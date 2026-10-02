AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference held on October 1, 2026 are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from each company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 6th. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings: here.
October 1st Presentations
|Company
|Ticker(s)
|Perpetuals.com Ltd.
|NASDAQ: PDC
|Articore Group Ltd.
|OTCQB: ATGRF | ASX: ATG
|Infineon Technologies AG
|OTCQX: IFNNY | FSE: IFX
|First Phosphate Corp.
|OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS | NASDAQ:
PHOS
|Blockmate Ventures Inc.
|OTCQB: MATEF | TSXV: MATE,OTC:MATEF
|HealthLynked Corp.
|OTCQB: HLYK
|Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.
|OTCQB: CCDSF | TSXV: CCDS
|INEO Tech Corp.
|OTCQB: INEOF | TSXV: INEO
|01 Quantum Inc.
|OTCQB: OONEF | TSXV: ONE
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com