Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings Teleconference on January 30, 2026

Air Products (NYSE: APD) will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

APD Q1FY26 live teleconference: 646-769-9200
Passcode: 2207146

Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12.0 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedInXFacebook or Instagram.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-to-broadcast-fiscal-2026-first-quarter-earnings-teleconference-on-january-30-2026-302660368.html

SOURCE Air Products

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Air Products and ChemicalsAPDNYSE:APDCleantech Investing
APD
The Conversation (0)
