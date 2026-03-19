Aether Global Provides Clarification on U.S. Agency Approvals

Aether Global Provides Clarification on U.S. Agency Approvals

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC March 19, 2026 TheNewswire Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether" or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, today clarifies certain disclosure included in the Company's news release dated March 6, 2026 (the "Disclosure"), which announced approvals (the "Approvals") received related to the transfer of the underlying technology license for a modern footwear screening platform from Arion Defense Inc. ("Arion") to Aether, effective upon completion of Aether's proposed acquisition of Arion (the "Proposed Transaction"). Investors should not place undue reliance on any elements of the prior Disclosure that is inconsistent with the clarifications set out in this news release.

While the Disclosure announced that the Approvals were received from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense (DoD), the Company clarifies that approvals were in fact received from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). All other information in the news release dated March 6, 2026 remains unchanged.

As disclosed in Aether's prior news releases dated December 10, 2025, January 22, 2026 and March 6, 2026, Aether has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") with Arion contemplating the Proposed Transaction. The LOI is non-binding and does not constitute a definitive agreement. Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of the parties and receipt of all required corporate, regulatory, and Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") approvals. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms contemplated in the LOI or at all.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is a defense and security technology company focused on unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, and advanced security scanning for critical infrastructure and high-value public and private sites. Aether operates a disciplined platform model, acquiring and partnering with proven operators that have established revenue, intellectual property, and government relationships, then scaling these assets through integration, capital deployment, and global distribution. By combining counter-UAV capabilities, ISR-oriented unmanned systems, and advanced screening technologies, Aether aims to deliver rapidly deployable, mission-focused solutions that enhance the safety, resilience, and operational awareness of its customers. For more information, visit: www.aethergic.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Unrau

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 466-4414

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the consummation of the Proposed Transaction. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "proposes", "potential", "scheduled", "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "might", "project", "estimate", "continue", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "future", and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding: the parties' ability to complete the Proposed Transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: that the Proposed Transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Transaction; the ability of Aether or Arion to execute their respecting business plans and realize the benefits and opportunities from the Proposed Transaction; and general economic conditions; industry trends; and regulatory and exchange approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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