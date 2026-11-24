CEO Eduardo Menezes and CFO Melissa Schaeffer to Participate in a Fireside Chat
Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Menezes and Chief Financial Officer Melissa Schaeffer will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. USET.
Access the audio webcast from Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details website.
About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for more than 85 years. Serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets, the Company is generating a cleaner future by providing essential industrial gases, related equipment, and applications expertise that help customers improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability across a wide range of industries, including energy, chemicals, electronics, metals, manufacturing, food, medical, and space.
Air Products is focused on profitably growing its core industrial gases business, accelerating growth in areas of competitive strength, and extending its reach through disciplined opportunities that create long-term value. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest hydrogen projects and has extensive capabilities in air separation technology, engineering, and plant operations. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides specialized products such as turbomachinery, membrane systems, and cryogenic containers globally.
Air Products had fiscal 2026 sales of $13.0 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.
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SOURCE Air Products