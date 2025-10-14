Adyton Confirms Significant Scale at Feni Gold-Copper Project: FDD005 Returns 158m @ 0.72 g/t Au.Eq and Identifies New High-Priority Drill Targets.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY,OTC:ADYRF) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to report final assays from expansionary drill hole FDD005 at its 100% owned Feni Au-Cu project, Papua New Guinea. The results continue to confirm the significant scale of the Feni gold-copper mineral system, whilst also highlighting the challenges and opportunities of exploring a very large mineralized system that is under cover, particularly to target and intercept higher-grade gold-copper zones.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 158m @ 0.72g/t gold equivalent (Au.Eq) (0.54g/t Au & 0.14% Cu), including 32m @ 1.09g/t Au.Eq (0.99g/t Au & 0.11% Cu) from drill hole FDD005
- FDD005 is the fifth consecutive drill hole with assays >100gxm Au.Eq
- Furthermore, FDD005 ended with significant molybdenum at end of hole (383ppm Mo) signifying a direct link to a deeper-seated intrusive-related mineral system
- FDD004 and FDD005 encountered strong and broad zones of gold and copper mineralization within the "gap" zone that is wide open for expansion between the two open pit MRE resources
- FDD005 provides key geological and structural insights into the Kabang area, including new understanding of the relationship between sulphide content and gold/copper grade, which is critical for future targeting
- Geophysics and assay re-interpretation identifies multiple additional high-priority targets within the Kabang prospect, potentially unlocking significant upside.
Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"The drilling of hole FDD005 was a bold move in the middle of the "gap" area in our block model. It is the deepest hole ever drilled at Feni with a gold bearing vertical footprint of greater than 700m. Our next focus is to integrate the new data from our current drill program into our historical data set and recent close-spaced drone magnetic survey to vector in on and identify the higher-grade zones within this extensive mineral system."
Dr Chris Bowden, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist, commented:
"While the highlight intersection in FDD005 was lower-grade than previous drillholes, it still reported >100gxm and the two very broad zones of gold-copper mineralization (382m @ 0.43g/t AuEq (from 69m) and 332m @ 0.13g/t AuEq (from 508m to EOH)) clearly indicate the footprint and scale of the system at Feni is extensive. Subsequently, we have re-interrogated the assay results with the outcomes from geophysics data (including high resolution drone survey). We now have higher confidence that FDD005 likely sits in a structural offset, explaining the significantly wide and highly anomalous grades. Furthermore, the re-review of the geophysics and assay results has resulted in a revised understanding of the potential structural controls to mineralization (more akin to the structural setting at Lihir)."
Significant Intercepts and Geology
Table 1 shows the Significant Intercepts for gold and copper assay results received to date. Figures 1, 2 and 3 show a plan map and cross sections of the drilling and assay results to date. Table 2 provides a summary of the current status of the Feni drill program (15 drillholes for 5,216.9m).
Figure 1: Plan view of Adyton drillholes including the 2021 ADK series and the current FDD series, plus the historical block model.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Table 1: Significant Intersections from the 2021 (ADK) and 2025 (FDD) drilling at the Feni Island Au-Cu Project (gold, copper and gold equivalent). See footnotes to table: 1 2 34
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|Interval (m)
| Gold
(Au g/t)
|Copper (Cu %)
|Gold Equiv. (Au.Eq)
|ADK001
|1
|145.8
|0.84
|0.08
|0.91
|inc.
|63
|28
|1.64
|0.06
|1.62
|ADK003
|55
|85
|0.63
|0.03
|0.63
|inc.
|124
|10.2
|1.33
|0.02
|1.27
|ADK004
|70.7
|85.4
|0.94
|0.57
|1.75
|inc.
|149.7
|6.4
|1.59
|5.07
|9.28
|FDD001
|95
|76
|1.43
|0.03
|1.38
|FDD002
|45
|142.2
|1.18
|0.05
|1.17
|inc.
|45
|93
|1.58
|0.05
|1.55
|FDD003
|70
|81
|1.12
|0.21
|1.36
|inc.
|118
|24
|1.30
|0.51
|1.99
|and
|223
|12
|0.61
|0.23
|0.92
|and
|284
|5
|0.63
|0.49
|1.34
|inc.
|287
|1
|1.64
|1.42
|3.71
|FDD004
|62
|229
|0.71
|0.08
|0.78
|inc.
|62
|115
|0.92
|0.07
|0.96
|and
|383
|70.2
|0.33
|0.21
|0.63
|FDD005
|69
|158
|0.54
|0.14
|0.72
|inc.
|176
|32
|0.99
|0.11
|1.09
Discussion of Results
Whilst it is very early days, the dynamic and ongoing process of re-reviewing the geophysics with new assay results as received allows us to refine our geological model. This process has directly resulted in a number of additional targets now highlighted as more prospective than previously considered, and if successful, would likely result in significant upside to potential targets at Kabang. Adyton is prioritizing the newly identified geophysical targets in our current phase of drilling (4Q2025) and expects this revised geological model to significantly enhance our exploration success rate.
Figure 2: Cross section of FDD005. Highlighting the broad zones of mineralization, as well as the upper more strongly mineralized interval. Of note, last intercept graded 383ppm Mo.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Long section. Highlights the new contribution of grade from FDD004 and FDD005 to the "gap" target within the historical MRE.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Table 2: Feni Island Gold-Copper Project: drillhole details and status (as of Oct 10th).
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|DIP
|AZI
|Depth (m)
|Status
|FDD001
|567,648
|9,548,228
|156
|-60
|50
|396.0
|Completed
|FDD002
|567,245
|9,548,135
|91
|-60
|100
|195.4
|Completed
|FDD003
|567,348
|9,548,221
|105
|-70
|160
|421.7
|Completed
|FDD004
|567,469
|9,548,209
|126
|-70
|180
|453.2
|Completed
|FDD005
|567,571
|9,548,247
|136
|-70
|180
|839.6
|Completed
|FDD006
|567,782
|9,548,230
|184
|-70
|320
|412.6
|Completed
|FDD007
|567,469
|9,548,305
|111
|-70
|180
|468.2
|Completed
|FDD008
|567,886
|9,548,273
|193
|-70
|320
|67.9
|Abandoned
|FDD009
|567,895
|9,548,275
|199
|-70
|320
|401.2
|Completed
|FDD010
|567,342
|9,548,282
|108
|-70
|180
|541.2
|Completed
|FDD011
|568,005
|9,548,323
|211
|-70
|320
|199.9
|Completed
|FDD012
|567,582
|9,548,332
|138
|-70
|180
|455.9
|Completed
|FDD013
|567,908
|9,548,541
|207
|-70
|180
|501.3
|Completed
|FDD014
|567,874
|9,548,156
|202
|-70
|320
|172.9
|In progress
|FDD015
|567,436
|9,548,387
|166
|-70
|180
|145.8
|In progress
|TOTAL (m)
|5,216.9
Table notes: FDD008 was abandoned at a shallow depth while still in post-mineral cover due to operational issues, redrilled as FDD009. FDD002 was terminated prematurely due to ground conditions while still in observed visual mineralisation. WGS 84 Zone 56S UTM coordinates.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Adyton adheres to industry-recognized standards of Best Practice and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC). Drill core samples were submitted in batches to Intertek Laboratory in Lae, which include a field blank, certified reference materials (CRMs) and staged duplicates. Samples were sealed using single-use tie-locks ensuring Chain of Custody. To date, all batches have passed QA/QC, and blanks and CRMs were within acceptable tolerance limits. All drill holes were drilled and sampled predominantly from PQ and/or HQ diameter drill core, and to a much lesser extent, also NQ core. Core recovery is considered to be appropriate.
Feni Island Gold-Copper asset, on-trend location to giant gold +/- copper mines
The Adyton Feni Island Au-Cu project is strategically located on the easily accessible Bismark Islands in PNG. Feni Island is part of the 250km long Tabar-Lihir-Tanga-Feni Island chain, which to the northwest hosts the operating gold mines of Simberi and the giant Lihir mine, while Feni hosts a foundational resource of 1.45moz Au. To the southeast of Feni Island, on Bougainville Island, lies the giant past producing Panguna Cu-Au mine.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
ABOUT Adyton Resources Corporation
Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the exploration and development of gold and copper resources in regions with high potential for Tier 1 discoveries. The company has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration and development projects in Papua New Guinea (PNG) where it is focused on expansionary drilling on its 100% controlled 1.46mozAu Feni Island Au-Cu asset. This drilling is also focused on documenting the copper endowment that has previously not been assayed for. The Company also has a JV on the Fergusson Island Au project, also in PNG. mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the Company's Feni Island project.
Feni Island Au-Cu project
The Feni Island Project has a MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 (Oct 14, 2021), that has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4mt averaging 0.75 g/tAu, for contained gold of 1.46mozAu ((cut-off grade 0.5g/tAu). See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
Fergusson Island Au project
The Fergusson Island Au project has a MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 4.0mt at an average grade of 1.33g/tAu for contained gold of 173kozAu and an inferred mineral resource of 16.3mt at an average grade of 1.02g/tAu for contained gold of 540kozAu. See the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43‐101 ‐ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Forward-looking statements
This press release includes "forward‐looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward‐ looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems . The forward‐looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Forward‐looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave‐ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking statements. Such forward‐looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.
1 Interval widths are "apparent" widths downhole, subject to true width determination.
2 ADK series drilling (2021) reported previously to TSX.V. Au.eq recalculated here.
3 Gold equivalent calculated as: Au.eq = ((Au g/t *0.93) + (Cu% *1.71 * 0.90)). Based on: metal prices of US$2,000/oz Au and US$5/lb Cu; and recoveries of 93% Au and 90% Cu. Recovery assumptions are speculative as no metallurgical test work have been completed at Feni but are based on comparable deposits.
4 FDD002 & FDD004 ended in mineralisation.
