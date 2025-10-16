AFDG via Butembo Acquisition Becomes First US Public Company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
October 16, 2025
The Governments of the United States and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) co-hosted the U.S.–DRC Economic and Investment Forum in Washington, D.C. The two-day event convened senior officials from both governments, institutional investors, representatives of major development finance institutions, and executives from leading U.S. and Congolese companies to strengthen bilateral economic relations, expand trade and investment, and promote sustainable development. The event was hosted by Her Excellency, Judith Suminwa, who is the first woman prime minister of the DRC.
The Forum highlighted investment opportunities across key sectors including mining and critical minerals, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and environmental sustainability, aiming to foster public–private partnerships grounded in transparency, good governance, and environmental responsibility, while advancing reforms to improve the DRC's business climate.
The Forum followed a successful U.S.–DRC investment roundtable hosted earlier in the year in Washington, D.C., by President Donald J. Trump and President Félix Tshisekedi, which underscored both nations' commitment to building a strategic, investment-driven partnership. The meeting focused on advancing collaboration in the responsible sourcing and processing of critical minerals—such as cobalt, lithium, copper, and tantalum— essential to the global clean energy and technology sectors. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has previously emphasized the strategic importance of protecting U.S. interests in critical minerals and supporting peace and stability in the region, highlighting the role of responsible investment in fostering regional security and long-term growth.
President Trump has stated: "Our partnership with the Democratic Republic of the Congo provides the United States with a strategic advantage by securing critical minerals essential to our industries. U.S. companies are ready to step up and invest. For them to succeed, they need transparency, predictable governance, and a stronger enabling environment in the DRC." The Chairman and CEO of African Discovery Group, Alan Kessler stressed in his roundtable with the Governor of Lualaba, DRC, Fifi Masuka Saini, a focus on governance and bankability of underlying projects. This theme of corporate governance has been stated numerous times by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as a key to unlocking US investment. The DRC holds approximately $30 trillion of mineral wealth at current prices, while the United States holds approximately 55% of the world's global institutional assets.
As part of this deepening bilateral cooperation, a major milestone was marked by African Discovery Group (AFDG) announcing a move to acquire the Butembo copper exploration license in the DRC as part of a strategic push to create a new dedicated American copper company, signaling growing investor confidence and the strengthening of bilateral economic ties.
The forum additionally acts as a backdrop to further tensions in US-China trade on strategic minerals and metals, with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer adding that China's recent restrictions on minerals exports are prompting a "global supply chain power grab."
CONTACT: mg@africandiscoverygroup.com
