Adyton Resources Corporation to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 11th

Adyton Resources Corporation ("Adyton" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADY,OTC:ADYRF), reports that Tim Crossley, CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 11th, 2026. Adyton's projects are based in Papua Niugini (PNG), where work is focused on restarting the Fergusson Island mine to achieve near term production while growing its existing broader gold and copper resources.

DATE: February 11th
TIME: 9:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 10th – 13th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Advanced gold developer with near-term production development underway
  • Two district-scale gold projects in Papua New Guinea: Feni + Fergusson
  • Defined Resource base with strong growth upside through drilling
  • Fast-track development optionality (staged approach / multiple pathways)
  • Large, underexplored land package with multiple high-priority targets
  • Recent work programs delivered major value uplift (drilling, metallurgy, permitting)
  • Permitting and development momentum supported by in-country engagement
  • Strong leverage to gold with multiple upcoming news-flow catalysts
  • Significant Copper exposure not incorporated into current resource or valuation

About Adyton Resources Corporation

Adyton Resources Corporation is an emerging gold explorer and developer focused on advancing a portfolio of high-quality assets in Papua New Guinea ("PNG") one of the world's most richly endowed mineral regions. The Company is strategically positioned with a clear pathway toward near-term gold production, while continuing to unlock significant exploration upside across its district-scale land package.

Adyton's core projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire and include highly prospective island-based assets on Fergusson Island and Feni Island. These projects are situated in a globally significant copper-gold belt that hosts world-class deposits, including Newcrest's Lihir gold mine and the historic Panguna copper-gold system on Bougainville Island, located near Adyton's 100%-owned Feni Island Project.

Adyton currently hosts a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory of 206,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) and 2,193,000 ounces of gold (Inferred) across its PNG portfolio. With established gold resources, advancing permitting and development activities, and ongoing drilling success including recent notable copper intercepts at Feni, Adyton offers investors compelling exposure to both near-term development potential and high-impact discovery upside in a premier mining jurisdiction.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


CONTACTS: Adyton Resources Corporation Name: Tim Crossley Title: CEO Phone +61448848680 Email: tcrossley@adytonresources.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

Primary Logo

ADY:CC
Adyton Resources Corporation

