AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

October 06, 2025
Active Energy Group plc (LSE: AEG | OTC: ATVGF), an alternative energy company focused on the deployment of renewable infrastructure and the integration of advanced digital technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its first UAE project site, where the Company has achieved a major commercial milestone.
Approximately 35% of the initial 8 MW capacity has already been pre-sold ahead of the facility becoming operational, with strong client interest across AI data hosting and blockchain computing applications. The Company expects to fully contract the site before year-end 2025, demonstrating both robust market demand and the strength of AEG's ultra-low-cost energy advantage, harnessing surplus energy from both renewable and conventional sources.
Based on current agreements, the 8 MW site is projected to deliver approximately US$3.5 million in annual revenues, at an estimated 50% gross margin. This represents around US$1.75 million of annual gross profit to the project, which the partners intend to reinvest directly into the development of subsequent phases. This reinvestment strategy provides a self-funding growth model, enabling the Company to accelerate its rollout programme while maintaining financial discipline.
Strategic Rationale
The Company's entry into the UAE market is designed around its modular, scalable build strategy, delivering infrastructure in 8-25 MW increments. This phased approach enables:
· Speed to market - operational capacity within months rather than years.
· Capital efficiency - lower upfront investment and reduced risk.
· Client-led growth - expansion aligned directly with contracted demand.
The UAE offers a unique competitive advantage with access to ultra-low-cost power (through renewable and conventional sources), favourable regulation, and global connectivity, making it an attractive hub for AI training, inference, high-performance computing, and blockchain validation. These sectors are seeing surging global demand, with electricity consumption becoming the primary bottleneck for scaling computer infrastructure.
The Company's model positions the Company as a first mover in delivering green, modular, and ultra-low-cost digital infrastructure within this market.
Outlook
· Phase 1 (8 MW) Nearing Commencement
Construction of Phase 1, comprising 8 MW of capacity, is scheduled to commence shortly, with operations targeted to begin before the end of the year.
· Robust Revenue Model
The project benefits from a fully pre-sold capacity under long-term hosting agreements. This structure delivers recurring contracted cash flows and underpins strong profitability.
· Clear Growth Trajectory
Profits generated from Phase 1 will be reinvested into Phase 2, providing a clear pathway to achieving 100 MW of capacity within the next 12 months.
· Long-Term Ambition
The Company has a defined roadmap to deliver over 300 MW in the UAE, supported by a strategic vision to reach 1 GW of global capacity.
· Commitment to Sustainability
The integration of solar and hybrid renewable energy solutions into the infrastructure supports both client and shareholder ESG objectives, reinforcing the Company's commitment to sustainable growth.
Paul Elliott, CEO of Active Energy, commented:
"This is a pivotal moment for AEG. Pre-selling 35% of our first site before construction has even commenced provides clear validation of the market demand and our competitive advantage. With US$3.5 million of annual revenues expected from this first 8 MW site - and around US$1.75 million in gross profits to be rolled directly into further expansion - we are creating a powerful self-funding cycle to scale rapidly across our 300 MW UAE pipeline.
We believe the site will be fully pre-sold before it goes live, underlining the strong appetite from clients who require reliable, low-cost infrastructure at scale. Our modular strategy gives us the flexibility to meet this demand quickly and efficiently, and we are excited to be building the foundations for long-term shareholder value."
Enquiries:
Active Energy Group Plc
Paul Elliott (CEO)
Pankaj Rajani (Non-Executive Chairman)
info@aegplc.com
Zeus
Nomad and Broker
Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel
(Investment Banking)
Nick Searle
(Sales)
Tel: +44 (0) 203 829 5000
Tel: +44 (0) 203 829 5633
Website
'X'
