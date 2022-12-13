Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Lithium Investing News

Albemarle Announces North Carolina Technology Park for Advanced Lithium Technology

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today announced it has acquired a location in Charlotte, North Carolina where it will invest at least $180 million to establish the ALBemarle Technology Park (ATP), a world-class facility designed for novel materials research, advanced process development, and acceleration of next-generation lithium products to market. The company anticipates that innovations from the new site will enhance lithium recovery, improve production methods, and introduce new forms of lithium to enable breakthrough levels of battery performance.

"Albemarle Technology Park is part of our mine-to-market innovation strategy to invest in the U.S. EV battery supply chain and to be a leader in advanced lithium materials for next-generation energy storage," said Kent Masters , Albemarle CEO. "This facility will focus and accelerate our lithium technology leadership, better enabling the world's transition to more sustainable energy."

Albemarle was awarded a nearly $13 million incentive package from the State of North Carolina to develop the advanced lithium materials research, process development, and product innovation facility in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina .

" Albemarle's work on the next generation of products related to lithium batteries really advances North Carolina's leadership in the emerging clean energy economy," said Governor Cooper.  "Reducing carbon emissions is good for our environment and great for our economy too."

The incentive package is part of a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) supporting a portion of Albemarle's investment to transform the former IBM and Flextronics facility. The company anticipates creating at least 200 jobs at the site, with an average salary of $94,000 per year.  In particular, the team intends to triple the number of Ph.D. professionals in the Albemarle Technology Park.

" Charlotte has been home to Albemarle Corporation for several years," said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles . "This investment signifies their commitment to the growth and innovation of the company as well as our city, and we have a talented workforce that can fill the jobs this expansion will bring."

Albemarle's vision for the ATP spans from novel lithium materials and manufacturing processes to new product commercialization in close partnership with strategic customers. By co-locating these critical activities and collaborations, the company expects ATP will become a lithium innovation hub that anchors technology leadership in the Southeast U.S., where the EV industry is rapidly expanding. The company anticipates that enhanced process technologies developed at the ATP will unlock new lithium resources, increase sustainability by reducing energy and water use, and enable lithium recovery at end-of-life through cost-effective recycling.

Albemarle expects initial occupancy of the new facility by early 2025 and completion of the ATP campus by late 2026.

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to Albemarle's investment in the ATP facility, including the amount of such investment; the timing of initial occupancy and completion of the facility and its campus; the number of jobs created at the facility and average salaries of such positions; the type of operations and activities to be conducted at the facility and the outcomes of any such operations or activities; and including all information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: the availability of company funds and resources to make planned investments in the ATP facility; delays in the construction of the facility or unexpected costs relating thereto; changes in economic and business conditions; changes in financial and operating performance of the company's major customers and industries and markets served by it; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; fluctuations in lithium market pricing, which could impact the company's revenues and profitability particularly due to its increased exposure to index-referenced and variable-priced contracts for battery grade lithium sales; changes with respect to contract renegotiations; potential production volume shortfalls; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for its products or the end-user markets in which its products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of its products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and its ability to pass through such increases to its customers; technological change and development, changes in its markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting its operations or its products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation (including with respect to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and foreign anti-corruption laws); the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters; the effect of climate change, including any regulatory changes to which it might be subject; hazards associated with chemicals manufacturing; the inability to maintain current levels of insurance, including product or premises liability insurance, or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects from terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting our manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from its global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as its ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of its earnings and changes in tax laws and rates or interpretation; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact its ability to raise capital or increase its cost of funds, impact the performance of its pension fund investments and increase its pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions it may make in the future; future acquisition and divestiture transactions, including the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures and incurring additional indebtedness; continuing uncertainties as to the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Technology Park Rendering

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-north-carolina-technology-park-for-advanced-lithium-technology-301702060.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AlbemarleALBLithium Investing
ALB
Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading...Show less
Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
large lithium battery

Caspar Rawles: Cathodes, Anodes and What to Expect in 2023

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Speaking with the Investing News Network after this year’s Benchmark Week event, held in Los Angeles in mid-November, Caspar Rawles, chief data officer at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said the main trend in battery manufacturing this past year has been a big increase in the volume of production.

“Lots of new battery plants, lots of new capacity now producing and delivering largely into the electric vehicle (EV) market, but sort of growing into the energy storage spectrum as well,” he said. “One of the key trends within that as well has been the continued growth of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries within the Chinese market specifically.”

Another key trend seen in 2022 has been a more aggressive push from governments to reduce their dependence on Asia and build domestic supply chains for lithium-ion batteries. “Fundamentally, one of the challenges that potentially plays into all of this, is that you can build the battery plants, you can build the EV plants, you can build the cathode plants, but if you don't have the raw materials to feed them, they're just expensive weights on your balance sheet,” Rawles said.

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals Limited

Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Pan Asia Metals Limited (‘PAM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of PAM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 15 December 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Moves To 100% Ownership of Greenbushes South Lithium Project

Galan Moves To 100% Ownership of Greenbushes South Lithium Project

Lithium Australia NL (ASX: LIT) (Lithium Australia or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Binding Term Sheet with Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT) to acquire its remaining 20% interest in the Greenbushes South tenements and its 20% participating interest in the Greenbushes South Joint Venture. At completion, Galan will hold a 100% interest in the Greenbushes South Lithium Project which comprises four granted exploration licenses, one pending exploration license and seven prospecting licenses (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Moves To 100% Ownership of Greenbushes South Lithium Project

Galan Moves To 100% Ownership of Greenbushes South Lithium Project

Lithium Australia NL (ASX: LIT) (Lithium Australia or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Binding Term Sheet with Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT) to acquire its remaining 20% interest in the Greenbushes South tenements and its 20% participating interest in the Greenbushes South Joint Venture. At completion, Galan will hold a 100% interest in the Greenbushes South Lithium Project which comprises four granted exploration licenses, one pending exploration license and seven prospecting licenses (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Australia Enters Binding Agreement For The Sale Of The Greenbushes South Lithium Project

Lithium Australia Enters Binding Agreement For The Sale Of The Greenbushes South Lithium Project

Lithium Australia NL (ASX: LIT) (Lithium Australia or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered into a binding agreement with Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX: GLN) (‘Galan’) for the sale of the Company’s remaining 20% interest in the Greenbushes South Lithium Project (‘Agreement’).

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Australia

Lithium Australia Enters Binding Agreement For The Sale Of The Greenbushes South Lithium Project

Lithium Australia NL (ASX: LIT) (Lithium Australia or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered into a binding agreement with Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX: GLN) (‘Galan’) for the sale of the Company’s remaining 20% interest in the Greenbushes South Lithium Project (‘Agreement’).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Webinar Invitation To Shareholders

Airborne EM Survey Commences At Geikie

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Positive Mason Valley Exploration Results

Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2023

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Alain Corbani: "Huge Rebound" Coming for Oversold Gold Stocks

Copper Investing

Forte Minerals’ "Phenomenal Team" Poised for Exploration Success in Peru, CEO Says

Uranium Investing

Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permit for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Tech Investing

Lomiko Announces Remaining Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 10.37 % Cg over 64.0m at end of Battery Zone along Southeastern Margin

Battery Metals Investing

Coloured Ties Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid

×