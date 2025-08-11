Albemarle Announces Enhanced Organizational Structure

Aligns the company's functional model for greater agility and efficiency and is designed to accelerate market-led growth and operational excellence

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced changes to its organizational structure to further align the company for agility and efficiency. These enhancements are designed to accelerate the company's market-led enterprise strategy and focus on operational excellence.

Effective as of today:

  • Mark Mummert will lead an integrated function of resources, manufacturing, capital and supply chain as chief operations officer continuing to report to Kent Masters , Albemarle's chairman and CEO. In this role, he will ensure optimization of Albemarle's world-class resources, including joint venture management, as well as global manufacturing. In addition, he will oversee capital projects and supply chain in a fully integrated operating model. With this change, Netha Johnson is leaving the company.
  • Autumn Gagarinas will become Albemarle's chief people and workplace transformation officer, also reporting to Masters, to focus on talent and culture, as well as business process and technology optimization. Autumn has been serving as Albemarle's vice president of human resources for over two years and has over two decades of human resources experience.
  • Melissa Anderson will continue to report to Masters and will lead Albemarle's enterprise strategy and growth, as well as research and technology as chief business transformation officer.

"Our enhanced structure is intended to make us more agile and competitive as we navigate an increasingly dynamic market," Masters said. "With better functional alignment, we can maximize our world-class resources and manufacturing for operational excellence, focus our strategy on growth and customers, and combine people with technology to fully leverage our workforce's deep expertise."

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future, which constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "intend," "may," "should," "would," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future or expected: operating structure, cost savings, long-term competitiveness, industry growth potential, market conditions, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; fluctuations in lithium market prices, and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. The company is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

