Lithium Investing News
ALBemarle Corporation a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today announced a price increase for Catalysts global business unit customers. These price increases are effective immediately, or as contracts allow. Albemarle and its suppliers are continuing to see unprecedented increases worldwide in energy costs and for key raw materials that are critical to manufacturing our performance products. ...

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today announced a price increase for Catalysts global business unit customers. These price increases are effective immediately, or as contracts allow.

Albemarle and its suppliers are continuing to see unprecedented increases worldwide in energy costs (gas and electricity) and for key raw materials that are critical to manufacturing our performance products.

Several factors are impacting an increase in the cost of energy and key raw materials, some of which may be temporary. Examples include the increased energy costs in Europe due to a winter shortage, the up-to-40% increase in the costs of industrial metals, and the acute tightness in chlor alkali markets. Albemarle continues to monitor the energy and commodities markets accordingly.

" Albemarle remains committed to delivering value to our customers with no interruptions to supply," said Raphael Crawford , President, Catalysts global business unit. "Our intent is to cover the increased costs we are experiencing through productivity gains and price adjustments for our products and services, and to flex with the market over the coming months."

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company who thinks beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses, and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-global-price-increase-for-catalyst-products-301455761.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle ALB Lithium Investing
ALB
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

Keep reading... Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading... Show less
Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

Going forward Sienna has planned more surface sampling coupled with a planned UVA supported magnetic survey which will delineating important structural features to generate  high priority drill targets. Over the coming weeks the historic mine maps will be compiled to create 3D model of the known mineralization and drill planning will commence to test mineralized continuation down plunge and along strike from the existing mine workings.  SIE has not performed sufficient work to verify the published data reported above, but SIE believes this information is considered reliable and relevant.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

This flow through will be allocated primarily for Sienna's Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s (CSE: GENM) 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:CBII

CB2 Insights Selected by Vireo Health to Support Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial

Highlights:

  • CB2 chosen to advance application with the US FDA for study on safety and efficacy of cannabis-based topical treatments by leading multistate operator, Vireo.
  • Project marks the start of the clinical trial process for Vireo’s topical creams, lotions and gels to be used by patients for pain management.
  • Company will develop full protocols and manage Investigational New Drug (IND) application on behalf of Vireo and will work with the FDA towards approvals.
  • Vireo will also be licensing the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection to ensure structured, clean data availability when required.

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, today announced it has partnered with Licensed Producer, Vireo Health International Inc. (“Vireo”) (CNSX:VREO, OTCQX:VREOF), to advance the proof of safety and efficacy for cannabinoid therapy as it relates to metered-dosing for patients with ailments in which cannabis-based medicine is believed to support. CB2 will oversee the protocol development and Investigational New Drug (IND) Application directly with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The successful completion will position Vireo for industry leadership when it comes to cannabis-based topical medication used to treat pain. Vireo will also license the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection and management.

Keep reading... Show less
Lithium Power International

Extensive Lithium Exploration Programs at Blackwood and the Pilbara, Western Australia

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities being undertaken in Western Australia (Figure 1). A particular focus is immediately adjacent to the Greenbushes lithium mine, which is owned by Talison Lithium and has Albemarle Corp, Tianqi Lithium and IGO Limited as its owners.

Keep reading... Show less
Top Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV

Top Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV

Click here to read the previous top battery metals stocks article.

Battery metals such as lithium, cobalt and graphite are essential to the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric cars, with demand expected to increase in the coming decades.

As the energy revolution continues to unfold, automakers are becoming increasingly aware of the need to secure these raw materials in order to accomplish their ambitious electrification goals.

For investors interested in jumping into the battery metals space, the Investing News Network has gathered the top battery metals stocks on the TSX and TSXV with year-to-date gains, including lithium, cobalt and graphite, with a special mention to nickel. Only companies with market caps above C$10 million are included.

Keep reading... Show less
International Lithium Corp. Completes Sale of Its 49% Stake in Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. Completes Sale of Its 49% Stake in Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, Canada

The board of ﻿International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of its 49% stake in the Mavis Lake lithium project in Ontario to Critical Resources Ltd. in line with the announcement made on October 25, 2021 whereby CRR buys 100% of the claims from the Company and its partner Essential Metals Ltd.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Top Canadian Lithium Stocks

Top Canadian Lithium Stocks

Click here to read the previous top Canadian lithium stocks article.

Lithium’s popularity has been rising for years due to the electric vehicle and energy storage revolutions.

Many market watchers continue to be optimistic about the future of the metal, with the demand narrative getting stronger every day. Lithium stocks have had a good year so far, despite the pressure brought by COVID-19.

For investors interested in the lithium space, the Investing News Network has created an overview of the top Canadian lithium stocks on the TSX and the top Canadian lithium stocks on the TSXV with year-to-date gains. This list was generated on December 29, 2021, using TradingView‘s stock screener, and all data was current at that time. Only companies with market caps above C$10 million are included.

Keep reading... Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 .

Keep reading... Show less
Lithium Power International: A Pure-Play Mining Company Developing Multiple Lithium Mines

Lithium Power International: A Pure-Play Mining Company Developing Multiple Lithium Mines

Lithium Power International (ASX:LPI) is developing high-grade lithium mines in Chile and Australia. LPIs flagship project, The Blanco project, is located in Maricunga, Chile, and is the highest quality pre-production lithium brine project in South America. Combined with two lithium projects in Western Australia, LPI is set to produce high-quality lithium throughout three projects. Since Chile and Australia are the top two producers of lithium, LPI is poised for success.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×