumes are projected to increase 30% to 35% in 2023 compared to 2022. Full year realized pricing increases are expected to range from 15% to 20% compared to the prior year, assuming recent lithium market prices continue through the remainder of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $2.9 billion and $3.0 billion , below our previous outlook due to lower expected pricing and lower sales volumes at our Talison joint venture.

In October, Albemarle finalized simplified commercial arrangements related to its MARBL joint venture. Under the revised agreements, Albemarle will take full ownership of the Kemerton lithium processing facility and 50% ownership of the Wodgina spodumene mine in Australia and will retain full ownership of the Qinzhou and Meishan lithium processing facilities in China .

Albemarle continues to expand its global portfolio of lithium conversion capacity and world-class resource portfolio with several notable developments in the third quarter. In August, the company completed a $82 million investment in Patriot Battery Metals and continues to assess potential high-return organic and inorganic opportunities.  In Chile, the Salar Yield Improvement Project is ramping to capacity as expected. In China , the construction of Meishan is progressing on-budget and ahead of schedule with mechanical completion expected in early 2024.

Specialties Results

In millions

Q3 2023


Q3 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$           352.7


$           441.9


$           (89.2)


(20.2) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$             46.3


$           133.6


$           (87.3)


(65.3) %

Specialties net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $352.7 million , a decrease of $89.2 million (-20%) primarily due to lower volumes (-7%) and lower prices (-13%). Adjusted EBITDA of $46.3 million decreased $87.3 million . Both volumes and prices were impacted by weaker demand, particularly for consumer electronics.

2023 Specialties Outlook
Albemarle is updating its 2023 outlook for Specialties net sales to approximately $1.5 billion , with adjusted EBITDA estimated from $300 million to $320 million . Adjusted EBITDA 2023 margins are expected to be down year-over-year primarily due to continued weakness in certain end-use markets including consumer and industrial electronics and elastomers partially offset by strong demand in other end-markets, such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture and oilfield services. We continue to monitor the impact of the ongoing situation in the Middle East on our operations. To date, Specialties operations continue as usual without supply chain disruption.

Ketjen Results

In millions

Q3 2023


Q3 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$           260.7


$           235.8


$             24.9


10.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$             15.2


$               4.6


$             10.5


227.1 %

Ketjen net sales of $260.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 were up 11% compared to the previous year due to higher prices (+8%), primarily from fluid catalytic cracking and clean fuel technologies. Adjusted EBITDA of $15.2 million increased $10.5 million largely due to higher prices and lower energy costs.

2023 Ketjen Outlook
Albemarle expects Ketjen net sales of approximately $1.1 billion and an adjusted EBITDA range of $100 million to $120 million for 2023. The reduced adjusted EBITDA outlook primarily reflects impacts from timing of shipments and customer mix.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment
Cash from operations of $1.4 billion for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023 increased $467.9 million versus the prior year period. This was driven by increased adjusted EBITDA and dividends received from equity investments, partially offset by working capital changes that were primarily due to the increase in receivables and inventories from higher lithium prices. Capital expenditures of $1.5 billion increased by $649.3 million versus the prior-year period as the company invested in Energy Storage and Specialties capacity to support growth.

Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to invest in organic and inorganic opportunities to drive profitable growth, maintain its financial flexibility and investment grade credit rating, and fund its dividends.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $3.1 billion , including $1.6 billion of cash and equivalents, $1.3 billion available under its revolver and $186.1 million available under other credit lines. Total debt was $3.7 billion , representing our debt covenant net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 0.4 times.

Earnings Call

Date:

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM Eastern time

Dial-in (U.S.):

1.888.330.2007

Dial-in (International):

1.646.960.0105

Passcode:

5205664

The company's earnings presentation and supporting material are available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations and beliefs regarding the future, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "should," "would," and "will". Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding expected: financial and operating results, production capacity, volumes, and prices, demand for Albemarle's products, capital projects, acquisition and divestiture transactions, market and economic trends, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: changes in economic and business conditions; financial and operating performance of customers; timing and magnitude of customer orders; fluctuations in lithium market prices; production volume shortfalls; increased competition; changes in product demand; availability and cost of raw materials and energy; technological change and development; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation; regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters; political unrest and war, including the situation in the Middle East and military conflicts in Ukraine ; changes in inflation or interest rates; volatility in the debt and equity markets; acquisition and divestiture transactions; timing and success of projects; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the SEC and available on the investor section of Albemarle's website (investors.albemarle.com) and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net sales

$ 2,310,596


$ 2,091,805


$ 7,261,038


$ 4,699,126

Cost of goods sold

2,255,662


1,047,991


5,371,077


2,625,858

Gross profit

54,934


1,043,814


1,889,961


2,073,268

Selling, general and administrative expenses

173,866


134,479


725,242


375,989

Research and development expenses

21,082


18,358


62,972


51,827

Loss on sale of interest in properties




8,400

Operating (loss) profit

(140,014)


890,977


1,101,747


1,637,052

Interest and financing expenses

(29,332)


(29,691)


(81,686)


(98,934)

Other income, net

11,182


7,974


147,628


32,237

(Loss) income before income taxes and equity in net
income of unconsolidated investments

(158,164)


869,260


1,167,689


1,570,355

Income tax expense

(8,551)


196,938


311,399


366,486

(Loss) income before equity in net income of
unconsolidated investments

(149,613)


672,322


856,290


1,203,869

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net
of tax)

470,306


258,884


1,417,545


449,476

Net income

320,693


931,206


2,273,835


1,653,345

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(18,160)


(33,991)


(82,679)


(95,974)

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   302,533


$   897,215


$ 2,191,156


$ 1,557,371

Basic earnings per share

$         2.58


$         7.66


$       18.68


$       13.30

Diluted earnings per share

$         2.57


$         7.61


$       18.60


$       13.23









Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic

117,349


117,136


117,304


117,106

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

117,783


117,869


117,797


117,749

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30,


December 31,


2023


2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$        1,601,668


$        1,499,142

Trade accounts receivable

1,179,012


1,190,970

Other accounts receivable

528,744


185,819

Inventories

3,404,212


2,076,031

Other current assets

411,926


234,955

Total current assets

7,125,562


5,186,917

Property, plant and equipment

10,929,150


9,354,330

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

2,620,535


2,391,333

Net property, plant and equipment

8,308,615


6,962,997

Investments

1,254,041


1,150,553

Other assets

328,518


250,558

Goodwill

1,606,077


1,617,627

Other intangibles, net of amortization

260,541


287,870

Total assets

$      18,883,354


$      15,456,522

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable to third parties

$        1,812,168


$        1,533,624

Accounts payable to related parties

795,088


518,377

Accrued expenses

689,106


505,894

Current portion of long-term debt

162,351


2,128

Dividends payable

46,661


46,116

Income taxes payable

436,238


134,876

Total current liabilities

3,941,612


2,741,015

Long-term debt

3,495,971


3,214,972

Postretirement benefits

32,797


32,751

Pension benefits

153,955


159,571

Other noncurrent liabilities

807,051


636,596

Deferred income taxes

289,529


480,770

Commitments and contingencies




Equity:




Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:




Common stock

1,174


1,172

Additional paid-in capital

2,945,975


2,940,840

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(700,972)


(560,662)

Retained earnings

7,651,638


5,601,277

Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity

9,897,815


7,982,627

Noncontrolling interests

264,624


208,220

Total equity

10,162,439


8,190,847

Total liabilities and equity

$      18,883,354


$      15,456,522

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2023


2022

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

$   1,499,142


$      439,272

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

2,273,835


1,653,345

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

285,801


215,280

Loss on sale of interest in properties


8,400

Stock-based compensation and other

29,465


24,649

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)

(1,417,545)


(449,476)

Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable securities

1,939,225


350,895

Pension and postretirement benefit

5,925


(12,299)

Pension and postretirement contributions

(12,243)


(10,929)

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments in marketable securities

(36,740)


3,864

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


19,219

Deferred income taxes

(182,764)


77,968

Working capital changes

(1,332,042)


(1,004,236)

Non-cash transfer of 40% value of construction in progress of Kemerton plant
to MRL

17,132


115,969

Other, net

(146,509)


(37,047)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,423,540


955,602

Cash flows from investing activities:




Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(43,207)


Capital expenditures

(1,465,193)


(815,934)

(Purchases) sales of marketable securities, net

(205,952)


3,132

Investments in equity investments and nonmarketable securities

(1,279)


(507)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,715,631)


(813,309)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repayments of long-term debt and credit agreements


(455,000)

Proceeds from borrowings of long-term debt and credit agreements

300,000


1,964,216

Other debt repayments, net

172,791


(391,067)

Fees related to early extinguishment of debt


(9,767)

Dividends paid to shareholders

(140,251)


(138,165)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(79,393)


(44,208)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

117


1,590

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions

(26,166)


(12,150)

Other

(191)


(4,198)

Net cash provided by financing activities

226,907


911,251

Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

167,710


(110,013)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

102,526


943,531

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$   1,601,668


$   1,382,803

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Summary of Segment Results

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net sales:








Energy Storage

$ 1,697,163


$ 1,414,053


$ 5,403,910


$ 2,680,150

Specialties

352,722


441,928


1,142,802


1,354,950

Ketjen

260,711


235,824


714,326


664,026

Total net sales

$ 2,310,596


$ 2,091,805


$ 7,261,038


$ 4,699,126









Adjusted EBITDA:








Energy Storage

$   407,476


$ 1,084,643


$ 2,745,680


$ 1,853,407

Specialties

46,307


133,558


268,665


433,534

Ketjen

15,159


4,635


72,584


31,337

Total segment adjusted EBITDA

468,942


1,222,836


3,086,929


2,318,278

Corporate

(15,655)


(32,870)


(5,657)


(86,173)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$   453,287


$ 1,189,966


$ 3,081,272


$ 2,232,105

See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit ("OPEB") items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States , or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings") or other comparable measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review the company's operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that Albemarle uses to evaluate its operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com . The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), which are non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis is also provided. Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation is defined as net income before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) items as listed below. The non-recurring and unusual items may include acquisition and integration related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges, certain litigation and arbitration costs and charges, and other significant non-recurring items. EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation before interest and financing expenses, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus or minus the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

In thousands, except percentages and per
share amounts

$


% of
net
sales


$


% of
net
sales


$


% of
net
sales


$


% of
net
sales

Net income attributable to Albemarle
Corporation

$ 302,533




$ 897,215




$  2,191,156




$  1,557,371



Add back:
















Non-operating pension and OPEB items
(net of tax)

386




(3,936)




1,141




(12,021)



Non-recurring and other unusual items
(net of tax)

19,674




(9,789)




210,094




24,023



Adjusted net income attributable to
Albemarle Corporation

$ 322,593




$ 883,490




$  2,402,391




$  1,569,373



















Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$      2.74




$      7.50




$    20.39




$    13.33



















Weighted-average common shares
outstanding – diluted

117,783




117,869




117,797




117,749



















Net income attributable to Albemarle
Corporation

$ 302,533


13.1 %


$ 897,215


42.9 %


$  2,191,156


30.2 %


$  1,557,371


33.1 %

Add back:
















Interest and financing expenses

29,332


1.3 %


29,691


1.4 %


81,686


1.1 %


98,934


2.1 %

Income tax expense

(8,551)


(0.4) %


196,938


9.4 %


311,399


4.3 %


366,486


7.8 %

Depreciation and amortization

105,445


4.6 %


77,713


3.7 %


285,801


3.9 %


215,280


4.6 %

EBITDA

428,759


18.6 %


1,201,557


57.4 %


2,870,042


39.5 %


2,238,071


47.6 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items

620


— %


(5,027)


(0.2) %


1,833


— %


(15,345)


(0.3) %

Non-recurring and other unusual items

23,908


1.0 %


(6,564)


(0.3) %


209,397


2.9 %


9,379


0.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 453,287


19.6 %


$  1,189,966


56.9 %


$  3,081,272


42.4 %


$  2,232,105


47.5 %

















Net sales

$  2,310,596




$  2,091,805




$  7,261,038




$  4,699,126



Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to Albemarle's operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, the company believes that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and the company manages these separately from the operational performance of the company's businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other income (expenses), net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Interest cost

$       9,054


$       5,857


$     27,091


$     17,683

Expected return on assets

(8,434)


(10,884)


(25,258)


(33,028)

Total

$          620


$     (5,027)


$       1,833


$    (15,345)

In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, the company has identified certain other items and excluded them from Albemarle's adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Acquisition and integration related costs (1)

$         0.07


$         0.01


$         0.14


$         0.06

Loss on sale of interest in properties (2)




0.07

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (3)




0.13

Mark-to-market loss (gain) on public equity securities (4)

0.17


(0.07)


(0.21)


(0.07)

Legal accrual (5)



1.82


Other (6)

(0.08)


0.01


0.03


Tax related items (7)

0.01


(0.03)



0.01

Total non-recurring and other unusual items

$         0.17


$       (0.08)


$         1.78


$         0.20



(1)

Costs related to the acquisition, integration and divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $10.0 million and $21.7 million ($7.8 million and $16.8 million after income taxes, or $0.07 and $0.14 per share), respectively, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $2.1 million and $9.2 million ($1.7 million and $7.2 million after income taxes, or $0.01 and $0.06 per share), respectively.



(2)

Included in Loss on sale of interest in properties for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is an expense of $8.4 million ($0.07 per share after no income tax impact) related to a post-measurement period Wodgina acquisition purchase price adjustment for a revised estimate of the obligation to construct the lithium hydroxide conversion assets in Kemerton due to cost overruns from supply chain, labor and COVID-19 pandemic related issues.



(3)

Included in Interest and financing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $19.2 million ($14.9 million after income taxes, or $0.13 per share), representing the tender premiums, fees, unamortized discounts, unamortized deferred financing costs and accelerated amortization of associated interest rate swap from the redemption of the $425 million  senior notes originally due in 2024 using the proceeds from the issuance of $1.7 billion in senior notes in May 2022.



(4)

Loss (gain) of $26.4 million and ($34.4) million ($20.5 million and ($25.2) million after income taxes, or $0.17 and ($0.21) per share) recorded in Other income, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, resulting from the net change in fair value of investments in public equity securities. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 included a gain of $10.6 million ($8.4 million, or $0.07 per share) for these changes in fair value of investments in public equity securities.



(5)

Accrual of $218.5 million ($214.9 million after income taxes, or $1.82 per share) recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses resulting from agreements in principle to resolve a previously disclosed legal matter with the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC related to conduct in our Ketjen business prior to 2018.



(6)

Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2023 included amounts recorded in:


  • Selling, general and administrative expenses - $1.8 million of separation and other severance costs to employees in Corporate and the Ketjen business which are primarily expected to be paid out during 2023, $0.7 million of facility closure expenses related to offices in Germany and $0.3 million of a loss from the sale of legacy properties not part of Albemarle's operations.
  • Other income, net - $8.2 million gain in the fair value of preferred equity from a Grace subsidiary and a $7.2 million gain resulting from insurance proceeds of a prior legal matter.

After income taxes, these net gains totaled $9.9 million, or $0.08 per share.




Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included amounts recorded in:


  • Selling, general and administrative expenses - $9.2 million of separation and other severance costs to employees in Corporate and the Ketjen business which are primarily expected to be paid out during 2023, $2.1 million of facility closure expenses related to offices in Germany, $1.9 million of charges primarily for environmental reserves at sites not part of our operations and $1.0 million primarily related to shortfall contributions for a multiemployer plan financial improvement plan.
  • Other income, net - $10.9 million gain in the fair value of preferred equity of a Grace subsidiary and a $7.2 million gain resulting from insurance proceeds of a prior legal matter, partially offset by $3.9 million of a loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses and $3.6 million of charges for asset retirement obligations at a site not part of our operations.

After income taxes, these net charges totaled $3.3 million, or $0.03 per share.




Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included amounts recorded in:


  • Cost of goods sold - $2.7 million of expense related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Ketjen strategic review and business unit realignment.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses - $1.9 million of expense primarily related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Catalysts strategic review and business unit realignment and $1.4 million primarily related to facility closure expenses of offices in Germany.
  • Other income, net - $3.0 million gain from the reversal of a liability related to a previous divestiture and a $1.1 million gain resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses.


After income taxes, these net charges totaled $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share.




Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included amounts recorded in:


  • Cost of goods sold - $2.7 million of expense related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Ketjen strategic review and business unit realignment and $0.5 million of expense related to the settlement of a legal matter resulting from a prior acquisition.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses - $3.4 million primarily related to facility closure expenses related to offices in Germany, $2.8 million of charges for environmental reserves at sites not part of our operations and $1.9 million of expense related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Catalysts strategic review and business unit realignment, partially offset by $4.3 million of gains from the sale of legacy properties not part of our operations.
  • Other income, net - $3.0 million gain from the reversal of a liability related to a previous divestiture, a $1.1 million gain resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses and a $0.6 million gain related to a settlement received from a legal matter in a prior period.



After income taxes, these net charges totaled $1.3 million, or less than $0.01 per share.



(7)

Included in Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 are discrete net tax expense of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share and net tax benefits of $0.3 million, or less than $0.01 per share, respectively. The net expense primarily related to foreign return to provisions offset by excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.




Included in Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are discrete net tax benefits of $4.1 million, or $0.03 per share and net tax expense of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share, respectively. The net benefit for the three months was primarily related to a tax benefit for global intangible low-taxed income and net discrete tax benefits related to excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements and foreign return to provisions. The discrete net expense for the nine months was primarily related to withholding taxes and foreign return to provisions, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.

See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).


Income before
income taxes and
equity in net income
of unconsolidated
investments


Income tax expense


Effective income tax rate

Three months ended September 30, 2023






As reported

$                   (158,164)


$                       (8,551)


5.4 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB
items

24,528


4,468



As adjusted

$                   (133,636)


$                       (4,083)


3.1 %







Three months ended September 30, 2022






As reported

$                    869,260


$                    196,938


22.7 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB
items

(11,592)


2,133



As adjusted

$                    857,668


$                    199,071


23.2 %







Nine months ended September 30, 2023






As reported

$                 1,167,689


$                    311,399


26.7 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB
items

211,230


(5)



As adjusted

$                 1,378,919


$                    311,394


22.6 %







Nine months ended September 30, 2022






As reported

$                 1,570,355


$                    366,486


23.3 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB
items

13,252


1,250



As adjusted

$                 1,583,607


$                    367,736


23.2 %

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-reports-net-sales-increase-of-10-for-third-quarter-2023-301974804.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Livent Releases Third Quarter 2023 Results

-

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

-- Reports Higher Adjusted EBITDA Versus Prior Year --

-- Merger of Equals with Allkem Remains on Track to Close Around Year End --

-- Releases Feasibility Study for Nemaska Lithium Project --

-- Provides Update on the Progress of Capacity Expansions --

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today reported results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third quarter revenue was $211.4 million , 10% lower than the second quarter of 2023 and 9% lower than the third quarter of 2022.  Reported GAAP net income was $87.4 million , or 42 cents per diluted share, compared to $90.2 million in the previous quarter and $77.6 million in the prior year's quarter.  Adjusted EBITDA was $119.7 million , 11% lower than the previous quarter but 8% higher than the prior year's quarter, and adjusted earnings per diluted share (1) were 44 cents .  Volumes sold were roughly flat and lower average realized prices were partially offset by lower overall costs versus the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022.

"We are working closely with our customers to meet their growing lithium demand needs as we prepare to meaningfully increase production volumes from our capacity expansions beginning in 2024," said Paul Graves , president and chief executive officer of Livent.  "Additionally, we remain on track to close our transformational merger with Allkem by around the end of this year and look forward to combining our teams, assets and collective strengths to create a leading integrated global lithium company."

Proposed Merger of Livent and Allkem

Livent and Allkem (ASX: AKE) have received all required pre-closing regulatory approvals in connection with the proposed merger of equals with the exception of foreign investment screening by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB).  Approvals received thus far include antitrust approvals in Canada , China , Japan , South Korea and the U.S., as well as completion of investment screenings in the U.K. and the U.S.

Arcadium Lithium plc will be the name of the combined new company.  Arcadium Lithium's ordinary shares are expected to trade on the NYSE under the ticker "ALTM" and CDIs are expected to be quoted on the ASX under the ticker "LTM" upon closing.  Dates for the upcoming shareholder votes for both Livent and Allkem shareholders are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and the transaction is still expected to close around the end of calendar year 2023.

Nemaska Lithium Feasibility Study

The company released a feasibility study in the third quarter for the upstream Whabouchi mine portion of the Nemaska Lithium project located in Québec, Canada , in accordance with Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  Livent has a 50% equity interest in Nemaska Lithium and provides operational support to the project.  The feasibility study is a comprehensive technical report supporting the viability and appeal of the Nemaska Lithium project due to its scale, with an asset operating life of over thirty years, strong relative cost position, strategic location in North America and favorable sustainability profile, including access to low-carbon hydroelectric energy.

The study supports previously outlined expectations for the project.  Total capital requirement for the development of the Whabouchi spodumene mine and the integrated lithium hydroxide facility in Bécancour is projected at approximately US$1.6 billion , with Whabouchi comprising roughly US$400 million of the total amount.  Commercial sales of spodumene concentrate are expected to begin in 2025 and continue until the lithium hydroxide facility comes into full production.  First production of lithium hydroxide is expected in late 2026.

Capacity Expansion Update

In Argentina , work is advancing on Livent's 20,000 metric ton lithium carbonate expansion.  Construction for the first 10,000 metric ton phase is complete, with first commercial volumes expected in the first quarter of 2024.  For the second 10,000 metric ton expansion phase, first commercial volumes are now expected in the second half of 2024.

The lithium hydroxide expansions in the U.S. and China are advancing as expected.  The company's new 5,000 metric ton hydroxide unit in Bessemer City has been producing material while getting qualified with relevant customers and will ramp up alongside the first Argentina carbonate expansion phase.  Construction is also progressing on the 15,000 metric ton hydroxide facility at a new location in the province of Zhejiang, China and completion remains expected for year-end 2023.  This will double Livent's production capacity in China while taking its total global lithium hydroxide capacity to 45,000 metric tons.

2023 Guidance and Outlook (2)

Livent has revised its guidance for full year 2023 financial performance and still expects significant year-over-year growth following record 2022 results.  The company projects full year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $890 million to $940 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $500 million to $530 million .  This represents growth of 13% and 40%, respectively, at the midpoints versus the prior year.  Compared to prior guidance the majority of the reduction is driven by lower volumes sold in 2023, which are now expected to be roughly flat versus 2022, due to expansion start-up delay.  With minimal change in volumes, the company expects significantly higher year-over-year average realized pricing per LCE (3) and lower overall costs to drive significantly improved performance versus 2022.

($ million)

Revised FY 2023
Guidance

Prior FY 2023
Guidance

Actual

FY 2022

Revised

YoY Growth

Revenue

890 – 940

1,025 – 1,125

813

Up 9% – 16%

Adj. EBITDA

500 – 530

530 – 600

367

Up 36% – 45%

Supplemental Information

In this press release, Livent uses the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share.  These terms are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  Definitions of these terms, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are provided on our website: ir.livent.com.  Such reconciliations are also set forth in the financial tables that accompany this press release.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Livent, may include projections of Livent's future financial performance, Livent's anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent's business, including without limitation, our capital expansion plans and development of the Nemaska project, including expectations around production timelines, and the anticipated timing for, and outcome and effects of, the proposed merger with Allkem. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2023 as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

  1. Corresponds to Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share in the accompanying financial tables.
  2. Although we provide a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast such GAAP measure or to reconcile corresponding non-GAAP financial measure to such GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.  For the same reason, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.  Such elements include, but are not limited to, restructuring, transaction related charges, and related cash activity.  As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided for this metric.
  3. Lithium Carbonate Equivalent.

LIVENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenue

$         211.4


$         231.6


$         700.7


$         593.8

Costs of sales

94.9


112.2


274.8


312.0

Gross margin

116.5


119.4


425.9


281.8

Selling, general and administrative expenses

13.2


15.0


47.1


40.6

Research and development expenses

1.3


0.9


3.3


2.6

Restructuring and other charges

8.6


0.7


34.7


4.6

Separation-related costs


0.1



0.5

Total costs and expenses

118.0


128.9


359.9


360.3

Income from operations before equity in net loss of unconsolidated
affiliate, loss on debt extinguishment and other gain

93.4


102.7


340.8


233.5

Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate

6.7


3.5


22.0


8.4

Loss on debt extinguishment


0.1



0.1

Other gain

(10.0)



(21.4)


(22.2)

Income from operations before income taxes

96.7


99.1


340.2


247.2

Income tax expense

9.3


21.5


47.8


56.4

Net income

$           87.4


$           77.6


$         292.4


$         190.8

Net income per weighted average share - basic

$           0.49


$           0.43


$           1.63


$           1.13

Net income per weighted average share - diluted

$           0.42


$           0.37


$           1.40


$           0.96

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

179.7


179.3


179.7


169.3

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

209.3


209.4


209.3


199.2

LIVENT CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in Millions)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Net income

$                   87.4


$                   77.6


$                 292.4


$                 190.8

Add back:








Income tax expense

9.3


21.5


47.8


56.4

Depreciation and amortization

7.7


6.6


21.5


19.4

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

104.4


105.7


361.7


266.6

Add back:








Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

11.6


1.2


20.5


3.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

8.6


0.7


34.7


4.6

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1



0.5

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.6



2.1

Loss on debt extinguishment (e)


0.1



0.1

Other loss (f)

5.1


2.4


16.1


5.9

Subtract:








Blue Chip Swap gain (g)

(10.0)



(21.4)


(22.2)

Argentina interest income (h)




(1.5)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                 119.7


$                 110.8


$                 411.6


$                 259.1

__________________

1.

We evaluate operating performance using certain Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA, which we define as net income plus interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as EBITDA adjusted for Argentina remeasurement losses, Argentina interest income, restructuring and other charges, Separation-related costs, COVID-19 related costs and other losses/(gains). Management believes the use of these Non-GAAP measures allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. The Non-GAAP information provided may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. This measure should not be considered as a substitute for net income or other measures of performance or liquidity reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The above table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net income.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statements of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes costs related to the Transaction of $13.6 million and $32.3 million, respectively, and the Bessemer City plant fire gain, net of insurance recoveries, of $5.0 million and zero million, respectively. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes costs related to the Transaction of $0.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other Separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents the partial write-off of deferred financing costs for amendments to the Revolving Credit Facility excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because the loss is nonrecurring.

f.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align Nemaska Lithium Inc.'s ("NLI's") reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in the NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

g.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds.

h.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO

ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

(in Millions, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2023


2022


2023


2022

Net income

$            87.4


$           77.6


$         292.4


$         190.8

Special charges:








Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

11.6


1.2


20.5


3.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

8.6


0.7


34.7


4.6

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1



0.5

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.6



2.1

Loss on debt extinguishment (e)


0.1



0.1

Other loss (f)

5.1


2.4


16.1


5.9

Blue Chip Swap gain (g)

(10.0)



(21.4)


(22.2)

Argentina interest income (h)




(1.5)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments (i)

(10.8)


2.4


(17.1)


15.1

Adjusted after-tax earnings (Non-GAAP) (1)

$            91.9


$           85.1


$         325.2


$         198.4









Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)

$            0.42


$           0.37


$           1.40


$           0.96

Special charges per diluted share, before tax:








Argentina remeasurement losses, per diluted share

0.06


0.01


0.10


0.02

Restructuring and other charges, per diluted share

0.04



0.16


0.02

COVID-19 related costs, per diluted share




0.01

Other loss, per diluted share

0.02


0.01


0.08


0.03

Blue Chip Swap gain, per diluted share

(0.05)



(0.11)


(0.12)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments, per diluted share

(0.05)


0.02


(0.08)


0.08

Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1)

$            0.44


$           0.41


$           1.55


$           1.00

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (Non-
GAAP) used in diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share
computations

209.3


209.4


209.3


199.2

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted after-tax earnings" and "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share" provide useful information about the Company's operating results to management, investors and securities analysts. Adjusted after-tax earnings excludes the effects of nonrecurring charges/(income) and tax-related adjustments. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from operating results allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) is calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statements of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes costs related to the Transaction of $13.6 million and $32.3 million, respectively, and the Bessemer City plant fire gain, net of insurance recoveries, of $5.0 million and zero million, respectively. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes costs related to the Transaction of $0.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other Separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents the partial write-off of deferred financing costs for amendments to the Revolving Credit Facility excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because the loss is nonrecurring.

f.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align NLI's reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

g.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds.

h.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

i.

The company excludes the GAAP tax provision, including discrete items, from the Non-GAAP measure "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share", and instead includes a Non-GAAP tax provision based upon the annual Non-GAAP effective tax rate. The GAAP tax provision includes certain discrete tax items including, but not limited to: income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to operating results in the current year; tax adjustments associated with fluctuations in foreign currency remeasurement of certain foreign operations; certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related accounting impacts; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to operating results thereby providing investors with useful supplemental information about the company's operational performance. The income tax expense/(benefit) on special charges/(income) is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the special charge or income occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense/(benefit) based on the nature of the Non-GAAP performance measure.


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in Millions)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Non-GAAP tax adjustments:








Income tax benefit on restructuring and other charges, Separation-
related costs and other corporate costs

$            (0.8)


$            (0.4)


$            (3.6)


$            (1.3)

Revisions to our tax liabilities due to finalization of prior year tax
returns

(0.3)



(0.4)


Foreign currency remeasurement and other discrete items

(12.0)


2.8


(15.1)


14.7

Blue Chip Swap gain

1.0



2.2


2.3

Other discrete items

1.3



(0.2)


(0.6)

Total Non-GAAP tax adjustments

$          (10.8)


$              2.4


$          (17.1)


$            15.1

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) TO

ADJUSTED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$                  261.8


$                  328.2

Restructuring and other charges/(income)

12.2


(0.1)

Separation-related costs


0.9

COVID-19 related costs (a)


2.1

Argentina interest income (b)


(1.5)

Adjusted cash provided by operations (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                  274.0


$                  329.6

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted cash provided by operations" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows to investors and securities analysts. Adjusted cash provided by operations excludes the effects of transaction-related cash flows. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from cash provided by operating activities allows management and investors to compare more easily the cash flows from period to period.

a.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

b.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted cash provided by operations because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP) AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (GAAP) TO

NET DEBT (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)


(in Millions)

September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Long-term debt (GAAP) (a)

$                       243.1


$                    241.9

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP)

(112.6)


(189.0)

Net debt (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                       130.5


$                       52.9

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Net debt" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows and liquidity to investors and securities analysts.

a.

Presented net of unamortized transaction costs of $2.7 million and $3.9 million as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had no debt maturing within one year.

LIVENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


(in Millions)

September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$                      112.6


$                      189.0

Trade receivables, net of allowance of approximately $0.3 in 2023 and 2022

110.1


141.6

Inventories

202.7


152.3

Other current assets

52.8


61.1

Total current assets

478.2


544.0

Investments

504.8


440.3

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $260.8 in 2023 and $253.1 in 2022

1,215.4


968.3

Right of use assets - operating leases, net

6.4


4.8

Deferred income taxes

0.4


0.4

Other assets

155.9


116.4

Total assets

$                  2,361.1


$                  2,074.2





Accounts payable, trade and other

$                        71.1


$                        81.7

Contract liabilities - short term

9.7


15.5

Other current liabilities

57.5


51.5

Total current liabilities

138.3


148.7

Long-term debt

243.1


241.9

Contract liability - long-term

198.0


198.0

Other long-term liabilities

41.1


42.6

Equity

1,740.6


1,443.0

Total liabilities and equity

$                  2,361.1


$                  2,074.2

LIVENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$                  261.8


$                  328.2

Cash used in investing activities

(315.5)


(225.7)

Cash used in financing activities

(21.5)


(1.0)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1.2)


(2.9)

(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(76.4)


98.6

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

189.0


113.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                  112.6


$                  211.6

Media Contact:

Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725


Juan.Carlos.Cruz@livent.com

Investor Contact:

Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208


Daniel.Rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-releases-third-quarter-2023-results-301973179.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ioneer's expanded partnership with EcoPro to bolster U.S. lithium production

Ioneer's expanded partnership with EcoPro to bolster U.S. lithium production

Highlights:

  • Binding lithium clay Research and Development Memorandum of Understanding signed with Korea's EcoPro Innovation Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of the EcoPro Group of Companies, will research, test, and develop lithium clay (M5) at Ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge site in rural Nevada.
  • The MOU provides an opportunity for Rhyolite Ridge to accelerate technical activities and the potential commercialisation of the 1MT (million tonnes) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) clay resource within the soon-to-be-permitted Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project.
  • The agreement includes the funding from EcoPro for a commercial lithium hydroxide refining plant once the process is successfully developed.

Today , Ioneer Ltd (Ioneer or the Company) (ASX: INR, NASDAQ IONR), an emerging lithiumâ€“boron producer , and EcoPro Innovation Co Ltd ("EcoPro"), a global leader in battery grade high purity lithium hydroxide conversion, signed a Research and Development ("R&D") Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="1"]

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee

Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2023

Jindalee Resources Limited (Jindalee, the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee

Quarterly Activities Report - September 2023

Jindalee Resources Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 30 September 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

