Adyton Resources Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on Fergusson Island Wapolu Gold Project

Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY,OTC:ADYRF) ("Adyton" or the "Company") announces that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project Fergusson Island, PNG", effective December 12, 2025 (the "Technical Report").

The Technical Report was prepared by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), of Mining One Pty Ltd., and who is an "Independent Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, and supports the updated mineral resource estimate for the Wapolu Gold Project disclosed in the Company's news release dated January 13, 2026.

The existing Gameta and updated Wapolu Mineral Resource Estimates are highlighted in Table 1:

Gameta exploration licence 1.33 4.0 173 1.01 10.5 340
Wapolu exploration licence 1.00 1.0 33 0.97 12.7 393
Fergusson Island Gold Project 1.28 5.0 206 0.99 23.2 733

 

Table 1: Gameta and Wapolu resources at 0.5g/t gold cut-off

Technical Report and Qualified Persons

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website. Readers are encouraged to read the Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the Mineral Resource estimates. The technical report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

Louis Cohalan (MAIG), of Mining One Pty Ltd., and who is an "Independent Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Dr. Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Adyton Resources Corporation
Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer
E‐mail: ir@adytonresources.com
Phone: +61 7 3854 2389
Phone: +1 778 549 6768

ABOUT Adyton Resources Corporation

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island ‎project. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and ‎Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the ‎Company's Feni Island project.

Adyton has a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory within its PNG portfolio of projects comprising indicated resources of 206,000 ounces gold and inferred resources of 2,193,000 ounces gold.

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral ‎resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred ‎mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, ‎assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland ‎Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 5.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.28 g/t Au for contained gold of 206,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.99 g/t Au for contained gold of 733,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade.

See the technical report dated October 14, 2021, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay ‎Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG) of Mining One Pty Ltd., and who is an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes "forward‐looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward‐looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems. The forward‐looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward‐looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave‐ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking statements. Such forward‐looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.

