Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced that it will nominate Carol Williams as an independent director candidate for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Williams brings significant industry and operational experience, including senior leadership of manufacturing, engineering, supply chain, and environmental, health and safety functions at The Dow Chemical Company.
"We are delighted to nominate Carol, a proven leader who would be a strong addition to the Board as it oversees Air Products' strategy and continued focus on safe, reliable execution to deliver long-term value for shareholders," said Wayne T. Smith, Chairman of the Board.
Williams spent 34 years at Dow in roles that included Executive Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering, Supply Chain and Environmental, Health and Safety Operations; President of Chemicals and Energy; and Senior Vice President of Basic Chemicals. She retired at the end of 2014 as Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer. Williams serves on the boards of Olin Corporation, where she chairs the Nominating and Governance Committee, and O-I Glass, Inc. She holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.
The Company also announced that Jessica Trocchi Graziano and Bhavesh ("Bob") Patel will not stand for re-election at the 2027 Annual Meeting and will retire from the Board when their terms conclude.
"We are grateful to Jessica and Bob for their service and contributions to Air Products," said Smith. "Both provided important insight and counsel during a period of significant change for the Company, and we thank them for their dedication and wish them well in their future endeavors."
About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for more than 85 years. Serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets, the Company is generating a cleaner future by providing essential industrial gases, related equipment, and applications expertise that help customers improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability across a wide range of industries, including energy, chemicals, electronics, metals, manufacturing, food, medical, and space.
Air Products is focused on profitably growing its core industrial gases business, accelerating growth in areas of competitive strength, and extending its reach through disciplined opportunities that create long-term value. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest hydrogen projects and has extensive capabilities in air separation technology, engineering, and plant operations. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides specialized products such as turbomachinery, membrane systems, and cryogenic containers globally.
Air Products had fiscal 2026 sales of $13.0 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.
Important Information and Where to Find It
The Company plans to file a definitive proxy statement with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Shareholders are advised to read the proxy statement (including any amendments or supplements thereto) and any other relevant documents that the Company files with the SEC relating to the Annual Meeting, as such materials will contain important information. Shareholders will be able to obtain, free of charge, copies of the proxy statement, any amendments or supplements thereto and any other documents (including the proxy card) when filed by the Company with the SEC at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or at the Company's website, https://investors.airproducts.com/.
Certain Information Regarding Participants
The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be "participants" (as defined in Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in connection with the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the identity of these potential participants and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting and is also available in the Company's prior filings and the Section 16 filings of the Company's directors and executive officers, which are available free of charge on the websites of the SEC and the Company that are referenced above.
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SOURCE Air Products