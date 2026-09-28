AI Tech Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming AI Tech Virtual Investor Conference taking place on October 1, 2026.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend live presentations or schedule one-on-one meetings with company management.
Schedule 1x1 meetings here.
"We're pleased to bring together a diverse group of companies for our upcoming AI Tech Virtual Investor Conference," said Greg Young, Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "From AI-enabled technology and semiconductor innovation to digital commerce, blockchain, data connectivity and critical materials, this lineup reflects the broad ecosystem supporting the next phase of technological advancement. Our conference platform provides investors with direct access to company management teams as they discuss their strategies, recent developments and growth opportunities."
October 1st
|Presentation Time (ET)
|Company
|Tickers
|9:30 AM ET
|Perpetuals.com
|NASDAQ: PDC
|10:00 AM ET
|Articore Group Ltd.
|OTCQB: ATGRF | ASX: ATG
|10:30 AM ET
|Infineon Technologies AG
|OTCQX: IFNNF | FSE: IFX
|11:00 AM ET
|First Phosphate Corp.
|OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS | NASDAQ: PHOS
|11:30 AM ET
|Blockmate Ventures Inc.
|OTCQB: MATEF | TSXV: MATE,OTC:MATEF
|1:00 PM ET
|Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.
|OTCQB: CCDSF | TSXV: CCDS
|1:30 PM ET
|INEO Tech Corp.
|OTCQB: INEOF | TSXV: INEO
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com