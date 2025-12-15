Aether Global Innovations Announces Appointment of New Interim Chief Financial Officer and Management Changes

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - October 15, 2025 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHD)) (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH), a leader in drone management and automation, announces that Nancy Boufeas has resigned as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary, effective October 15, 2025.
Following Ms. Boufeas' resignation, Richard Unrau, who currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, has assumed the additional roles of Interim CFO and Interim Corporate Secretary while the Company conducts a search for a suitable replacement.
The Company wishes to thank Ms. Boufeas for her services and contributions to the Company and wishes her success in her future endeavors.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV and drone management and operations services company that focuses on three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities: (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring; (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new innovative sensor payloads and stand-alone power sources; and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and takeoff.
For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca , and the Company's website, www.aethergic.com .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard Unrau, CEO
Aether Global Innovations Corp.
(604) 428-7050
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's future plans, objectives, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, and business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often, but not always, using words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "continues," "estimates," "intends," "believes," "projects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," or similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to identify and appoint a suitable replacement for the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, and the potential impact of such appointment on the Company's operations and strategic objectives. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information about risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the Company's most recent filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
