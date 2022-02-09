Lithium Investing News

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) (" ALBemarle "), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it has signed a non-binding letter agreement with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) ("MRL") to explore a potential expansion of the MARBL Lithium Joint Venture ("MARBL").

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

"The expansion of MARBL would be consistent with our corporate strategy to pursue profitable growth and to be disciplined stewards of capital," said Kent Masters , Albemarle CEO. "Broadening our partnership with MRL would allow us to expand lithium conversion capacity with increased optionality and reduced risk to help meet our global customers' growing need for high-quality, reliable lithium supply."

The non-binding letter envisions certain key principles, including:

  • Ownership of the Wodgina mine would change from 60/40 (ALB/MIN) to 50/50.
  • Ownership of Kemerton I/II would remain 60/40 (ALB/MIN).
  • Albemarle would supply Greenbushes spodumene for use at Kemerton.
  • Potential new 50/50 joint venture to own additional lithium conversion asset(s) outside of Australia to be jointly funded 50/50 by MRL and Albemarle . Albemarle would be the operator of these assets.
  • Albemarle would remain the exclusive marketer of lithium products for the JV(s).

The transactions contemplated by the non-binding letter agreement are subject to due diligence and the parties entering into binding agreements to effect the proposed transactions.

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including information related to any potential expansion of the MARBL Lithium Joint Venture and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes in priorities, financial, and operating performance of our major customers and industries and markets served; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold; the availability of financing; the satisfaction of conditions to completion, including regulatory approvals; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims, or litigation; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described under "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently files Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

Going forward Sienna has planned more surface sampling coupled with a planned UVA supported magnetic survey which will delineating important structural features to generate  high priority drill targets. Over the coming weeks the historic mine maps will be compiled to create 3D model of the known mineralization and drill planning will commence to test mineralized continuation down plunge and along strike from the existing mine workings.  SIE has not performed sufficient work to verify the published data reported above, but SIE believes this information is considered reliable and relevant.

TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

This flow through will be allocated primarily for Sienna's Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s (CSE: GENM) 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

CSE:CBII

CB2 Insights Selected by Vireo Health to Support Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial

Highlights:

  • CB2 chosen to advance application with the US FDA for study on safety and efficacy of cannabis-based topical treatments by leading multistate operator, Vireo.
  • Project marks the start of the clinical trial process for Vireo’s topical creams, lotions and gels to be used by patients for pain management.
  • Company will develop full protocols and manage Investigational New Drug (IND) application on behalf of Vireo and will work with the FDA towards approvals.
  • Vireo will also be licensing the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection to ensure structured, clean data availability when required.

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, today announced it has partnered with Licensed Producer, Vireo Health International Inc. (“Vireo”) (CNSX:VREO, OTCQX:VREOF), to advance the proof of safety and efficacy for cannabinoid therapy as it relates to metered-dosing for patients with ailments in which cannabis-based medicine is believed to support. CB2 will oversee the protocol development and Investigational New Drug (IND) Application directly with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The successful completion will position Vireo for industry leadership when it comes to cannabis-based topical medication used to treat pain. Vireo will also license the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection and management.

Arcadia Minerals

Drilling Completed At Bitterwasser Lithium Project

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce that it has completed the follow up drilling program commenced in December 20211 at the recently acquired Bitterwasser Lithium-in-Clays Project, which drilling program was aimed at potentially expanding on the existing JORC Mineral Resource2.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Noram Lithium, Datametrex AI, Nextech AR, Lithium Chile and Highmark Interactive

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Noram Lithium, Datametrex AI, Nextech AR, Lithium Chile and Highmark Interactive on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Jourdan Announces 2022 Drilling Program Has Commenced on Its Flagship Vallee Lithium Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposit

Jourdan Announces 2022 Drilling Program Has Commenced on Its Flagship Vallee Lithium Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposit

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its winter drill campaign has commenced, starting with hole number VAL22-2-7, completing the northern extension of the drilled fence line previously started during Q3 2021. The drill program is anticipated to extend the known deposit at the Company's Vallee property eastwards (Fig. 1).

The 2000m diamond drilling program is intended to follow up on the results of the fence line drilled in 2021 along the western side of the Company's Vallee property, which borders with the North American Lithium mine. This new drilling campaign aims at drilling three fence lines further north and further east across the lithium-bearing pegmatite swarm, which has been mined in the immediate vicinity to the west.

Latin Resources Logo

Drill Rigs Arrive At Salinas Lithium Project, Brazil

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm two diamond drill rigs have arrived on site and will commence drilling over the next few days on the Company’s Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil (“Salinas” or the “Project”), where the Company has defined multiple priority drill targets.

IIROC Trading Resumption - NRM

IIROC Trading Resumption - NRM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Announces Binding LOI For Strategic USD$14 Million Financing With Lithium Royalty Corp. And Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Noram Lithium Announces Binding LOI For Strategic USD$14 Million Financing With Lithium Royalty Corp. And Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated February 4, 2022, in connection with a proposed royalty sale and equity investment (the "Investment"), Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") and the Waratah Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP ("E&D"). The Investment consists of the purchase of a 1.0% gross overriding royalty ("GOR") on its wholly-owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada for USD$5.0 million and a concurrent strategic investment through a USD$9.0 million private placement

Key Terms and Highlights of the LOI:

