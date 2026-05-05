Adyton Reports High-Grade Interval at Gameta Development Project of 28.5g/t Au over 12.0m Including 226g/t Au over 1.0m, Fergusson Island, PNG

Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY,OTC:ADYRF) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to report the discovery of a new high-grade gold zone within the existing resource, from its 2025 infill drill program at the Gameta Gold development Project (5050 JV), located on Fergusson Island in Papua New Guinea (PNG).
The 2025 program included 4201 meters of largely infill drilling for a total of 36 diamond core holes. Drilling focused on areas within the existing deposit to better define and expand known mineralization. Prior to this drilling, the Gameta Project's Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) contained approximately 4.0 million tonnes (Mt) @ 1.33 g/t Au for 173 koz gold (indicated), and 10.5 Mt @ 1.01 g/t Au for 340 koz gold (inferred), within a conceptual open-pit shell.
Hole GMDH009 returned 28.56 g/t Au over 12.0m starting from 146m downhole. This is the highest-grade intercept ever recorded by Adyton to date and highlights the presence of high-grade zones within the broader deposit. This result, along with other strong intercepts reported in this release, demonstrates the potential to enhance the overall grade of the planned open- pit at Gameta. These higher-grade zones could positively impact the upcoming Feasibility Study being advanced by Adyton and its JV partner EVIH.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Final assays from the 2025 infill drill program highlight the presence of locally high-grade zones at Gameta including the project's best intercept to date of 12m @28.56 g/t Au returning 342 g-m.
- Significant intercepts include:
GMDH009 12m @ 28.56g/t Au from 146 m downhole
GMDH008 13m @ 3.84g/t Au from 98 m downhole
GMDH021 16m @ 2.2.07g/t Au from 51 m downhole
GMDH010 6m @ 2.69g/t Au from 114 m downhole
GMDH005 13m @ 1.88g/t Au from 49 m downhole
GMDH013 13m @1.37g/t Au from 105 m downhole
GMDH005 14m @1.05 g/t Au from 94 m downhole
- Several holes also intersected near surface mineralization with solid grades including hole GMDH001 with 9m @ 1.08g/t Au and hole GMDH002 6m @ 1.22g/t Au (see Table 1 below).
- These infill drill results have exceeded the Company's expectations and are expected to support an updated MRE, with several intersections returning grades above those reflected in the current model. The results may also support the conversion of a significant portion of the inferred resource to the indicated category.
"I am very pleased with these results, which have exceeded our expectations and highlight the strength of the Gameta Project," said Tim Crossley, Adyton CEO. "The project combines solid grades, near surface mineralisation, and favourable logistics, including access for barge transport to support envisioned development and concentrate shipment to end markets. We are now focused on advancing Gameta alongside the Wapolu Project, accelerating toward feasibility and permitting, with the goal of developing Gameta into a second production asset. Our vision for these projects is to unlock near-term cash flow through a disciplined Direct Ship concentrate strategy, while establishing a scalable foundation for long-term growth and value creation across the portfolio."
"We are encouraged by the assay results at Gameta and, together with Adyton, plan to advance the project through MRE finalisation, Feasibility Studies, and permitting. Subject to permitting timelines, we are targeting a potential start of operations in the first half of 2028," said Gary Wang, EVIH CEO.
Table 1: SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS, Gameta 2025 drilling 1
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Figure 1: Map view at Gameta showing 2025 drillhole locations against historical drilling and topography
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Figure 2: Cross section looking northwest with significant drilling intercepts reported for GMDH009, GMDH010
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Figure 3: Cross section looking northwest with significant drilling intercepts reported for GMDH004, GMDH006, GMDH001, GMDH005, GMDH008, GMDH013
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Table 2 DRILL HOLE SUMMARY
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CATALYSTS & OUTLOOK
1) Fergusson Island Project (PNG):
Focused on advancing the Wapolu and Gameta deposits toward potential production and cash flow. Current resources include:
- Wapolu: 33,000 oz Au (Indicated) and 393,000 oz Au (Inferred)
- Gameta: 173,000 oz Au (Indicated) and 340,000 oz Au (Inferred)
Key Fergusson Island catalysts include:
- Updated MRE at Gameta (second half 2026)
- Permitting milestones (Q3 2026)
- Construction and potential commencement of operations at Wapolu (second half 2026)
2) Feni Island Project (PNG):
A 1.45-million-ounce gold alkalic gold-copper project located in the Bismarck Island chain, with geological similarities to the Lihir Gold Mine.
Key Feni Island catalysts include:
- A high-resolution 5 km by 5 km induced polarization (IP) survey in Q2 2026, designed to support near-term resource development and broader project targeting
- A follow-up drill program to systematically test priority targets identified from the survey
QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL
Samples were analysed at the Sichuan Xiye Testing Technology Laboratory (SXTT) in China and QA/QC was verified using certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates that were blind to the lab.
In addition to this routine verification, 71 samples were selected among the highest-grade intervals and were re-submitted for assaying to confirm results. Assays replicated well and give confidence to the results.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43‐101 ‐ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For further information please contact:
Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer
E‐mail: ir@adytonresources.com
Phone: +61 7 3854 2389
Phone: +1 778 549 6768
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
ABOUT Adyton Resources Corporation
Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on advancing gold and copper projects in world-class mineral jurisdictions. The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective assets in Papua New Guinea where it is actively working to expand its existing gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and build on recent high-grade gold and copper drill results at its 100% owned Feni Island project.
Adyton's projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, on accessible island settings that host several globally significant deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper-gold mine on Bougainville Island, both in close proximity to Feni, highlighting the district-scale potential of the Company's land package.
Feni Island Au-Cu project
The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
Fergusson Island Au project
The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 5.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.28 g/t Au for contained gold of 206,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.99 g/t Au for contained gold of 733,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade.
See the technical report dated October 14, 2021, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.
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Forward-looking statements
This press release includes "forward‐looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward‐looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems. The forward‐looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Forward‐looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave‐ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking statements. Such forward‐looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.
1 Interval widths are "apparent" widths downhole, subject to true width determination.
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