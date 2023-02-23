Victory Stakes Additional 953 Hectares Expanding Its Tahlo Lake Property in B.C.’s Babine Copper-Gold Poryphyry District to 1,688 Hectares

Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

The Board of Directors of ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60 is payable April 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 17, 2023 . This year marks ALBemarle's 29 th consecutive year raising its dividend.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle Corporation
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Building on our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

FY23 Half Year Results

FY23 Half Year Results

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE " Allkem " or the " Company" ) provides financial results for the Allkem Group ( the Group ) for the half year ended 31 December 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

Green Technology Metals

Building The Pre-Eminent Vertically Integrated Lithium Business In Ontario, Canada

Investor Presentation – Mines and Money February 2023

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Pan Asia Metals Chairman & Managing Director Paul Lock

Pan Asia Metals Exec Touts Southeast Asia’s Critical Metals Production Prospects

A relatively mining-friendly jurisdiction, a well-developed manufacturing industry and a low-cost operational environment make Southeast Asia an attractive proposition for exploration and mining companies, as well as investors.

This is according to Paul Lock, whose company Pan Asia Metals (ASX:PAM), is exploring for battery and critical metals at its highly prospective assets in the Southeast Asian tin-tungsten belt.

“Southeast Asia is an emerging battery and electric vehicle ecosystem … in fact, Thailand is the fourth largest auto producer in Asia, and the largest in Southeast Asia,” said Lock, Pan Asia Metals’ executive chairman and managing director.

Albemarle Corporation Announces Agreements for Restructure of MARBL Joint Venture in Australia and Investment by Mineral Resources Limited in Albemarle Conversion Assets in China

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), (" ALBemarle "), a global leader in transforming lithium and bromine into essential ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it has signed definitive agreements with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) ("MinRes") to restructure the parties' MARBL lithium joint venture in Australia ("MARBL") and separately for MinRes to invest in ALBemarle conversion assets in China .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

"Our Australian lithium assets are core to Albemarle's strategy to build a globally diversified portfolio of best-in-class assets and resources," said Kent Masters , Albemarle CEO.  "Inherent to that strategy is managing our global portfolio to maximize growth optionality and maintain a leading position in a dynamic, growing market. Our restructured MARBL joint venture enables each partner to deliver long-term value to our customers."

"We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us with the transition to clean transportation and anticipated rapid growth of lithium-ion batteries," said Eric Norris , president of Albemarle Energy Storage. "We expect our joint ventures with MinRes to support our strategy to expand our global lithium resource and conversion capacity for our customers while investing with discipline to ensure the highest returns for our shareholders."

The execution of these agreements follows the announcement of the signing of a non-binding letter of understanding in February 2022 .

Transactions Overview

In Australia , upon closing of the restructured MARBL arrangements, which are subject to Australian regulatory approvals:

  • Albemarle will increase its interest in the first two conversion trains of the Kemerton processing plant from 60% to 85%. Albemarle will operate Kemerton trains 1 and 2 on behalf of the joint venture.
  • MinRes will increase its interest in the Wodgina Lithium Mine Project from 40% to 50%. MinRes will operate the Wodgina mine on behalf of the joint venture.
  • Consideration for Albemarle's increased stake in Kemerton will be offset by consideration for MinRes's increased stake in Wodgina.
  • Albemarle will supply MinRes's 15% share of spodumene for use by the joint venture at the Kemerton plant from the Greenbushes mine. MinRes will pay market price for this share of Greenbushes spodumene.
  • Each of Albemarle and MinRes will market its own share of lithium products converted from Wodgina spodumene.
  • Albemarle and MinRes will enter into a commercial agreement for Albemarle to arrange conversion of both parties' shares of Wodgina spodumene. MinRes commits to fund 50% of the capital costs for downstream conversion capacity Albemarle nominates to process Wodgina spodumene. MinRes is expected to pay approximately US$350 million for its initial share of capital costs of this conversion capacity as of closing.   Albemarle is expected to pay MinRes a completion adjustment currently estimated to be US$100 million to US$150 million reflecting the April 1, 2022 , effective date.

In China , which is subject to Chinese regulatory approvals:

  • MinRes will acquire a 50% interest in Albemarle's 100%-owned Qinzhou and Meishan plants in China . Qinzhou has a designed capacity of 25ktpa. The plant will undergo modifications to be able to convert Wodgina spodumene and is expected to commence that conversion in early 2024. The Meishan plant, which is under construction with a designed capacity of 50ktpa, is scheduled to be commissioned by year-end 2024. Albemarle will continue to operate Meishan and Qinzhou.

About Albemarle Corporation
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Together with our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Albemarle regularly posts information to our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the restructuring of our MARBL joint venture and investment by MinRes, which are subject to certain closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of such restructuring, timing for commissioning, construction, and production for our Kemerton, Wodgina, Qinzhou, and Meishan plants, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold; fluctuations in lithium market pricing; changes in laws and government regulation; and the other factors detailed in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the investor section of our website (investors.albemarle.com). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Charger Metals (ASX:CHR)

Charger confirms high-grade lithium at the Medcalf Spodumene Discovery

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that assay results from the maiden drill programme, targeting spodumene-pegmatites at the Medcalf Spodumene Discovery within the Company’s Lake Johnston Lithium Prospect in the Yilgarn province of Western Australia, have returned high-grade lithium intersections in 14 of the 17 holes drilled in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium President and CEO Stephen Hanson

ACME Lithium Shares Vision to Become Domestic Supplier of Lithium in North America

Strong domestic lithium supply will secure a clear path towards energy transformation and North America’s future, according to ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTCQX:ACLHF) President and CEO Stephen Hanson.

Through its prospective lithium projects in the US and Canada, ACME Lithium is aiming to become a domestic supplier of lithium in light of government and industry initiatives to boost production in the region.

“What some people may not know is that most lithium is currently produced in only four countries — Chile, Argentina, Australia and China — and the rest of the world really has been behind when it comes to critical minerals. And the push really now is on, obviously, to reduce carbon emissions,” said Hanson.

Keep reading...Show less

