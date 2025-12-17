Aether Announces Grant of Stock Options and Engagement of VIP for Market-Making Services

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 17, 2025 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHD)  (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether" or the "Company"), a leader in drone management and automation, announces that it has granted an aggregate of 100,000 options ("Options") to certain directors of the Company.

Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.58 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The options will vest immediately. All Options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan, as approved by shareholders.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has entered into a market-making services agreement with Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP"), through registered broker W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. ("W.D. Latimer"), to assist in maintaining an orderly trading market for the Company's common shares. Under the agreement, the Company will pay a monthly fee of $5,000 for an initial three-month term, after which the engagement continues month-to-month, subject to termination by either party and, in in compliance with applicable Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies and applicable securities laws. VLP and W.D. Latimer will provide all trading capital and costs, and act at arm's length, with no present interest in the Company or its securities. VLP is a Toronto-based firm specializing in market-making and related advisory services for publicly listed issuers. The engagement remains subject to acceptance by the CSE.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is an innovative UAV drone management and operations services company that focuses on three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities: (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring; (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads and stand-alone power sources; and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take-off.

 

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca, and the Company's website, www.aethergic.com.

 

Richard Unrau, CEO

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "potential," "believe," and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected impact of the market-making agreement on the trading of the Company's common shares, and the acceptance of the market-making engagement by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

 

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding market conditions, regulatory approvals, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including regulatory risks, market volatility, changes in economic conditions, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

 

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

 

