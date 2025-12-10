Aether Global Innovations Signs Binding Letter of Intent with Private British Columbia Tech Company, Arion Defense

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. December 10, 2025 TheNewswire - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHD) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global ", " AGI ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company, today announced the Company has signed an arm's length letter of intent (the " LOI "), dated December 8, 2025, contemplating the Company's acquisition of Arion Defense Inc. (" Arion ") in consideration for an aggregate of 20,156,994 common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.36 (the " Transaction ").
Arion is focused on modernizing physical security through two principal channels: (i) counter-drone technology; and (ii) a footwear scanning platform.
Arion holds a negotiated participation interest, through two established partners—Bravo Zulu Drone Defense Inc. and Jatayu Unmanned Technologies Pvt. Ltd.—in a currently available counter-UAV technology that is being deployed internationally. These partners have a joint-venture agreement in place for the sale and distribution of counter-UAV products. Jatayu has been an industry leader in the South Asian market for more than 10 years, specializing in artificial-intelligence-based civil and defense solutions, and holds authorizations from the Government of India to research, develop, and manufacture unmanned systems and related technologies.
Under the joint-venture agreement, Bravo Zulu is required to fund approximately USD $500,000 in component parts to assemble demonstration equipment needed to bid on and formalize agreements with military forces in certain South Asian nations that are major defense partners of the United States. Arion negotiated a participation agreement with Bravo Zulu and assisted in funding these components in exchange for a two-thirds (2/3) interest in Bravo Zulu's share of net profits, up to a USD $25 million joint-venture order. Field trials are currently being scheduled, and Arion anticipates that contract announcements and formalization will occur in Q1 2026.
In addition, Arion holds an exclusive patent license from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), one of the United States' leading government R&D laboratories in security scanning, including its Footwear Screening Platform (FSP).
Pursuant to the LOI, Arion has agreed to advance $150,000 to the Company (the " Bridge Loan ") as a secured working capital loan at market interest rates, forgivable on completion of the Transaction. The LOI is binding until finalized, and both the Transaction and Bridge Loan are subject to a number of customary closing conditions, including execution of definitive documentation.
Aether Global believes that the Transaction will uniquely position the Company to further align Aether's participation in both the Canadian and International security and defense sectors.
"The introduction of Arion's security screening technology, along with the immediate participation interest in current international counter-drone opportunities, strategically positions Aether as a Canadian leader in the Security and Defense sectors. With current Canadian and international focus on defense and security spending, Aether intends to distinguish itself as a major competitor in this arena. We are excited to sign this binding LOI and move toward a definitive agreement with Arion for a complete acquisition and joining our two companies," stated Rick Unrau, CEO of Aether Global.
Digital Marketing Engagement
The Company also announces that it has entered into a formal digital marketing campaign dated December 9, 2025 with Altura Media Co Inc. (1055 W Georgia St #1500, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7, contact@alturamedia.co, phone 778-988-5503) (the " Marketer ") for a three (3) month digital marketing services campaign, in exchange for $200,000. The Marketer does not currently hold any securities of Aether and no securities-based compensation has been provided or is contemplated pursuant to the agreement.
Termination of Xentera Investment Agreement
At the same time, with this renewed focus on immediate, near-term opportunities in the security and defense sectors, Aether has made the formal decision to cease any further investment in Xentera Technologies Inc.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations (AETH) is an innovative UAV drone management and operations services company that focuses in three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three areas include (i) drone and counter-drone solutions and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off. www.aethergic.com
ON BEHALF OF AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Unrau, CEO
Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Telephone: 604-428-7050
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the consummation of the Transaction; the terms and conditions of the Transaction, the LOI, the definitive agreement and the Bridge Loan; the timing of the formalization of contracts in Q1 2026; the benefits of the Transaction to the Company's shareholders and the combined company; the Company's strategic initiatives, operations and plans for future activities; and the satisfaction of closing conditions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "proposes", "potential", "scheduled", "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "might", "project", "estimate", "continue", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "future", and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: that the Transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Transaction, including the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the LOI or definitive agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Transaction on the Company's or Arion's business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that the proposed Transaction disrupts current plans and operations of the Company or Arion; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; costs related to the Transaction; the ability of the Company to execute its business plan; general economic conditions; industry trends; and regulatory and exchange approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
